When they say #NoPlaceLikeJones – they certainly mean it!. During the Asheville City Schools Convocation on Monday, August 23rd, the staff at Ira B. Jones Elementary School showed their love for Principal Ruafika Cobb in a BIG way when they found out she had been named the district’s 2023 Principal of the Year! Interim Superintendent Dr. Jim Causby announced the surprise during Asheville City Schools’ welcome back pep rally for staff.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO