nwestiowa.com
Warrior Roofing purchases three tracts of city land
HAWARDEN—Hawarden’s industrial park received a lot of attention from the Hawarden City Council at its Aug. 24 meeting, with three agenda items pertaining to that land. The first agenda item was to sell several adjacent tracts of the land located near at the southeast corner of the lot where Bomgaars is located, by the intersections of Highway 12 and 460th Street.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center business buys old hospital site
SIOUX CENTER—The former Sioux Center Health hospital site will be the new home of Kroese & Kroese PC next year. The Sioux Center City Council at its Monday meeting approved the $645,162 sale of the city-owned lot on the 600 block of South Main Avenue/Highway 75 to RMK Properties.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon announces 2022 homecoming court
Sheldon High School has announced queen and king candidates for homecoming this year. Izzy Freeman, daughter of Tyler and Nichole Freeman. Claire Johnson, daughter of Jason and Lisa Johnson. Makayla Van Voorst, daughter of Amber Van Voorst. Carlie Visser, daughter of Chad and Vonda Visser. Homecoming king candidates. Charlie Bartz,...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon ready to celebrate 150th birthday
SHELDON—Sheldon knows how to throw a party, according to mayor Greg Geels, but the community’s party planners had quite the task in front of them with Sheldon’s 150th birthday celebration this year. The sesquicentennial was combined with Sheldon’s annual Celebration Days, which takes place over the extended...
nwestiowa.com
Big Sioux River Days features new events
HAWARDEN—Big Sioux River Days kicks off a day earlier this year. Events kick off Sept. 1 with a new feature to this year’s line up, a Cruise Night 6-8 p.m. As part of the fun, West Sioux High School’s varsity football team will be along Central Avenue signing autographs 6-7 p.m. The first 50 people will get a custom poster.
nwestiowa.com
Van Voorst sworn in as Sioux County sheriff
ORANGE CITY—Jamie Van Voorst took the oath of office to become Sioux County sheriff at the conclusion of a special meeting of the Sioux County Board of Supervisors on Thursday. Van Voorst, 48, takes the post as the county’s interim sheriff, where he will serve out the remainder of...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux County communication tower site sold
ORANGE CITY—How much is 2 acres of land worth in Sioux County?. The answer, following the opening of sealed bids at the Sioux County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, is nearly $200,000 for one particular piece of property. The county had 10 people submit bids on the property at...
northeastnebraskanews.us
Giant pink postcards will cost county
Mark Mahoney Randolph Times HARTINGTON — Taxpayers can expect some giant pink postcards to hit their mailboxes early in September. A new law – the Property Tax Request Act – requires political subdivisions such as counties, cities, school districts and community colleges to inform taxpayers by mail if the subdivisions seek to raise their annual property tax asking by more than 2 percent plus real growth.
KLEM
Thursday News, September 1
There’s a new Sheriff in Sioux County. The Sioux County Board of Supervisors today appointed a new sheriff, Jamie Van Voorst. Van Voorst, a Chief Deputy in the Department, was unanimously endorsed by the Supervisors. Then he was sworn in by 3rd Judicial district Chief Judge Patrick Tott. Van Voorst reacts to the appointment and swearing in.
Sheldon finds time capsule ahead of 150th celebration
An official said that the time capsule has been found.
nwestiowa.com
Longtime fair family leading dairy demo
ALLENDORF—Charlotte Rollefson doesn’t remember the first time she went to the fair; she was 3 months old at the time. “I’ve not missed a Clay County Fair, and I’m 64,” Rollefson said. “We went every year, even when there was school.”. Rollefson has helped...
nwestiowa.com
Feenstra speaks about policy at Cooperative Energy
SIBLEY—U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra met last Wednesday morning with board members at Cooperative Energy Company in Sibley in a visit that focused on issues in the firm’s industry. “Just to tell you why this is so important to me,” Feenstra said. “I sit on the Republican energy task...
nwestiowa.com
Watching out for bikes in Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—According to Sioux Center police chief Mike Halma and Sioux Center School District principals, students who bike to and from school have been safe from harm for quite some time, and they’d like it to stay that way. Halma said one of the biggest dangers for bicyclists...
KLEM
Tuesday News, August 30
The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors this morning approved the annual report of their tax increment financing districts, for the fiscal year ending in June. The revenues generated in the districts totaled 505-thousand dollars in the fiscal year. The district had some 1.5 million dollars in debt at the end of the year. The debts were for borrowing from the fund for several bridge and road projects in the county, and for a couple of rebates for businesses within the district. The account is on track to settle its debts by the time it expires in the 29-30 fiscal year.
Sioux City Journal
J.D. Scholten, Jacob Bossman are running unopposed for Iowa House seats in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — Former congressional candidate J.D. Scholten has a clear path to his first term in the Iowa Legislature. "It's official. I'll be the only candidate for Iowa House District 1 on the Nov. 8 ballot!!!" Scholten, a Sioux City Democrat, tweeted on Saturday. Iowa's filing deadline for...
Sioux City Journal
3 lawyers apply to be judge in NW Iowa
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Three lawyers have applied for a new district associate judge seat in Northwest Iowa. Applicants are Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; and Jessica Noll, of Akron. The three will interview with the judicial nominating commission on Sept. 7 at...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux County Attorney Is Among Finalists For New Judge Position
Orange City, Iowa — The Sioux County Attorney is one of three finalists for a new judge position. According to Third Judicial District Court Administrator Peggy Frericks, the 3B Judicial Nominating Commission has received three applications for the District Associate Court Judge position. We are told that the new...
nwestiowa.com
Couple reflects on photography career memories
HAWARDEN—Photography has been more than just business for Rodney Matz since he first moved to Hawarden in 1964; it’s been an art and a hobby as well. But after 58 years of operating Rodney’s Photography in downtown Hawarden, Rodney, 79, has sold the studio at 816 Central Ave. so that he can slow down.
O’G hopes to find resolution to keep student in school
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The administration of Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools says in a statement that administrators at the high school “would welcome further dialogue with the parents” of a student set to leave the school following a dispute concerning hair length. You can read the statement sent to KELOLAND News on Tuesday night: O’Gorman […]
