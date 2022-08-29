ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riviera Beach, FL

Riviera Beach man wins $3.5M playing Florida Lottery

By Scott Sutton
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkzS6_0hZe2v0h00

A Riviera Beach man is reaping the rewards of a big win after playing the Florida Lottery this year.

Lottery officials announced Monday that David James, 70, of Riviera Beach, claimed a $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot from the drawing held on May 11.

The lucky winner chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of more than $2.2 million.

James purchased his jackpot-winning ticket from Publix, located at 228 Blue Heron Blvd. East, in Riviera Beach.

The retailer will receive a bonus commission of $30,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wflx.com

Plans for Currie Park in West Palm Beach receive mixed reviews

The City of West Palm Beach’s redevelopment of Currie Park promises to create a world-class waterfront venue and destination. “George Currie is one of the founding pioneers of the City of West Palm Beach,” said Attorney Reginal Stambaugh. “Before his death, he was able to convey a part of the acreage for a public park, specifically wanting it to be for recreational purposes.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riviera Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Riviera Beach, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

'Black Snow' leads way as Palm Beach Post staffers receive honors for their work in 2021

Journalists from The Palm Beach Post have recently won about a dozen awards on the national, regional and state levels for their work in 2021. Several went to The Post's and ProPublica's series on sugar cane burning, already a Pulitzer finalist, and its effects on residents in the Glades region in western Palm Beach County. Recently, the series won a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence award, announced Aug. 9.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

DANIELLE TO BECOME HURRICANE WITH 100MPH WINDS, OTHER SYSTEMS GROWING

Danielle To Intensify But Remain Away From Land. But East Of Florida, Other Systems Grow… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Read the latest as of noon from the National Hurricane Center. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Storm Danielle will soon become a hurricane with expected peak winds […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

CHILD LEFT IN HOT CAR AT BLAZE PIZZA WEST BOCA RATON, DAD ARRESTED

Kevin Miller Allegedly Drunk and Drinking Beer In Bathroom At Blaze Pizza While Child Strapped In Hot Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Kevin Miller is facing a child neglect charge after allegedly leaving his young daughter in a hot […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Florida Lottery#Florida Lotto
thecoastalstar.com

Business Spotlight: Ocean City Lumber property sold for $30 million

The Ocean City Lumber Co. property in Delray Beach, with its distinctive water tower and historical train depot, owed much of its preservation to Janet and Tim Onnen, who sold it in August. The original lumber company’s history dates to 1920. Photo provided. The distinctive water tower in downtown...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS, OTHER SYSTEMS WATCHED EAST OF FLORIDA

NUMBER 5 IS ALIVE! Depression Is Notable But No Threat To Land, Not Necessarily The Case For Other Systems Growing… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Depression Five formed early this morning. It is the northeastern Atlantic and — at least for now — […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Publix
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy