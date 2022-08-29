ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Congressman Andre Carson hosting job fair at Ivy Tech

By James Howell Jr.
WRTV
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS —Congressman Andre Carson will hold his annual Indianapolis Job and Resource Fair on Tuesday on the campus of Ivy Tech Community College – Indianapolis.

“While the economy is the best it has been in years, this job fair is an invaluable opportunity for those who are unemployed or who are simply looking for a better job,” said Congressman Carson. “With over 70 employers in attendance, participants can be connected not just to employment, but a better future.”

For over a decade, this event has connected hard-working Hoosiers to quality employers in Central Indiana.

“Ivy Tech Indianapolis is pleased to partner with Congressman Carson to host the 11th Annual Job Fair on our campus,” said Lorenzo L. Esters, Ed.D, chancellor of Ivy Tech Indianapolis. “Our goal is to be a ‘campus without walls’ that is responsive to the needs of all within our communities. Through this annual job fair, we live out our mission by helping individuals to find and stay on a path to training and education and ultimately to in-demand employment. This year, we are excited to welcome 70 employers to campus, with over 50% offering tuition assistance and employment.”

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ivy Tech Culinary Conference Center, located at 2820 N. Meridian Street in Indianapolis.

More than 70 employers, community resources, Dress for Success and more will be available.

The United States Postal Service will be part of the job fair .

The event is free and open to the public with no RSVP required. Masks are encouraged but not required.

Congressman Carson and Dr. Lorenzo Esters, chancellor of Ivy Tech-Indianapolis, will deliver brief remarks at approximately 11:00 a.m.

INDIANA STATE
WRTV

WRTV

