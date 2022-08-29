Read full article on original website
douglasnow.com
Coffee County NAACP declares state of emergency
The Coffee County chapter of the NAACP has issued a statement declaring a state of emergency in Coffee County following the death of Pernell Harris on August 23, 2022. Harris went into distress after getting into an altercation with law enforcement officers on August 25, 2021. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has investigated the incident but has not released its findings.
wfxl.com
Valdosta City Schools Superintendent announces plan for retirement
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - The Valdosta City School system will soon be looking for its new leader. At Tuesday's Board of Education meeting, the district's Superintendent Dr. William Cason announced his plans to retire. His last day will be December 31, 2022. “It has been a true privilege to...
wfxl.com
Copeland African American Museum at VSU awarded $15,000 grant from the City of Valdosta
The Copeland African American Museum at Valdosta State University recently received a $15,000 American Rescue Plan Act grant from the City of Valdosta. The university says the funds will support the museum’s intention to become the preeminent field trip destination for elementary, middle, and high school students across South Georgia.
wfxl.com
Bethel AME Church finalizes demolition plans after church is destroyed by severe storm
The AME Bethel Church in Albany has finalized plans for the demolition of their church destroyed by severe weather. The storm lead to the roof of the sanctuary caving in and unimaginable structural damage being done to the 144 year old building. After consulting with insurance experts the structure was...
wfxl.com
Thomasville PD launches new website to keep citizen's informed and curb crime
The Thomasville Police Department announced the launch of a new website that gives people who use social networks and mobile devices an easier, more effective way to help fight crime and stay informed. The new website was developed in partnership with CRIMEWATCH™ Technologies and is part of the CRIMEWATCH Network...
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes residents urged to sign up for CodeRED
LOWNDES CO. – The EMA for Lowndes County is urging all residents to sign up for the emergency alert system, CodeRED. Residents can use the CodeRED service to receive local area alerts by text or phone calls. For more information on signing up for CodeRED, see the post below.
wfxl.com
Dilapidated homes in Sylvester being torn down in demolition initiative
The city of Sylvester is taking action against dilapidated properties within the area. The initiative began nine months ago and has led to more than 20 houses being destroyed. Community development director Glenice Stephens says the project stands as an expensive but necessary task for the city. "One of this...
wfxl.com
Alleged scammer arrested, Dougherty County Sheriff's Office seeking additional information
The Dougherty County Sheriff's Office is seeking information in regards to a recent arrest. In a Facebook post the DCSO says that Laura Allen, of Albany, was arrested for operating a scam on Facebook Market Place. According to the SO, the woman would post that she was selling a washer...
wfxl.com
Changes made to City of Albany garbage roll off sites
There have been some recent changes to a couple of the City of Albany garbage roll of sites, says the city. Extra garbage roll off containers are located at various sites throughout out the City of Albany. This service is to provide for the additional garbage being generated in the...
WCTV
Valdosta pool contractor woes stretch to Thomas County
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A Valdosta contractor accused of turning dreams into nightmares is now being accused of swindling several Thomas County families out of thousands of dollars as well. Jerry Maxwell Ward, also known as “Max Ward” and owner of Quality Pools & Patio, is facing nearly two...
cobbcountycourier.com
State subpoenas media texts and emails from critic of Georgia electronic voting system
By Stanley Dunlap, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. A plaintiff in a lawsuit challenging the state’s electronic voting system is being subpoenaed by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the State Election Board for information that would include her communication with reporters.
Challenger accuses Raffensperger of covering up election interference
ATLANTA — Following reports of potential election interference in Coffee County, Democratic nominee for Secretary of State Bee Nguyen released the following statement:. “Any threat to our democracy must be taken seriously and investigated with the utmost priority, and it is unacceptable that Brad Raffensperger and the Secretary of State’s office have not been transparent with the public. Nearly 20 months have passed since credible allegations of election interference in Coffee County. I am deeply concerned that bad actors were given access to confidential election data and what that means for Georgia’s election security. Georgians can trust that as Secretary of State, I will work steadfastly to safeguard our free and fair elections by swiftly investigating any vulnerabilities in our system, holding bad actors accountable, and upholding free and fair elections.”
wfxl.com
Albany Area Chamber Business Expo to return, expand at Albany Civic Center
The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce Business Expo is back by popular demand and set to return on Thursday, September 29, in an expanded space at the Albany Civic Center. The network marketing event is designed to connect businesses to prospective partners and customers through the ultimate “schmooze-a-palooza,” allowing participants to market their business to more than 500 people at this fun-filled bash in the name of business.
WALB 10
Downtown Albany shooting connected to social media dispute
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A shooting that happened in downtown Albany on Thursday is under investigation, according to Albany dispatch. The Albany Police Department responded to the 100 block of North Front Street jsut before 1:30 p.m. about a shooting. Police said Dlaryon Poole, 22, and Isreal Jones, 17, met...
WALB 10
4 arrested in Thomas Co. shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Four men have been arrested and charged in connection to the Thomas Co. shooting that left one man dead, according to Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. Anthony Ralph Hires and Anthony Ralph Hires III have been arrested and charged with malice murder in the death of...
WALB 10
South Ga. law enforcement warns of scam calls
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Law Enforcement is warning the community about a recent scam call trend. The current scams are commonly referred to as fake warrants or fake bail scams. This is when the scammer calls and says you have a bench warrant at the sheriff’s office. And to avoid any arrest, they need to pay the fine for the warrant or the bail.
wfxl.com
Phoebe eases visitation restrictions and prepares for new booster shots
Today, Phoebe is caring for 30 COVID patients in its hospitals. That number is up just one, from 29 a week ago. Because the number has leveled off, Phoebe is easing visitation restrictions at its facilities. As of Friday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:. Total COVID-19 Patients in...
Georgia House 153 candidate says Herschel Walker endorsement provides a boost
ALBANY — Albany firefighter and state House candidate Tracy Taylor was enthused after a visit from U.S. Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker but said he was even more excited by the endorsement from the former University of Georgia football standout. Walker, the Republican nominee seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael...
WALB 10
Drug overdoses on the rise in Dougherty Co.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - National Overdose Day is used to remember those who’ve lost their lives to addiction but also to recognize those who are on the road to recovery. Dougherty County leaders are addressing the rise in overdoses. Dickie Livingston with Dougherty County EMS said they are seeing...
WALB 10
Tifton’s iconic ‘Pink Motel’ getting restorations, under new ownership
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The historic Pink Motel in Tifton is under new ownership. Businessman Joe Pope and his two sons Jordan and Josh are working together to preserve its historic value. Three years ago, The Tifton Historic Preservation Commission voted to allow the Town Terrance, better known as “The...
