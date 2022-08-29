JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jamie Smiley knows the toll drugs can take. They cost the 37-year-old mother of two custody of her children and almost killed her. “I wasn't able to see my kids for years, so, I went deeper into my addiction. Fentanyl was my drug of choice,” Smiley said. “I have overdosed probably in a two and a half or three-year period, six times. We would keep Narcan in the house. My husband has brought me back about three times.”

