Port-a-potty "stolen" from Southwest Florida construction site

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Buckingham, FL - Police are looking for a suspect who stole a port-a-potty from a construction site in Southwest Florida.

Police say the port-a-potty was stolen from a construction site on Insdale Street in Buckingham on August 12th.

According to authorities, cameras captured a person loading the portable toilet on a lift and driving off.

Steve Mammen, who lives on Insdale Street and tracked down the missing toilet, tells NBC 2 News “I take the dog for a ride on the golf cart every afternoon. After that we discovered it was gone I noticed it at a different site."

The missing port-a-potty was found on an empty lot across the street from a construction site about a block away from where it was taken.

Mammen says the port-a-potty was "borrowed" to help the site pass inspection, telling NBC 2 News "they didn’t have a port a potty so they couldn’t get an inspection without the port a potty so they just come and nab this one."

The property owner made contact with the port-a-potty company, who replaced the port-a-potty that was stolen and removed the stolen port-a-potty.

NewsRadio WFLA

