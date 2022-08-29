Read full article on original website
Why Miranda Lambert's Latest Big Festival Concert Was Canceled
Miranda Lambert was scheduled to perform at the WE Fest Country Music Festival in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota on Friday, but poor weather forced organizers to call off the show. Lambert apologized to her Minnesota fans and said she hoped to see them soon. Lee Brice and Clay Walker were among the other acts scheduled to perform in Detroit Lakes on Friday.
People
Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville
From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
Billboard
‘Last’ Is First: Jon Pardi Scores His Fifth Country Airplay No. 1
Jon Pardi claims his fifth No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart as “Last Night Lonely” ascends to the top of the list dated Sept. 3. In the tracking week ending Aug. 28, the track gained by 9% to 25.3 million audience impressions, according to Luminate. The...
Thomas Rhett Cancels San Diego Show Due to ‘Vocal Irritation and Swelling': ‘I Am So Sorry’
Thomas Rhett was forced to scrap a San Diego tour stop on his Bring the Bar to You Tour on Saturday night (Aug. 27). According to a statement from the singer issued hours before the show, he was unable to play due to health concerns. "It breaks my heart to...
Family Divided? Blake Shelton Doesn't Wish Stepson Zuma Happy Birthday
A missed opportunity. While Blake Shelton tries to get the hang of parenting duties to wife Gwen Stefani's sons, he seemed to miss wishing one of his kiddos a happy birthday. The "Hollaback Girl" crooner, who shares Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, took to Instagram Sunday, August 21, to celebrate her middle child's 14th lap around the sun.Sharing a collection of throwback photos of her now-teenager, as well as a candy-decorated cake for his 14th birthday, Stefani captioned her birthday post for Zuma: "happy 14th b day ZUMA!! we love u!! Gx." BLAKE...
wonderwall.com
Julianne Hough finally dating handsome 'Narnia' actor after years of questions about the nature of their relationship, plus more celeb love news
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro… On Aug. 21, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Julianne Hough and long-term pal Ben Barnes could be seen holding hands during a recent performance of "Into the Woods" on Broadway. The following day, Life & Style reported that, after years of rumors about the nature of their relationship, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level earlier this year. "Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance. … They've officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they're not together, they FaceTime every day. They're so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She's never been happier," said a source. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum and the English actor — who starred as Prince Caspian in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies and recently starred on "Westworld," "The Punisher" and "Shadow and Bone" — first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 amid a rough patch in her marriage with Brooks Laich. As for the other man to whom Julianne was linked in the wake of her split from the former hockey star… Life & Style reported that, according to a source, she and male model Charlie Wilson called it quits "a few months ago" because although "they were physically attracted to each other," they "didn't gel emotionally." The insider also described the romance as a "total rebound fling" for Julianne following her breakup from Brooks.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Eileen Davidson Says a Heartfelt Farewell: ‘We All Love You and Will Miss You Terribly’
It’s time for a goodbye. Outside of plotting with Phyllis and Nikki to take Diane down a peg or two, we haven’t been seeing a whole lot of Ashley lately on The Young & the Restless. Of course, unlike Phyllis’ single-minded vendetta, Ashley’s concerns are a bit more about protecting her family, and that, we’re sure, is something Eileen Davidson could understand in her own life!
16 Country Music Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol
We all know country music and alcohol go hand in hand… it’s like peanut butter and jelly, ham and cheese, cocaine and waffles…. Ol’ David Allan Coe said it best on the famous last verse of “You Never Even Called Me By My Name” when he said:
purewow.com
Mark Consuelos Excitedly Announces That He Will Join Kelly Ripa on Her Book Tour
It looks like Kelly Ripa will have some company as she embarks on a book tour to promote her new memoir, Live Wire. While her husband, Mark Consuelos, has visited her at her workplace in the past, now he will be joining her for one of the legs of her new tour.
Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent the Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids at Their Montana Ranch: It’s ‘Been a Rough Couple Years’
Putting their family first! After finalizing her divorce, Kelly Clarkson offered a glimpse at her coparenting approach with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. “It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute,” Clarkson, 40, told Today on Tuesday, August 23, about taking daughter River, 8, and son Remi, 6, to Montana for the summer. “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature.”
'AGT': Simon Cowell predicts this contestant will be a 'superstar' like Carrie Underwood
At long last, the first live "America's Got Talent" has arrived — and with it came a hefty prediction from Simon Cowell about a special contestant.
The Real Reason Logan Left 'The Bachelorette' Before the Rose Ceremony
Controversial The Bachelorette contestant Logan Palmer was eliminated from the show in episode 6, but not because Gabby didn't give him a rose!. Logan, 26, made waves on the ABC reality show’s cruise ship as he switched from Rachel Recchia’s team to Gabby Windey’s. But neither woman kicked him to curb. Instead, it was COVID-19 that knocked him out of the competition.
Brittany Aldean Asks for 'Compassion' Amid Transphobia Controversy
"We're living a world of unparalleled outrage; everyone is mad about everything. If they don't have a reason to be mad, they will find one," the quote said.
John Denver Cut His Marital Bed in Half With a Chainsaw During His Divorce From His 1st Wife
'Annie's Song' is considered one of the most romantic songs of all time, but John Denver and his first wife's marriage ended very badly.
Vince Gill Says Amy Grant’s Bicycle Accident Left Her ‘Knocked Unconscious for 10 or 15 Minutes’
As he kicked off the first of four nights in residency at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Vince Gill offered fans a reassuring update on his wife, fellow star Amy Grant, who was hospitalized following a bicycle accident late last month. "My bride Amy is doing fine," Gill told the Ryman audience...
‘American Pickers’: Danielle Colby Speaks Out in Cryptic Post Amid Mike Wolfe-Frank Fritz Feud
The stars of reality show “American Pickers” have been in the headlines recently. Between tensions between current and former hosts and health checkups, it has been an eventful few weeks. Danielle Colby, who is also on the show, gave a bright statement on finding a reason to laugh...
Back In The States: Ben Affleck Spotted Chain-Smoking In First Photos Since J. Lo Slammed Wedding Guests Over Video Leak
Ben Affleck was spotted chain-smoking upon his return to the United States with new bride Jennifer Lopez after she blasted attendees for profiting off their wedding footage. Radar has learned the A-list couple touched down in Los Angeles, California, on Monday after jetting off to Italy for their second honeymoon following a three-day extravaganza at his Georgia estate, during which they exchanged their vows again.Shortly after landing at LAX in a private jet, Affleck, 50, was seen lighting up and puffing away before hopping into a waiting SUV in post-nuptials photos. Affleck was previously seen chain-smoking outside of a Savannah...
tvinsider.com
‘American Idol’ Winner Just Sam Gives Health Update Following Recent Hospitalization
Season 18 winner of American Idol, Samantha Diaz (Just Sam), revealed on their Instagram Story they had recently been hospitalized. While Diaz did not disclose the reason for the hospitalization, they were reportedly admitted earlier this week and have since returned home. In an Instagram Story posted on Wednesday, August...
Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer’s Relationship Timeline: How the College Sweethearts Made Love Last
An everlasting love. Country crooner Luke Bryan has been married to his wife, Caroline “Lina” Bryan (née Boyer), for more than 14 years and still seem as in love as ever the day they tied the knot. After first meeting while they attended the same college in Georgia, the pair had an instantaneous connection that […]
Brittany Aldean Responds To Maren Morris’ “Insurrection Barbie” Comment: “Karen Morris, Thanks For Calling Me Barbie”
Brittany responds… I kinda feel like I’m stuck in an episode of Desperate Housewives with this country music drama going on right now, but honestly, at every awards show, whether it’s the CMAs or the ACMs, artists love to drop this line: “It’s so great to be here, country music is one big family…” And it’s not exactly true There’s plenty of people in the industry that don’t get along, don’t care for each other, or just don’t talk at […] The post Brittany Aldean Responds To Maren Morris’ “Insurrection Barbie” Comment: “Karen Morris, Thanks For Calling Me Barbie” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
