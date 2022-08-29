(Cleveland) - Any of us who have had goldfish have probably wondered how big they can get if they're not in a bowl. Well, just take a look at this one. These technicians from the Ohio Division of Wildlife were doing a fish survey near Fairport Harbor, when they found this goldfish, which is about a foot long. Problem is, goldfish are not native to the Great Lakes, so this was apparently a pet goldfish that someone disposed of by letting it go in the lake or a river.

FAIRPORT HARBOR, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO