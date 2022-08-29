Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
The location of Times Square. Quite the conundrumKath LeeNew York City, NY
Apartments Coming Over South Street StorefrontsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
EPA Reports Linden NJ Exposed to Large Amount of Cancer-Causing Chemical Ethylene OxideBridget MulroyLinden, NJ
Related
Mezli’s Containerized Robot Restaurant Opens to Public This Weekend
Mezli, a maker of containerized robotic restaurants, is having a grand opening of its first restaurant this Sunday, August 28th, in San Francisco. The restaurant will open at the Spark Social food truck park located in the city’s Mission Bay area and run every weekend from Friday through Sunday.
I went to Golden Corral for unlimited chicken wings, but I stayed for the salad bar
The salad bar was the unexpected highlight of my trip, but the rest of the buffet was disappointing and bland.
Legendary Burger Chain Opening In Town
An iconic burger chain is opening in town.Gabriel Testoni/Unsplash. Anyone craving a burger in metro Phoenix has no shortage of options. Most of the main burger chains in the United States have at least one restaurant slinging beef patties somewhere in the Valley. However, there is one legendary burger chain with a cult-like following (and even movies named after it) that, until recently, has been strangely absent. Thankfully, that changed just a few years ago, and now a second location is in the works.
Applebee's Sells All Restaurants
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
McDonald's brings back popular sandwich to Ohio
mcdonalds bagPhoto by Polina Tankelivich (Creative Commons) It's always a bummer when one of your favorite menu items is phased out and is no longer on the menu. Whether it's the McDonald's pizza or the McRib sandwich, McDonalds has had many different menu items available over the years.
The Effort to Onboard Restaurants to Web3 Continues, But It’s Going to Take Some Time
Over the past year, we’ve seen a rush of enthusiastic entrepreneurs and restaurant-adjacent operators announce initiatives to help onboard the world of dining into the world of web3. How’s it going so far? Let’s just say it may take some time. I decided to check in on...
Picnic & Minnow Partner to Offer Automated Solutions For Food Service
Have you heard about Seattle’s latest supergroup?. No, I’m not talking Pearl Jam and Soundgarden, but a food automation startup collab of Picnic and Minnow. Picnic, a company that makes automated pizza-making robots, and Minnow, a Seattle-based maker of food-pickup delivery pods, have announced a new partnership to offer customized solutions using the two companies’ technology, according to an announcement sent to The Spoon. The new collab will focus on creating customized solutions for a variety of different food concession scenarios and formats, including at theme parks, stadiums, or schools. The solutions will be tailored towards concepts utilizing mobile ordering and self-service pickup.
Suvie Introduces Third Generation ‘Cool to Cook’ Countertop Appliance
Today Suvie, a Boston-based kitchen appliance and food delivery startup, announced its third-generation cooking appliance. The Suvie 3, which comes just a year and a half after its second generation cooking robot, features four major upgrades according to company CEO Robin Liss:. Smaller footprint. The Suvie 3 is 10% smaller...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Celcy Opens Beta Testing Program For Its Combo Freezer & Oven Countertop Appliance
While new countertop cooking hardware concepts are few and far between nowadays, every now and then one emerges out of left field that does something new and different. And the Celcy, which combines freezing and automated cooking in a single-self-contained appliance, definitely qualifies as new and different. Here’s how I...
Israeli Startup Mermade Gets Seed Funding for Its Lab-Grown Scallops
Mermade is more than just another food tech startup with a laboratory-oriented process to manufacture an alternative protein. The Jerusalem-based company’s method of using algae to create scallops has set it apart and attracted significant early-stage investment. The company has announced an oversubscribed $3.3M seed round as it showcases...
The Weekly Spoon: A Farmers Markets in the Metaverse & The Coming Home Robot Invasion
This is the Spoon Food Tech newsletter. To get it delivered to your inbox, sign up here. Last night I walked around a farmers market. I spent about an hour walking from stand to stand, having conversations, and learning about new CPG products. Someone even offered me free candy. It was a blast!
The Spoon Breaks Ground on New HQ in the Metaverse in Partnership With OneRare
Here at The Spoon, we are excited to announce we are breaking ground on a new company headquarters. In the metaverse, that is. That’s right, we’re building a new (virtual) HQ in partnership with OneRare. OneRare, an India-based startup building a food-centric metaverse, is busy laying pixels and helping us create a our new outpost in Web3, a multi-use gathering spot for all things Spoon. The Spoon HQ will include a virtual event space, a watering hole, and a desk or two where we can tap on our virtual typewriters to document the stories of innovators building new things in the world of food tech.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Come With Me as I Walk Around a CPG Farmers Market in the Metaverse
Last night I walked around a farmers market. I spent about an hour walking from stand to stand, having conversations, and learning about new CPG products. Someone even offered me free candy. It was a blast!. And all of it happened in the metaverse. I attended a virtual pop-up farmers...
Ground Control’s Cyclops Puts Pour-Over Economics on Notice
While waiting in line at Starbucks for your double Grande macchiato with extra foam, few people put their phones down long enough to contemplate the economics behind each coffee drink. Even those queued up for five-to-ten minutes anticipating a rich cup of pour-over caffeine have no idea the cost of each beverage in terms of labor and equipment.
TheSpoon
Seattle, WA
758
Followers
2K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT
The Spoon provides daily reporting and insight into the food tech revolution. We talk to the innovators, disruptors and creators helping to reinvent food, cooking and the kitchen and bring those conversations to you in the form of interviews, deep dive analysis, newsletters, podcasts and videoshttps://thespoon.tech/
Comments / 0