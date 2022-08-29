ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

WEATHER 8-29-20,2022 Hot and Steamy As Storms Return

By Clark Shelton
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 99. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tonight A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. High near 89. South wind around 5 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

The post WEATHER 8-29-20,2022 Hot and Steamy As Storms Return appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 8-31-9-1,2022 Sunny Changes This Weekend

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings. Today Sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Clear, with a low around 63. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. […] The post WEATHER 8-31-9-1,2022 Sunny Changes This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 8-30-31, 2022 Storms Diminish , Slightly Cooler Temps kick in

Another round of showers and storms this afternoon will open the door for more seasonable temperatures to come in. We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings. Today A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between […] The post WEATHER 8-30-31, 2022 Storms Diminish , Slightly Cooler Temps kick in appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 8-25-26,2022 Afternoon Pop-ups Possible

Pop up storms possible through the weekend each afternoon as temps remain in the 90s and the humidity creeps up. We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings. Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly […] The post WEATHER 8-25-26,2022 Afternoon Pop-ups Possible appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Cheatham County. Vintage Movie and Dinner Night Saturday, September 2, 2022 at 7 PM Sheye Girl Coffee Co, 201 N. Main Street, Ashland City, TN The movie ticket includes fresh popcorn and some candy. You can upgrade to dinner and a […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cheatham County, TN
Cheatham County Source

High School Football Weather Forecast 8-26, 2022

A few tailgates may get wet today. Find you Close To Home High School Football Scores.Traffic, Weather Radar and more by just clicking on your county: Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 97. Southwest wind around […] The post High School Football Weather Forecast 8-26, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

5 Boating Safety Tips for Labor Day Weekend

As Summer 2022 comes to an end, close out your summer with an incredible Labor Day weekend on the water! As you set out for your final summer cruise, of course, you want to have fun, but the main priority is to be safe! Review these 5 boating safety tips to make the most of […] The post 5 Boating Safety Tips for Labor Day Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Hardee’s is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Local Brewery Collaboration

Cheers! Hardee’s®, known for its famous Made From Scratch Biscuits, is now working with the local brewery Southern Grist to bring you even more moments of indulgence with an unexpected brew. To celebrate National Biscuit Month, Hardee’s is working with the Nashville-based brewery, Southern Grist Brewing Co. to turn its biscuits into a golden liquid […] The post Hardee’s is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Local Brewery Collaboration appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

PHOTOS: Nolensville Little League Team Welcomed Home With Parade After Little League World Series Run

The community hosted a homecoming parade for the Nolensville Little League Team on Wednesday, August 31st at 6 pm. The team returns home after finishing fourth in the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The golf cart parade started at the Nolensville historic school greenway and traveled to the baseball fields at Nolensville Park, […] The post PHOTOS: Nolensville Little League Team Welcomed Home With Parade After Little League World Series Run appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wind#Steamy#South Southwest#Thunderstorms#Live Local
Cheatham County Source

Almost Friday Sporting Club to Open This September

Almost Friday Sporting Club hopes to be Nashville’s newest and best spot to gather the crew and shed the responsibilities of the week. As the first physical restaurant concept by Almost Friday Media, the brains behind popular Instagram accounts @Friday.Beers and @Almost.Friday, Almost Friday Sporting Club brings comradery from URL to IRL – from having […] The post Almost Friday Sporting Club to Open This September appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Chuy’s Tex-Mex to Open New Location in Nashville Area

Nashville residents will soon have a convenient new option for their favorite Tex-Mex when Chuy’s opens its sixth Middle Tennessee location on White Bridge Road this fall. Chuy’s White Bridge is scheduled to open in early November at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s. “We are eager to get Chuy’s White Bridge open so we […] The post Chuy’s Tex-Mex to Open New Location in Nashville Area appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 3

Middle Tennessee high school football continues this week. After two weeks of gridiron action, here is the schedule for week three. The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. Games will be played on Friday, September 2nd unless otherwise noted. […] The post 2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 3 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Achievers to Begin in September

The Cheatham County School District is excited to offer the Cheatham Achievers after-school program again this year. Cheatham Achievers is an after-school program funded by the 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant. This program serves students in grades 5-8 at Cheatham Middle School, Harpeth Middle School and Sycamore Middle School. The program takes place September […] The post Cheatham Achievers to Begin in September appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Cheatham County Source

Packing for a Boat Day: What You Need to Bring

Getting all of your supplies together to prepare for a boat day can be fun. It is exciting getting everything you need together, knowing you will be out on the water soon! It is extremely important to remember certain items so that you can enjoy your day safely and responsibly. Take a look at Nautical […] The post Packing for a Boat Day: What You Need to Bring appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022

TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022 Friday, August 26, 2022 | 03:05pm DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) ·       Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There […] The post Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

$2 Million Powerball Winner Sold in La Vergne

LA VERGNE – What a way to start the new month! A Powerball player in La Vergne won $2 million from the drawing held last night, August 31, 2022. The lucky Powerball winner matched five out of five white balls to win $1 million—but since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1, the prize was doubled to a […] The post $2 Million Powerball Winner Sold in La Vergne appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
LA VERGNE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Pie – The Perfect Present

Have you started making your holiday gift list? We know, we know, it’s not even Halloween yet, but we also know fall goes by fast and the holidays will be here before we have time to turn around and say, “That was a great summer!” So, let’s talk about that gift-giving list. Do you have […] The post Pie – The Perfect Present appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Cheatham County Source

Pedestrian Killed in Nashville Hit and Run Collision Identified

From Metro Police August 30, 2022 – The pedestrian killed in last Thursday’s hit and run collision on McGavock Pike near Brownwood Drive is identified as Matteo Barattieri, 57. Nashville Fire Department medics came upon the victim lying on the side of the road just before 2:30 p.m. Roadway evidence suggests that the hit and […] The post Pedestrian Killed in Nashville Hit and Run Collision Identified appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Miley Cyrus Sells Franklin Home for $14.5 Million

Miley Cyrus has sold her home in Franklin, the one where she wed Liam Hemsworth. Dirt.com reported Cyrus sold the home without it going on the market. Purchasing the homestead in 2017 for $5.8 million, it sold for $14.5 million. The property includes 35 acres of land with just under 7,000 square feet. There are […] The post Miley Cyrus Sells Franklin Home for $14.5 Million appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Cheatham County Source

Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Hendersonville vs Beech Preview

Our game of the week this week takes us to Hendersonville for a Sumner County showdown between Beech and Hendersonville. This rivalry should be a fun one Friday, as both teams come in with equal records and equally high hopes for this season in region five of 6A ball. Both teams fell in week one […] The post Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Hendersonville vs Beech Preview appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Check Out the Star-studded Lineup for Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Bash

Country music’s hottest superstars return to celebrate the new year when CBS presents NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, Saturday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The inaugural broadcast in 2021 peaked with 5.51 million viewers […] The post Check Out the Star-studded Lineup for Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Bash appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy