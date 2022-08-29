ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO.

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO. 2022-CV-1440 Taylor Shambria Adams Plaintiff James Savon Adams Defendant To:__ NOTICE OF PUBLICATION By order for service by publication dated 30 March 2022 you are hereby notified that on the 30th day of March, , 2022, Taylor Adams filed suit against you for Divorce. You are required to file with the Clerk of the Superior Court, and serve upon plaintiff's attorney, __an answer in writing within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for publication. This the 1st day of April , 2022. WITNESS, the Honorable Robert F. Mumford, Judge of the Rockdale Superior Court. /s/ Natalie Rogers Deputy Clerk, Superior Court For: Janice Morris, Clerk PO Box 937, Conyers, GA 30012 909-80734 9/7 14 21 28 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
Rockdale County Jail Logbook (copy)

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, 2022:. • Santonio Lamar England, 21, Oxford Road, Conyers; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribute controlled substance, possession of a firearm...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
ESTATE SALE IN A BIG GARAGE

ESTATE SALE IN A BIG GARAGE September 8th, 9th & 10th Thursday – Saturday 8:30a.m – 5:00p.m daily. 25 Meadow Way Covington, Ga. 30014 Antques galore, antq toys, starwars, coke stuff, display cabinets, tools, lighted workbench, guns, knives, tool box, antq glassware, antq lamps, clocks, Bose radio, antq beds, huge Nascar collection. DONT MISS THIS SALE!
COVINGTON, GA

