Michelle Yeoh Receiving TIFF’s Inaugural Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
Michelle Yeoh continues to be everywhere all at once.

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” actress is officially set to receive the inaugural TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey announced that Yeoh will be honored during the TIFF Tribute Awards presented by BVLGARI as part of an in-person gala fundraiser on Sunday, September 11 at Fairmont Royal York Hotel.

“Michelle Yeoh is the definition of groundbreaking,” Bailey said. “Her screen work has spanned continents, genres and decades. This year she delivered a performance in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ that shows her limitless abilities. We’re so proud to honor her with the Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award.”

Yeoh’s 40-plus year career in Hollywood has included her breaking barriers with lead roles in “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” and James Bond installment “Tomorrow Never Dies.” Yeoh is among the honorees for the 2022 TIFF Tribute Awards, also recognizing Oscar-winning composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, screenwriter Sally El Hosaini, “The Whale” star Brendan Fraser, Academy Award-winning director Sam Mendes, and the cast of “My Policeman” including Harry Styles and Emma Corrin. The Tribute Awards are presented by BVLGARI.

The TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award recognizes a woman who is a leader in the film industry and has made a positive impact for women throughout their career. The inaugural award is inspired by TIFF’s Share Her Journey initiative, which was created to address gender parity in the film industry, to champion women at every stage of their creative journey, and to shine a spotlight on women creators making a significant difference in the industry. The initiative was launched in 2017 as part of TIFF’s broader Every Story fund. To date, TIFF has raised more than $3 million to provide direct support to women along their creative journeys, from inspiration to a finished product showcased on TIFF platforms.

The awards event also serves as TIFF’s largest annual fundraiser to support TIFF’s Every Story fund, which promotes diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in film and TIFF’s core mission to transform the way people see the world through film.

Brendan Fraser: ‘The Whale’ Prosthetic Suit Is ‘Beautiful’ and Museum-Worthy

Brendan Fraser wants to make a massive statement: “The Whale” does not exploit obesity. Fraser, who stars in Darren Aronofsky’s drama based on Samuel D. Hunter’s semi-autobiographical play of the same name, spoke to Vanity Fair about how the physical transformation for the role is part of his reintroduction to Hollywood. Fraser’s turn as Charlie, a reclusive and obese English teacher who tries to repair his relationship with his daughter (Sadie Sink) over the course of five days, landed him a TIFF Tribute Award. A24’s “The Whale” makes its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on September 4 before debuting...
Cate Blanchett Says ‘TÁR’ Isn’t a #MeToo Movie: ‘This Film Isn’t About Women, It’s About Humans’

Cate Blanchett is about to get existential. Well, more existential than usual. The Oscar winner’s latest film “TÁR,” which was written for her by director Todd Field (“Little Children”), centers on the fictional Lydia Tár, the first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. Yet her EGOT-winning career high soon unravels after #MeToo allegations against her cloud Lydia’s creative peak. The film debuted at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, where Blanchett opened up about her take on the feature’s ultimate message. “There are a lot of hot-button issues that come up, but it’s not about those things. It’s much more existential...
Ana de Armas Baffled by ‘Blonde’ NC-17 Rating but Says Film Needed ‘Uncomfortable’ Storytelling

Ana de Armas is calling out the continued double standard for Marilyn Monroe’s life and legacy. The “Blonde” actress, who stars in Andrew Dominik’s portrait of late icon Monroe, addressed the NC-17 rating received by the Netflix film. “Blonde” is set to premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival before debuting on the streamer September 28. “I didn’t understand why that happened,” de Armas told L’Officiel. “I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than ‘Blonde.’ But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments...
Wayne Wang’s ‘Life Is Cheap’ Was More Than Its X-Rating in 1990, and It’s Now Getting Re-Released

Hong Kong immigrant filmmaker Wayne Wang is best known for films like his indie breakout “Chan Is Missing” or his break into Hollywood filmmaking with Amy Tan’s “Joy Luck Club” adaptation. But he stoked controversy in 1990 when his crime drama “Life Is Cheap… But Toilet Paper Is Expensive” earned an X rating from the then-MPAA. Its distributor rejected that rating and released it unrated, with critics including Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert applauding that decision and praising its merits as greater than the sum of its controversies. Still, the film’s graphic footage, while politically motivated, subverts audience expectations of sex...
Chris Rock Says He Turned Down Hosting 2023 Oscars After Will Smith Slap

Chris Rock has no desire to return to the Academy Awards just yet. The comedian said during the Phoenix, Arizona stop on his sold-out stand-up tour that the Academy approached him to host the 2023 Oscars in the time after Best Actor winner Will Smith slapped him during the 2022 ceremony. Rock said that he was also offered to star in a Super Bowl commercial, which he turned down as well. Rock compared returning to the Oscars to going back to the scene of a crime, as reported by Arizona Republic. While onstage at the Arizona Financial Theatre, Rock said going back...
Ruben Östlund Remembers ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Actress Charlbi Dean: ‘A Shock and a Tragedy’

Director Ruben Östlund shared a tribute to late star Charlbi Dean, who led Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness.” Dean was confirmed dead on August 30 at age 32 after an unexpected illness took her life at a New York City hospital. Östlund took to Instagram to remember the late model-actress, who is survived by her fiancé, male model Luke Volker. “Charlbi’s sudden passing is a shock and a tragedy,” Östlund wrote. “It is an honor to have gotten to know and work with her. Charlbi had a care and sensitivity that lifted her colleagues and the entire film crew. The thought...
Quentin Tarantino Slams François Truffaut, Calls Filmmaker a ‘Bumbling Amateur’

Say what you will about Quentin Tarantino, but he never backs down from a controversial take. The filmmaker has made a career out of his ability to elevate the exploitation films he loves into high art, and has never shied away from defending the cinema that inspired him. And his tendency to appreciate the lowbrow is matched by a willingness to criticize some of cinema’s most revered figures when he thinks the praise they get is unwarranted. The September issue of Sight & Sound features an interview with Tarantino and his “Video Archives Podcast” co-host Roger Avary and highlighted several notable...
Ellen Burstyn Agreed to Star in ‘The Exorcist’ Sequel to Fund Scholarship Program for Actors

David Gordon Green’s upcoming sequel to “The Exorcist” got off to a promising start when Ellen Burstyn signed on to reprise her Oscar-nominated role as Chris MacNeil in 2021. The Oscar and Tony winner had never shown much interest in revisiting her character from the film despite being approached multiple times in the past. But this time, everything fell into place. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Burstyn revealed why she finally agreed to make another “Exorcist” movie and praised David Gordon Green’s approach to the film. “You know, what happened was I’ve turned down many versions of ‘The...
Lea Michele Blames ‘Funny Girl’ Casting Backlash on Sexism, Admits to Having ‘an Edge’

Lea Michele promises she is more ready than ever to finally be Fanny Brice in Broadway’s “Funny Girl.” The “Glee” and “Spring Awakening” alum stepped into the lead role made famous by Barbra Streisand as “Booksmart” actress Beanie Feldstein exited the Broadway production. Michele joins the production September 6, and Feldstein issued a statement addressing the show moving in a “different direction.” “I feel more ready than I ever have before, both personally and professionally,” Michele told The New York Times about taking over the part. “Funny Girl” reunites Michele with “Spring Awakening” helmer Michael Mayer, who produces and directs “Funny Girl.” Yet Michele’s...
Jordan Peele Hints at ‘Nope’ Sequel: ‘We’re Not Over Telling All of These Stories’

Jordan Peele is saying yes to more “Nope.” The writer-director revealed to The New York Times that he has more stories to tell within the “Nope” universe. The U.F.O. adventure film starred Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as Hollywood horse trainers determined to capture an extraterrestrial presence on film. Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, Keith David, Donna Mills, Andrew Patrick Ralston, and Michael Wincott round out the cast. Yet eagle-eyed fans of Peele’s third feature, following “Get Out” and “Us,” drew attention to an uncredited character listed as Nobody on IMDb, played by Michael Busch. “People are doing a lot of interesting detective...
Here’s Why NBC Might Kill a Third of Its Primetime Programming

NBC is considering cutting the 10 p.m. hour of its primetime schedule and handing the programming duties off to local affiliates, The Wall Street Journal reported August 26. “While NBC is the number one network, we are always looking at strategies to ensure that our broadcast business remains as strong as possible,” a spokesperson commented to media, including IndieWire, after the story broke. “As a company, our advantage lies in our ability to provide audiences with the content they love across broadcast, cable and streaming.” OK, but how would killing one-third of primetime programming accomplish that, exactly? We’ll get to it,...
Matt Smith Wasn’t Sold on ‘House of the Dragon’ Until He Heard Paddy Considine Was Cast

Matt Smith is no stranger to stepping into highly scrutinized roles, having played the Eleventh Doctor on “Doctor Who” and emerging unscathed despite having to follow the beloved David Tennant. But when faced with the opportunity to play Prince Daemon Targaryen in “House of the Dragon,” he was still a bit intimidated.  In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Smith recalled his initial hesitation about joining the high profile spin-off. “I was in a car park and my agent said, ‘There’s this part in this new show that is a prequel to ‘Game of Thrones.’ And I was like, ‘Ohhh....
‘Look at Me’ Trailer: Chris Rock Confronts Javier Bardem in Tense Venice Short

Chris Rock makes a stop at the 2022 Venice Film Festival thanks to Sally Potter’s short film, “Look at Me.” The 16-minute film stars Rock as a gala organizer who tries to rein in a stubborn drummer (Javier Bardem) ahead of the on-stage performance. Tap dancer Savion Glover also stars. “Look at Me” premieres Out of Competition at Venice. Director Potter originally conceived the concept of the film as a short story to be featured in her 2020 film “The Roads Not Taken,” starring Bardem as a writer in the early stages of dementia. “Look at Me” was filmed in 2019 over...
‘The Son’ Teaser: Hugh Jackman Is a Father in Crisis in Florian Zeller’s Dark Family Drama

“The look in his eye is disturbing.” What did “The Son” do? That line is uttered by Vanessa Kirby, who plays the stepmother to a teenager dealing with psychological troubles in “The Son.” While the first trailer tells us little, it’s clear we are in the territory of a dark family drama about demons, trauma, and mental illness. French playwright turned Oscar-winning screenwriter Florian Zeller returns to the stage trilogy he first adapted to the screen with 2020’s “The Father” for “The Son.” The Sony Pictures Classics drama is expected to shake up the awards race with bows in Venice and Toronto. As...
Oscars 2023: Best Production Design Predictions

As previously noted, the Oscar crafts contenders embrace a wide range of genres, periods, subjects, themes, and settings this season, with a particular emphasis on the movies, music, and political/social activism. This definitely affects the production design race, in which world building is so integral and sci-fi and superhero films figure prominently. Matt Reeves’ noirish “The Batman” (Warner Bros.) is the early frontrunner, along with Baz Luhrmann’s delirious biopic “Elvis” (Warner Bros.), from two-time category winner Catherine Martin (“The Great Gatsby,” “Moulin Rouge!”), the director’s wife and creative partner. Martin competes with four other Oscar winners, previously recognized for their work...
Ewan McGregor Thought He Was Too ‘Urban Grunge’ for ‘Star Wars’ After ‘Trainspotting’

Ewan McGregor almost passed on the “Star Wars” prequels due to his “grunge” persona in British indie cinema. During the 1990s, after McGregor’s success with Danny Boyle’s “Trainspotting” in 1996, McGregor second-guessed signing on to “Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace.” McGregor portrayed the younger version of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the 1999 trilogy, a role which he later reprised for the Disney+ series that premiered earlier this year. “I really had to think about it,” McGregor said during the “Smartless” podcast, hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes. “Because it came right after that ‘Trainspotting’ period, and by that...
Michael Jackson Begged Warner Bros. to Star in Neil Gaiman’s ‘The Sandman’

“The Sandman” almost starred the King of Pop. Creator Neil Gaiman revealed during Josh Horowitz’s “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that Grammy winner Michael Jackson called the then-president of Warner Bros. to ask to star in a 1990s TV adaptation of the comic book series. Jackson was set on playing Morpheus, the role which Tom Sturridge now portrays in the Netflix series. “By 1996, I was being taken to Warners, where the then-president of Warner Bros sat me down and told me that Michael Jackson had phoned him the day before and asked him if he could star as Morpheus in ‘The Sandman,'”...
Movie Theaters to Offer $3 Tickets on September 3 for National Cinema Day Event

This weekend’s disappointing box office numbers may be particularly bad due to the lack of new releases, but a late summer lull at the box office is hardly atypical. With the summer blockbuster season essentially over and the fall movie season yet to commence, there is often little to entice moviegoers to make a trip to the multiplex. But a new promotion set to run on Labor Day weekend is hoping to change that pattern. Or, at least, minimize the damage. The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, has announced that the inaugural “National Cinema...
The Shia LaBeouf Comeback Continues: Francis Ford Coppola Casts Him in ‘Megalopolis’

Shia LaBeouf isn’t worried about his comeback. After parting ways with Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” backtracking on the autobiographical status of his “Honey Boy” father-son drama, and speaking out on the abuse allegations and lawsuit filed by ex-partner FKA Twigs, the “Padre Pio” actor has joined Francis Ford Coppola’s massive “Megalopolis” cast. LaBeouf’s casting announcement also included that director Coppola’s sister Talia Shire (“Rocky”) will reunite with the auteur after starring in “The Godfather,” along with nephew Jason Schwartzman. Grace Vanderwaal, Kathryn Hunter, and James Remar also join the ensemble cast. Previously announced “Megalopolis” mega-stars include Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Forest Whitaker,...
