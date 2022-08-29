ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Yeoh To Be Lauded With Inaugural TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award

By Anthony D'Alessandro
 4 days ago
The Everything Everywhere All at Once and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon actress is set to receive the Toronto International Film Festival’s  inaugural TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award presented by BVLGARI at the fest’s upcoming Tribute Awards on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel.

Michelle Yeoh is the definition of groundbreaking,” said Cameron Bailey, TIFF CEO in a statement. “Her screen work has spanned continents, genres and decades. This year she delivered a performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once that shows her limitless abilities. We’re so proud to honor her with the Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award.”

The TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award recognizes a woman who is a leader in the film industry and has made a positive impact for women throughout their career. The inaugural
award is inspired by TIFF’s Share Her Journey initiative, which was created to address gender parity in the film industry, to champion women at every stage of their creative journey, and to shine a spotlight on women creators making a significant difference in the industry.

Yeoh’s 40-year career counts such hits as Crazy Rich Asians, Tomorrow Never Dies, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and upcoming big pics such as James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water. Everything Everywhere All at Once following its greatly received world premiere at SXSW went on to be a bright spot at the arthouse box office grossing close to $70M stateside and $97.2M WW. A24 has U.S. on that film, while the pic is distributed by Elevation Pictures in Canada.

Yeoh joins the recently announced list of 2022 TIFF Tribute Award honorees, including Oscar–winning Joker composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, who will be honored with the TIFF Variety Artisan Award; Award-winning Welsh Egyptian filmmaker and screenwriter Sally El Hosaini, who will be honored with the TIFF Emerging Talent Award presented by MGM, acclaimed actor Brendan Fraser, recipient of the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance presented by IMDbPro; Academy Award–winning filmmaker Sam Mendes, who will receive the TIFF Ebert Director Award; and the ensemble of My Policeman , who will receive the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance presented by Polestar.

The TIFF Tribute Awards have served as an awards-season bellwether, with past recipients such as Jessica Chastain, Roger Deakins, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Joaquin Phoenix, Taika Waititi, and Chloé Zhao going on to win awards on the international stage.

Deadline

Deadline

