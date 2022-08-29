ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Comments / 3

Related
News Leader

THE SCHOOL BOARD OF NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT

In compliance with the Administrative Procedure Act, Chapter 120, Florida Statute, a public hearing may be held if requested within twenty-one (21) days of this notice at the place, time, and date indicated below:. Place: West Nassau High School. 1 Warrior Drive. Callahan, FL 32011. Time: 6:30 P. M. Date:...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Middleburg, FL
Government
Clay County, FL
Government
City
Middleburg, FL
County
Clay County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
First Coast News

Her addiction almost killed her. She credits this Jacksonville organization with helping her thrive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jamie Smiley knows the toll drugs can take. They cost the 37-year-old mother of two custody of her children and almost killed her. “I wasn't able to see my kids for years, so, I went deeper into my addiction. Fentanyl was my drug of choice,” Smiley said. “I have overdosed probably in a two and a half or three-year period, six times. We would keep Narcan in the house. My husband has brought me back about three times.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Putnam County neighbors resort to trapping stray dogs themselves

HAWTHORNE, Fla. — Every morning, when Susan Jones goes to let her dogs out, she scans her yard to make sure a stray dog hasn't wandered onto her property. "It's a nice woodsy area," said Jones. "It's not highly populated. People think they can just come out here and get rid of something they don't want."
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Hiv#Linus Stds#Linus Hepatitis#Hepatitis B#Insurance#Diseases#General Health#Independent Medical Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HIV
News4Jax.com

Ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrates opening of Jacksonville University College of Law

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon to celebrate the opening of the Jacksonville University College of Law. JU President Tim Cost, JU Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Christine Sapienza, Dean of the JU College of Law Nick Allard Esq., Vice Dean of the JU College of Law Margaret Dees Esq., and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry were among those in attendance at the event, which took place at JU’s downtown campus on the 18th floor of the VyStar Tower.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Julie Morgan

New fast-casual restaurant coming to Middleburg

Clay County is getting a new bowl and smoothie restaurant. Rush Bowls will be located at 1330 Blanding Blvd. in Middleburg. Rush Bowls are described as “the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and your choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Packed with nutrients and fully customizable, Rush Bowls offer healthy, delicious alternatives to standard fast-casual fare.”
MIDDLEBURG, FL
click orlando

Missing 7-year-old Palm Coast girl, mother found safe

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 7-year-old girl and her mother were found safe hours after being reported missing, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said. Skyler Morrison and her mom, Ciara Ashley Culver, were located in the Jacksonville area early Thursday, a tweet by FCSO stated. “Our thanks...
PALM COAST, FL
WCJB

Columbia County Report: Flooding at O’Leno State Park

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A water management district is warning people who live on the Santa Fe river about flood risks and anglers from Florida Gateway College are competing in a national competition. It’s all part of this week’s Columbia County Report. O’Leno State Park Flooding.
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Ex-Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels appears in court ahead of much-delayed trial

Darryl Daniels will get his day in court. The trial of the former Clay County sheriff will begin with jury selection in less than two weeks. Daniels, who is charged with tampering with evidence, attempted destruction of evidence and five counts of providing false information to law enforcement, unexpectedly appeared in person for the final pre-trial hearing Thursday. Only his attorneys had been present in court previously for the hearings.
CLAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy