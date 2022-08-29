Read full article on original website
New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now OpenGreyson FAlbuquerque, NM
A Blaze Displaced 31 Residents at Southeast Albuquerque ApartmentsDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The BioPark Baby Gorilla Has Just Been Named—She's a Girl!Daniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A Suspect Has Been Arrested in a Robbery & Fatal Shooting of a Pizzeria OwnerDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Shot & Killed a Man during a Westside ConfrontationDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13
PHOTOS: Old Man Gloom throughout the years
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The burning of Zozobra has been a favorite New Mexico tradition since 1924. The marionette stands 50 ft. tall and is said to be the physical representation of all the negative energy that humans put out into the world, which eventually gets destroyed in a fire that represents the crowd’s positive energy. The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe puts on the annual event the weekend before Labor Day at Fort Marcy Park.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico September 2 – September 8
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 2 – Sept. 8 around New Mexico. Aug. 26 – Sept. 2 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
lascruces.com
Kick your cooking up a notch with Johnny Vee at Las Cosas
Since living in Las Cruces, once a year I’ve made a trip to Santa Fe for vacation. It is a lovely place to be: somewhat cooler, and, during the heat of our summer, a great escape. One of my “must-visits” in Santa Fe is Las Cosas Kitchen Shoppe and Cooking School in the DeVargas Center on Paseo de Peralta. The store is a cook’s dream! They have specialty gadgets and every type of pot, pan, griddle, coffee maker, china, glassware, and knife. There is always a “gadget of the month” and usually a sale on one of the top brands they carry.
rrobserver.com
Diaz family adds The Chill Zone to its latest business moves
Business owners are an independent bunch. They start a business. Buy a business. Start up a company. For Elaine Diaz, co-owner of Diaz Landscaping Management RV & Marine Storage, lately its been a little of all three. In the latest move in August, she and her husband — and business...
Iconic Lindy’s Diner in downtown Albuquerque to be sold
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A historic building that stands out in the heart of downtown is for sale. The owners of the Bliss Building and Lindy’s Diner are ready to say goodbye. “It is iconic, we’ve been here for so long. I’ve been here for so long,” said Lindy’s Diner Co-owner Dawn Vatoseow. Dawn and Steve […]
newmexicomagazine.org
Things to Do This Labor Day Weekend
This Labor Day weekend, burn your gloom at Zozobra, tour artists' studios in Chama, Silver City, and Taos, and get festive at the Harvest Wine Festival, Hatch Chile Festival, Wagon Mound Bean Day, and Gate City Music Festival. 1 Burn your gloom. Say goodbye to all the sorrows of 2022...
Santa Fe Reporter
The Fork: C’mon Get Happy
More than one reader has told us in recent weeks how they’re always looking for a good Santa Fe Happy Hour (is that something we should capitalize?), and we’ve heard you loud and clear: You’re cheap. Jay-kay, but we’ve heard from a lot of other people who believe Happy Hours are a scam. We’re kind of like, “Whatever, dude, a buck off is a buck off,” but we’ve definitely heard that it’s a good idea to pay right away, drink to drink, so your server won’t be like, “Sure, you ordered that drink at 3:57 pm, but you’re paying at 4:01 pm, and so that’ll be $4 instead of $3.” Anyway, if you so badly need to save that buck, maybe you’ve got bigger problems, but either way, we’ve done some research into local Happy Hours and have thrown some together below from various areas of town. Keep in mind, please, that this is a totally non-exhaustive list, it’s just some places we wouldn’t mind having afternoon nachos and a beer or whatever. And also, if you’re a rapper, think about using the words “various areas” in your next sick track. These are not presented in any order, just be cool. (And yes, we are gonna go ahead and capitalize “Happy Hour.”)
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho and Albuquerque get first non-alcoholic Kava bar
Pureland Kava and Tea Bar, a non-alcoholic bar that serves Kava drinks, opened on August 27 with the Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce handling the ribbon-cutting ceremony. This bar is the first of it’s kind in Rio Rancho or Albuquerque. There is one Kava bar in Santa Fe.
Bernalillo County preps for free East Mountain community party
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s time to party in the East Mountains, for free! Bernalillo County’s annual 2022 East Mountain Celebration kicks off later this month, on Sunday, September 25, 2022. The purpose of this event is to celebrate the community in the East Mountains, however, organizers say everyone is welcome to come and enjoy, no […]
KOAT 7
'We were shocked': Couple hit with problem while trying to sell land in Edgewood
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Vast nothingness for miles is what makes Edgewood New Mexico so serene. “We used the property sometimes on the weekends. Just go by and enjoy nature,” said Celia Namvar. But sometimes in the quietest places, peace doesn't seem to exist. “We were shocked,” Namvar said....
Roadrunner population is booming in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not hard to spot a Roadrunner nowadays.”By my house and by everywhere. We have a lot of them,” Liam Montoya of Albuquerque said. The Roadrunner is one of the few species increasing in population. “You’ll see them riding on the sidewalk, you’ll see them in the street, but mostly I have […]
‘Grandma’s Pot Shop’ mural creates controversy in Peralta
A mural on the side of a pot shop is causing some controversy in the town of Peralta.
Zozobra: What you need to know before heading out
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 98th burning of Zozobra is Friday night at Fort Marcy Park in Santa Fe. This is a rain or shine event but the weather might force an earlier or later start to the festivities. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. but what out for road closures ahead of that. Bishops […]
New Mexico businesses launch retail crime criminal intel database
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Aiming to crack down on shoplifting at retail stores that’s thought to be fueling other crimes, New Mexico law enforcement officials are inviting businesses to participate in a new criminal intelligence technology platform Wednesday. Alongside the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office, the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce is starting the “New Mexico […]
Santa Fe to clear unsheltered camps across the city
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is reversing course on its policy for clearing homeless and unsheltered encampments. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the city “deprioritized” removing encampments, but officials say they’re now going back to removing camps. “It’s imperative that we find real solutions to unsheltered camping,” Kyra Ochoa, the director of […]
rrobserver.com
Legislator involved in crash near Old Town
SANTA FE – Albuquerque police and paramedics responded to a roll-over crash Friday involving state Sen. Jacob Candelaria, who said he lost consciousness while driving, just before the wreck. Witnesses told officers that Candelaria’s vehicle “was traveling at a high rate of speed and ran a red light” before...
Clue On Stage: It’s not just a game anymore
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was Ms. Scarlet, in the library, with the revolver. No, it was Professor Plum, with the lead pipe, in the billiard room. Or was it Mrs. White with the noose in the hallway? You can be part of the timeless mystery and fun of the board game ‘Clue’ in an all-new […]
75% of Albuquerque APS students not proficient in math – where Albuquerque students stand
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parents and teachers have speculated for years about the effect the pandemic had on school kids’ learning. Now, the first statewide test results since the pandemic are in, and for the state’s largest school district, the numbers may be eye-opening for many. New data from the New Mexico Public Education Department shows […]
The BioPark Baby Gorilla Has Just Been Named—She's a Girl!
"It’s a girl! But don’t expect her to be swaddled in pink. The gender of the baby gorilla born at the ABQ BioPark Zoo on Aug. 10 is now known, and so is her name — Mashika — which in the African Swahili language means 'born during the rainy season.'" —Rick Nathanson.
momcollective.com
Guide to the New Mexico State Fair for Families | September 8-18
Nothing makes me feel quite so nostalgic and full of that good ol’ fashioned New Mexico pride like a day at the New Mexico State Fair. It’s farm animals, fry bread, amazing local art, rodeos, concerts, cultural celebrations, silly fun, thrill rides, and so much more. It really is a celebration of our beautiful, diverse state, and it has been since 1938!
