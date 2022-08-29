The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors this morning approved the annual report of their tax increment financing districts, for the fiscal year ending in June. The revenues generated in the districts totaled 505-thousand dollars in the fiscal year. The district had some 1.5 million dollars in debt at the end of the year. The debts were for borrowing from the fund for several bridge and road projects in the county, and for a couple of rebates for businesses within the district. The account is on track to settle its debts by the time it expires in the 29-30 fiscal year.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO