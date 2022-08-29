ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

AJ Barner could be 'best tight end we’ve ever had at Indiana.' It's his time to step up.

By Zach Osterman, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FSdBH_0hZe2aig00

BLOOMINGTON – Bob Mihalik only appoints seniors as captains.

It’s custom for the longtime head coach at Aurora High School, near Cleveland. No matter their contributions or roles, underclassmen must wait until their final high school season to pin the proverbial C to their chest.

That made no difference to AJ Barner. Nothing — not age, not position, not playing time — stopped him from speaking his mind well before anyone called him captain.

“If we had junior captains, he would’ve been one,” Mihalik told IndyStar. “He’s a natural leader.”

More IU football:Lawrence North duo expected to make plays together at IU — but not from same position.

IU has picked a starting QB.But still isn't saying who it is. So find out vs. Illinois.

The son of a former college football player, Barner played quarterback at Aurora until a growth spurt shot him up to 6-4 and he packed an extra 20 pounds onto his frame.

That’s when Barner, a backup behind center, switched to tight end and started at linebacker.

His road had not always been even on his way up Aurora’s depth chart.

The Green Men play in one of Ohio high school football’s most competitive areas, with a fistful of regional powerhouses centered around Cleveland.

When he first got to high school, he only measured 5-9. And he did not walk into success — Barner’s freshman team finished just 1-9.

But as he grew, Mihalik noticed something about Barner that set him apart, something that had little to do with his frame, his position or his production: Long before he was a regular starter or a Power 5 recruit, Barner never shied away from speaking up, and speaking his mind.

“He’s the type of kid that had those intangible leadership abilities for us here at Aurora,” Mihalik said. “He’s the kind of kid that has a confidence. It’s not bravado or arrogance, but he has confidence in his abilities.”

Those abilities manifested themselves first and most prominently on defense.

Barner’s athleticism and football mind bent him toward quarterback, but as he grew, both player and coaching staff wanted to find another path to the field for him.

“He wants to compete,” Mihalik said. “He knew he wasn’t going to be the starting quarterback his junior year. He said, ‘Coach, I want to play both ways. I want to help us.’”

Barner entrenched himself at linebacker.

“He was 6-4, 6-5 his senior year and played MIKE linebacker,” Mihalik said. “Not only could he play sideline to sideline as a tackler, when we weren’t blitzing, a guy with his height could get into passing lanes.”

At tight end, a more natural offensive position for his new frame, Barner caught 15 passes for 123 yards and four touchdowns as a senior.

But Barner shined brightest on defense, where he registered 124 tackles and was named Northeast Ohio Division III Defensive Player of the Year in his last high school season, the same one during which he led Aurora to the state semifinals. The freshman who started his high school career 1-9, ended it 13-1.

Most of his suitors saw him where his stats were. Barner claimed offers from Indiana, Michigan State, Pitt and a host of MAC schools, but only the Hoosiers and Panthers saw him on offense in college. The rest, Mihalik said, envisioned him filling out what’s now a 6-6 frame and developing into a hybrid linebacker/defensive end.

So did Barner.

“Honestly,” he said during an interview last year, “at first, I didn’t really want to play tight end.”

Relationships bested preference.

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio pushed for Barner on defense, but he’d already built a stronger rapport with then-IU tight ends coach Nick Sheridan. Sheridan had been among the first coaches, and certainly the first Power 5 coaches, to invest real time in recruiting Barner. That made a difference to the versatile Ohio prospect, outweighing his defensive ambitions.

Barner committed in December 2019, signing just days later during the early window.

“Coach Sheridan, he started recruiting me when not very many big schools were talking to me,” Barner said. “That was big for me. I didn’t want to go somewhere where I was somebody’s afterthought.”

Across his first two seasons in Bloomington, Barner appeared in all 20 possible games. Behind Peyton Hendershot, the most productive tight end in program history, and Matt Bjorson, an ironman of a run blocker, Barner learned the finer details of his position.

“In high school, I could kind of get by with being one of the biggest dudes out there and just muscling people around,” he said last year. “At this level, everyone’s your size and everything, so working on technique and footwork.”

Barner excelled first on special teams, where he saw most of his playing time as a freshman in 2020 and blocked a punt as a sophomore last year. He also flashed for Indiana during an otherwise frustrating, injury riddled 2021 season, posting 14 catches for 162 yards and one touchdown, a 76-yarder Week 2 against Idaho.

Along the way, Barner never lost the confidence and willingness to speak up, even as a young player.

“He’s always been a vocal guy,” tight ends coach Kevin Wright said last week. “He came in with a defensive mentality, a little bit of a chip on his shoulder. He wasn’t backing down. Now, early on, maybe he couldn’t back it up, but he wasn’t backing down.”

This offseason saw his mentors move on, Hendershot to the NFL and Bjorson to Miami (Ohio).

Indiana added two freshmen, Ryan Miller and Brody Foley, as early enrollees in January. During one of their first offseason position meetings, Wright stood in front of his group and told them to look around. “What’s different?” he asked them.

His message got through, to Barner most of all. Hendershot and Bjorson were gone. If IU’s tight ends were going to fulfill their remit, younger players needed to be ready to step up. The junior from Ohio stood, unsurprisingly, at the front of the line.

“We always talk about the standards of the position, the expectations of the room,” Wright said. “I think Peyton and Matt set such high expectations the last couple years, it was easy for A.J., who’d been like a third wheel in a lot of ways, to just go ahead and step up. That’s his expectation.”

Throughout the offseason, Barner was repeatedly cited as among the most vocal, assertive players in a program trying to arrest last season’s spiral.

Moreover, his head coach sees him as a potentially pivotal piece of coordinator Walt Bell’s first offense in Bloomington. Speaking at a booster event in late May, Allen told IU fans Barner could be “the best tight end we’ve ever had at Indiana.”

That would mean bettering Hendershot’s career numbers, several of them program records. It would also likely find Barner where Allen predicts he’ll be, as Bell tries to resurrect an offense that finished at or near the bottom of the Big Ten by virtually any statistical measure in 2021. The place Barner intended to be all along: Right at the center of the action.

“When he was a freshman, his team was 1-9. His whole group, him and a couple of buddies who ended up being captains senior year, kind of had a similar story,” Mihalik said. “Senior year, we ended up being a state semifinalist. I’m sure there were some parallels, in the work he has to be done to make sure a season like that doesn’t happen again.”

Dustin Dopirak and Tyler Tachman contributed to this story.

Follow IndyStar reporter Zach Osterman on Twitter: @ZachOsterman.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailyhoosier.com

Three former walk-ons earned IU football scholarships this week

It’s one of IU football’s best traditions, but one it was forced to abandon for a couple years due to roster complications created by NCAA eligibility rule changes stemming from the pandemic. On Thursday, just a day before the season opener against Illinois, IU awarded scholarships to three...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Sycamore football players say win was for their late teammates

Indiana State football opened their season Thursday night with heavy hearts. They took to the field for the first time since the passing of three ISU students, including two football players in Caleb VanHooser and Christian Eubanks who were killed in a car accident on August 21st. It was a...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Current Publishing

New IUPUI women’s hoops coach at home in Carmel

Kate Bruce is eager for her new neighbors to come see her new team perform. Bruce and her husband, Jesse, and their three children moved to Carmel after she took the IUPUI women’s basketball coaching job in May. Bruce and Carmel High School boys basketball coach Ryan Osborn were...
CARMEL, IN
WCIA

Fall getaway to Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, IN is bursting with autumn adventure, fall flavors, and some of the best ways to enjoy fall foliage. Here’s how to enjoy autumn adventure by water, land, and even air in Bloomington, IN. Between college football (Bloomington is home to Indiana University), seasonal festivals and flavors, cool, crisp...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

How to get free Raising Cane’s for a year in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It’s coming a little later than originally expected, but Bloomington’s Raising Cane’s is set to open next week. And you could win a year of free food! The restaurant, originally scheduled for an Aug. 23 opening, will instead debut on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Located at 422 E. Kirkwood Ave. near Indiana University, […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Sheridan
Person
Ryan Miller
Person
Kevin Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Recruiting#American Football#Aurora High School#The Green Men
WHIO Dayton

Indianapolis man arrested in shooting of 3 Dutch soldiers

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indianapolis police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a shooting over the weekend that left one Dutch soldier dead and two wounded. Shamar Duncan, 22, of Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. Duncan was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Ray’s Trash Service sold to WM

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family-owned trash and recycling service based in Indianapolis has been sold to a national company. WM, formerly known as Waste Management, says it has acquired “key assets” from Ray’s Trash Service. Ray’s was founded in 1965 and served in 17 counties in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Local stroke patients may have to travel to Indianapolis for health care

Local stroke patients may have to travel to Indianapolis for health care. According to published reports today, IU Health Bloomington has recently lost a voluntary national stroke certification. The certification is designated by The Joint Commission, described as the country’s “oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.” A spokeswoman for IU Health says the hospital has other stroke certifications continues to be a leading provider of comprehensive stroke care.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
103.3 WKFR

What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?

Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
wevv.com

Patoka Lake stocked with 54,000 hybrid striped bass

Officials with the Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife said Monday that they had completed annual striped bass and hybrid striped bass stockings. With 12 lakes stocked around the Hoosier State altogether, one body of water reaching into the Tri-State area was stocked as well. The DNR says Patoka...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Man tased by security guard at Seminary Square Kroger on Sunday

Many Bloomington residents saw a video circulated on Sunday of a man being tased outside of the floral department at their local Kroger. The video, only around a minute and a half long, received hundreds of views and left many concerned. The man, Frazier Hillsman of Bloomington, was tased and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

A piece of IU history facing demolition

The Poplars Building, which has served as a dorm and hotel among other spaces on Seventh Street is being demolished due to costly maintenance issues after almost 60 years. The demolition started in August 2022. The Poplars Building was originally built in 1964 to be a luxury dorm for female...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy