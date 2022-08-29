IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO. 2022-CV-1440 Taylor Shambria Adams Plaintiff James Savon Adams Defendant To:__ NOTICE OF PUBLICATION By order for service by publication dated 30 March 2022 you are hereby notified that on the 30th day of March, , 2022, Taylor Adams filed suit against you for Divorce. You are required to file with the Clerk of the Superior Court, and serve upon plaintiff's attorney, __an answer in writing within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for publication. This the 1st day of April , 2022. WITNESS, the Honorable Robert F. Mumford, Judge of the Rockdale Superior Court. /s/ Natalie Rogers Deputy Clerk, Superior Court For: Janice Morris, Clerk PO Box 937, Conyers, GA 30012 909-80734 9/7 14 21 28 2022.

