Clay County events scheduled for Labor Day weekend
Labor Day weekend is the final three-day holiday weekend to end the summer. Check out some of the events to look out for in Clay County this weekend. The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band performs at Thrasher-Horne Center. The show is at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39.
THE SCHOOL BOARD OF NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT
In compliance with the Administrative Procedure Act, Chapter 120, Florida Statute, a public hearing may be held if requested within twenty-one (21) days of this notice at the place, time, and date indicated below:. Place: West Nassau High School. 1 Warrior Drive. Callahan, FL 32011. Time: 6:30 P. M. Date:...
'It's horrible:' Jacksonville military mom battles landlord over mold infestation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A battle over mold may be headed to the courtroom. Crystal Kincade had to throw away $38,000 worth of belongings destroyed by mold. As bad as that is, her biggest concern is her health and the health of her children. "It was a good for my...
Judge kills Jacksonville Beach lifeguard referendum, calling language ‘deceptive and misleading’
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville Beach voters won’t get to decide on the future of the Volunteer Life Saving Corps after a judge deemed a ballot statement for the November referendum was “deceptive and misleading.”. The VLSC had collected petition signatures for a ballot referendum related to...
Photos: Clay County deputies rescue goats off Blanding Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several goats escaped their enclosure Tuesday. We suppose you could call them baaaaad to the bone. Some Clay County deputies helped wrangle the goats on the side of Blanding Boulevard and were able to bring them to safety. "Thank you for the speedy response guys," writes...
Her addiction almost killed her. She credits this Jacksonville organization with helping her thrive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jamie Smiley knows the toll drugs can take. They cost the 37-year-old mother of two custody of her children and almost killed her. “I wasn't able to see my kids for years, so, I went deeper into my addiction. Fentanyl was my drug of choice,” Smiley said. “I have overdosed probably in a two and a half or three-year period, six times. We would keep Narcan in the house. My husband has brought me back about three times.”
Putnam County neighbors resort to trapping stray dogs themselves
HAWTHORNE, Fla. — Every morning, when Susan Jones goes to let her dogs out, she scans her yard to make sure a stray dog hasn't wandered onto her property. "It's a nice woodsy area," said Jones. "It's not highly populated. People think they can just come out here and get rid of something they don't want."
Industrial warehouses bigger than the Avenues Mall proposed for farmland in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The old community of Elkton is small. "It’s kind of the heart of agriculture in St. Johns County," Pat Hamilton said. He is a St. Johns County native. It’s mostly farmland, a couple of churches, some old Florida homes and a string on...
‘Better odds playing Russian Roulette’: Project Opioid JAX offers disturbing data about overdoses in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Project Opioid JAX presented disturbing data Wednesday about the opioid crisis in Jacksonville during a news conference on International Overdose Awareness Day that also honored those lost to overdose. Representatives from the group said if we don’t act now, it will only get worse, as they...
Story of survival: After opioid overdose, Clay County pastor using his near-death experience to bring others hope
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – For 10 years, a Clay County man took so many prescription pills that he almost died the day his wife found him unconscious on their living room floor. Today, Matthan Poole is a local pastor, and he and his wife, Sara, are using his near-death experience to bring others hope.
Clay County Cold Cases: 6 homicides authorities are still trying to solve
Clay County has six cold cases.Photo via Clay County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Clay County has six cold cases with the oldest dating back to 1990. The most recent unsolved homicide occurred in 2014.
Fee that covers neighborhood pool could go up for Clay County homeowners; residents say pool gate has been locked for years
CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Homeowners in a new Clay County neighborhood say for years they've been paying hundreds for amenities they don't have access to and now they could be paying even more. Half a dozen neighbors at Wilford Preserve turned to First Coast News for answers after learning...
Ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrates opening of Jacksonville University College of Law
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon to celebrate the opening of the Jacksonville University College of Law. JU President Tim Cost, JU Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Christine Sapienza, Dean of the JU College of Law Nick Allard Esq., Vice Dean of the JU College of Law Margaret Dees Esq., and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry were among those in attendance at the event, which took place at JU’s downtown campus on the 18th floor of the VyStar Tower.
Jacksonville 9/11 first responder battling cancer dropped from WTC health program after insurance provider switch
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 9/11 first responder battling stage four cancer said he can’t afford medical treatments after losing benefits from the World Trade Center Health Program. The program covers eligible first responders and survivors of the September 11th terror attacks at no cost. Jeffrey Brown helped recover...
Jacksonville Zoo moving forward with improvement plans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced last fall a five-year, $50 million campaign that will bring upgrades to animal care, improved educational spaces, and guest experience. One of the larger projects is a $20 million manatee rehabilitation center and river for manatees. J. Wayne and Delores...
Florida Missing Child Alert Canceled: Missing girl from Daytona Beach found in Jacksonville
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child alert for a 7-year-old girl from Daytona Beach was canceled early Thursday morning after the girl and her mom were found safe in Jacksonville, Florida. The alert was issued Wednesday night, and canceled a couple of hours later.
New fast-casual restaurant coming to Middleburg
Clay County is getting a new bowl and smoothie restaurant. Rush Bowls will be located at 1330 Blanding Blvd. in Middleburg. Rush Bowls are described as “the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and your choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Packed with nutrients and fully customizable, Rush Bowls offer healthy, delicious alternatives to standard fast-casual fare.”
Missing 7-year-old Palm Coast girl, mother found safe
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 7-year-old girl and her mother were found safe hours after being reported missing, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said. Skyler Morrison and her mom, Ciara Ashley Culver, were located in the Jacksonville area early Thursday, a tweet by FCSO stated. “Our thanks...
Columbia County Report: Flooding at O’Leno State Park
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A water management district is warning people who live on the Santa Fe river about flood risks and anglers from Florida Gateway College are competing in a national competition. It’s all part of this week’s Columbia County Report. O’Leno State Park Flooding.
Ex-Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels appears in court ahead of much-delayed trial
Darryl Daniels will get his day in court. The trial of the former Clay County sheriff will begin with jury selection in less than two weeks. Daniels, who is charged with tampering with evidence, attempted destruction of evidence and five counts of providing false information to law enforcement, unexpectedly appeared in person for the final pre-trial hearing Thursday. Only his attorneys had been present in court previously for the hearings.
