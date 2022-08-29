AJ Barner could be 'best tight end we’ve ever had at Indiana.' It's his time to step up.

BLOOMINGTON – Bob Mihalik only appoints seniors as captains.

It’s custom for the longtime head coach at Aurora High School, near Cleveland. No matter their contributions or roles, underclassmen must wait until their final high school season to pin the proverbial C to their chest.

That made no difference to AJ Barner. Nothing — not age, not position, not playing time — stopped him from speaking his mind well before anyone called him captain.

“If we had junior captains, he would’ve been one,” Mihalik told IndyStar. “He’s a natural leader.”

The son of a former college football player, Barner played quarterback at Aurora until a growth spurt shot him up to 6-4 and he packed an extra 20 pounds onto his frame.

That’s when Barner, a backup behind center, switched to tight end and started at linebacker.

His road had not always been even on his way up Aurora’s depth chart.

The Green Men play in one of Ohio high school football’s most competitive areas, with a fistful of regional powerhouses centered around Cleveland.

When he first got to high school, he only measured 5-9. And he did not walk into success — Barner’s freshman team finished just 1-9.

But as he grew, Mihalik noticed something about Barner that set him apart, something that had little to do with his frame, his position or his production: Long before he was a regular starter or a Power 5 recruit, Barner never shied away from speaking up, and speaking his mind.

“He’s the type of kid that had those intangible leadership abilities for us here at Aurora,” Mihalik said. “He’s the kind of kid that has a confidence. It’s not bravado or arrogance, but he has confidence in his abilities.”

Those abilities manifested themselves first and most prominently on defense.

Barner’s athleticism and football mind bent him toward quarterback, but as he grew, both player and coaching staff wanted to find another path to the field for him.

“He wants to compete,” Mihalik said. “He knew he wasn’t going to be the starting quarterback his junior year. He said, ‘Coach, I want to play both ways. I want to help us.’”

Barner entrenched himself at linebacker.

“He was 6-4, 6-5 his senior year and played MIKE linebacker,” Mihalik said. “Not only could he play sideline to sideline as a tackler, when we weren’t blitzing, a guy with his height could get into passing lanes.”

At tight end, a more natural offensive position for his new frame, Barner caught 15 passes for 123 yards and four touchdowns as a senior.

But Barner shined brightest on defense, where he registered 124 tackles and was named Northeast Ohio Division III Defensive Player of the Year in his last high school season, the same one during which he led Aurora to the state semifinals. The freshman who started his high school career 1-9, ended it 13-1.

Most of his suitors saw him where his stats were. Barner claimed offers from Indiana, Michigan State, Pitt and a host of MAC schools, but only the Hoosiers and Panthers saw him on offense in college. The rest, Mihalik said, envisioned him filling out what’s now a 6-6 frame and developing into a hybrid linebacker/defensive end.

So did Barner.

“Honestly,” he said during an interview last year, “at first, I didn’t really want to play tight end.”

Relationships bested preference.

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio pushed for Barner on defense, but he’d already built a stronger rapport with then-IU tight ends coach Nick Sheridan. Sheridan had been among the first coaches, and certainly the first Power 5 coaches, to invest real time in recruiting Barner. That made a difference to the versatile Ohio prospect, outweighing his defensive ambitions.

Barner committed in December 2019, signing just days later during the early window.

“Coach Sheridan, he started recruiting me when not very many big schools were talking to me,” Barner said. “That was big for me. I didn’t want to go somewhere where I was somebody’s afterthought.”

Across his first two seasons in Bloomington, Barner appeared in all 20 possible games. Behind Peyton Hendershot, the most productive tight end in program history, and Matt Bjorson, an ironman of a run blocker, Barner learned the finer details of his position.

“In high school, I could kind of get by with being one of the biggest dudes out there and just muscling people around,” he said last year. “At this level, everyone’s your size and everything, so working on technique and footwork.”

Barner excelled first on special teams, where he saw most of his playing time as a freshman in 2020 and blocked a punt as a sophomore last year. He also flashed for Indiana during an otherwise frustrating, injury riddled 2021 season, posting 14 catches for 162 yards and one touchdown, a 76-yarder Week 2 against Idaho.

Along the way, Barner never lost the confidence and willingness to speak up, even as a young player.

“He’s always been a vocal guy,” tight ends coach Kevin Wright said last week. “He came in with a defensive mentality, a little bit of a chip on his shoulder. He wasn’t backing down. Now, early on, maybe he couldn’t back it up, but he wasn’t backing down.”

This offseason saw his mentors move on, Hendershot to the NFL and Bjorson to Miami (Ohio).

Indiana added two freshmen, Ryan Miller and Brody Foley, as early enrollees in January. During one of their first offseason position meetings, Wright stood in front of his group and told them to look around. “What’s different?” he asked them.

His message got through, to Barner most of all. Hendershot and Bjorson were gone. If IU’s tight ends were going to fulfill their remit, younger players needed to be ready to step up. The junior from Ohio stood, unsurprisingly, at the front of the line.

“We always talk about the standards of the position, the expectations of the room,” Wright said. “I think Peyton and Matt set such high expectations the last couple years, it was easy for A.J., who’d been like a third wheel in a lot of ways, to just go ahead and step up. That’s his expectation.”

Throughout the offseason, Barner was repeatedly cited as among the most vocal, assertive players in a program trying to arrest last season’s spiral.

Moreover, his head coach sees him as a potentially pivotal piece of coordinator Walt Bell’s first offense in Bloomington. Speaking at a booster event in late May, Allen told IU fans Barner could be “the best tight end we’ve ever had at Indiana.”

That would mean bettering Hendershot’s career numbers, several of them program records. It would also likely find Barner where Allen predicts he’ll be, as Bell tries to resurrect an offense that finished at or near the bottom of the Big Ten by virtually any statistical measure in 2021. The place Barner intended to be all along: Right at the center of the action.

“When he was a freshman, his team was 1-9. His whole group, him and a couple of buddies who ended up being captains senior year, kind of had a similar story,” Mihalik said. “Senior year, we ended up being a state semifinalist. I’m sure there were some parallels, in the work he has to be done to make sure a season like that doesn’t happen again.”

Dustin Dopirak and Tyler Tachman contributed to this story.

Follow IndyStar reporter Zach Osterman on Twitter: @ZachOsterman.