Hudson, MA

communityadvocate.com

Rosemary C. Lupo, 71, formerly of Hudson

Bedford, NH – Rosemary C. Lupo, 71, of The Villages, FL, and Wells, ME (formerly of Hudson and Clinton, MA), died on August 27, 2022, at her son’s home in Bedford, NH. She is survived by son Nicholas Lupo III, of North Grafton, MA and his partner Danielle Boland; son Jonathan Lupo and son-in-law Kenn Archibald of Bedford, NH; her sister Josephine Crowe and brother-in-law Martin Crowe, of Lecanto, FL, as well as three grandchildren: Jake, Sarah, and Henry; two great-grandchildren, Samuel and Kinsley; and beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Nicholas Lupo, Jr., and parents John and Elizabeth.
WELLS, ME
communityadvocate.com

Janice Rock, 84, formerly of Southborough

– Janice (Newton) Rock, 84, originally from Southborough, MA passed away peacefully on July 13, 2022 at Washington Gardens Memory Care in Tigard, Oregon surrounded by family. Janice was born February 3, 1938 in Needham, MA to the late Hilda and Robert Newton where she attended Needham High School, class of 1956.
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Edward J. Crowley, 86, of Northborough

– Edward J. Crowley, aged 86 years old, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, after a period of declining health. Ed was born and raised in Worcester, one of four children to John and Anna (Beyerl) Crowley. He attended Worcester Boy’s Trade School where he studied electrical. Ed would...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Paul J. Carrelli, 43, of Shrewsbury

– Paul J. Carrelli, 43, of Shrewsbury, MA passed away August 31, 2022, following a brief illness. Born in Worcester, MA he was the beloved son of Paul and Dawn (Roberts) Carrelli of Shrewsbury MA; cherished brother of Chris Carrelli and his fiancé Nicole Pham of Auburn, MA; treasured grandson of Nancy Carrelli of Westborough, MA and the late John and Maureen Roberts of Auburn, MA.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Hudson, MA
Obituaries
communityadvocate.com

Patricia Klofft, 88, of Marlborough

– Patricia Klofft died peacefully on Saturday, August 27,2022 at Rose Monahan Home in Worcester. She was 88. She leaves her daughter Karolee Aspin, wife of Robert Aspin of Cambridgeshire, England; daughter Lyn Chaves, wife of Joseph Chaves of Marlborough; son Jeffery Klofft, husband of Kathleen Klofft of Sudbury; son Christopher Klofft, husband of Bridget Klofft of Worcester; her grandchildren Sarah Klofft, Emily Klofft, Michael Klofft, and Dominic Klofft; her sister Joanie Dwyer of Waltham. She is predeceased by her loving husband Frederick Klofft, and her siblings Helena Hartley, Edward Pruitt, Wanda “Wendy” Tarver, and Irene “Sally” Sylvester.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Arthur M. Butler Jr., 101, of Marlborough

– Arthur M. Butler, Jr., 101, of Marlborough, formerly of Southborough, died Thursday, August 25, 2022, at New Horizons at Marlborough in Marlborough, MA. He was the son of the late Arthur M. and Edith (Colburn) Butler. A decorated World War II Army Veteran, Arthur worked in the banking industry...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Faith E. Doiron, 83, of Hudson

Faith E. Doiron, 83, of Hudson

– Faith Elizabeth (McLaughlin) Doiron of Hudson, Massachusetts, age 83, passed away at home on Sunday, August 28, 2022 after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Herman G. McLaughlin and Alice (Dorsey) McLaughlin, both of Limestone, Maine. She graduated from Limestone...
HUDSON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Israel M. Mutesasira, 32, of Westborough

– Israel M. Mutesasira, 32, of Westborough, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his home. Born in Kampala, Uganda, he is a son of Charles and Rose (Kasirye) Mutesasira of Westborough. He was educated in Westborough and was a graduate of Westborough High School. He enjoyed, listening...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Andreas Tsanatelis, 87, of Marlborough

– Andreas Tsanatelis, 87 of Marlborough died on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Marlborough Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Andy was born in Pentalofos, Greece, the son of the late, Alexandros and Vasilik (Salamanis) Tsanatelis. Andy worked the Marlborough Diamond Shoe Factory and retired from Rockport Shoe in 2000....
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough police log, Sept. 2 edition

8:05 a.m. Design Pak Lofts/Maple St. Suspicious activity. 8:52 a.m. Blue Hills Fuel/Gulf station/Lakeside Ave. Burglary/B&E past. 9:29 a.m. Main St. MVA property damage only. 10:18 a.m. Arrested, Brennen M. Gibbons, 29, of 15 Rickey Dr., Maynard, on warrant, resist arrest, disorderly conduct. 10:42 a.m. Colton Ln. Vandalism. 11:30 a.m....
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Dr. Emerson G. Smith, 93, of Shrewsbury and formerly of Oxford

– Dr. Emerson G. Smith 93, of Shrewsbury, formerly of Oxford MA and Wolfeboro NH, passed away peacefully on August 29th at Southgate at Shrewsbury after a period of declining health. Born in Worcester MA, he was the son of the late Ralph and Doris Smith. He is survived by...
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Northborough native seeks kidney: ‘I want to be there for [my daughter]’

NORTHBOROUGH – Firefighter Mike Serapiglia risks his life to save others. Now, his family needs help from the community to save the life of his son, Jeff. Hudson resident and Northborough native Jeff Serapiglia was diagnosed with Alport Syndrome in 2012 at 21-years-old. Alport Syndrome is an inherited disorder that damages the tiny blood vessels in the kidneys and causes hearing loss and eye problems, which Jeff is now suffering from.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough High student gets new wheelchair

MARLBOROUGH – A GoFundMe has raised enough money to help gift a Marlborough High School student, Lucas Ramos, a new automated wheelchair. “It’s really such immense gratitude and joy we have been feeling,” said his brother Isaac Tinori. “Not just me but my mom, my dad and also Lucas. He gets so emotional every time we talk about it.”
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Hudson’s Danforth Brook bridge to be repaired using ARPA funds

HUDSON – The Hudson Select Board unanimously approved a $477,470 contract for superstructure repairs for the bridge on Main Street over Danforth Brook at a meeting held on Aug. 15. Select Board member James Quinn said the contract for the project, which is to Aetna Bridge Company, will be...
HUDSON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Grafton police log, Sept. 2 edition

1:02 a.m. Meadow Ln. Suspicious activity. 7:50 a.m. Magill Dr. Larceny/theft. 10:41 a.m. Westboro Rd. Ambulance – medical. 11:08 a.m. Salisbury St. Ambulance – medical. 11:56 a.m. Pullard Rd. Fire – chimney. 12:01 p.m. Sampson St. Fire – brush. 5:02 p.m. Milford Rd./Pratt St. Motor vehicle...
GRAFTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Gazebo-Palooza comes to Grafton Sept. 17

GRAFTON – The Gazebo-Palooza is returning to Grafton later this month. The block party will benefit the Small Stones Festival of the Arts and will take place will take place on Sept. 17. Local restaurants will be providing sample food, and soft drinks, wine and beer will be available...
GRAFTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury’s Dean Park playground closes for renovations

SHREWSBURY – Dean Park closed its playground during the last week of August for renovations. The park is located off Main Street. The renovations include a new sandbox, merry-go-round, swing set, climbing features, improved accessibility, fencing and regrading of the surface. Director of Parks and Recreation Angela Snell said...
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Northborough seeks residents for fire station building committee

NORTHBOROUGH – The town is seeking residents to serve on an advisory committee charged with overseeing the design and construction of a new fire station. The Fire Station Building Committee will be made up of town officials – including a selectman, Financial Planning Committee member, Fire Chief David Parenti and an appointee of the fire department – and residents appointed by Town Administrator John Coderre.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Crash leads to traffic on Rt. 9 in Shrewsbury this morning

SHREWSBURY – Traffic heading to Worcester was backed up this morning. Just before 9 a.m. first responders and tow trucks were still in the intersection of Route 9 and Quinsigamond Avenue just before the Kenneth F. Memorial Bridge. Crews were working on loading a sedan onto a tow truck.
SHREWSBURY, MA

