ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
my40.tv

Brevard Academy one of 20 NC schools to receive solar educational package

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A mountain school is going green. A Solar+ Schools program grant will boost education and potentially lower energy costs. NC GreenPower is giving Brevard Academy in Transylvania County $42,000 for a solar array installation. It will also get STEM curriculum, teacher training and more. The...
BREVARD, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A 14-year-old girl is recovering at home after being shot in Asheville Thursday morning. Authorities say the girl was shot on Erskine Avenue, just south of downtown. Asheville City Schools in the area went on a precautionary lockdown in response. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Ruafika Cobb named Asheville City Schools 2023 Principal of the Year

When they say #NoPlaceLikeJones – they certainly mean it!. During the Asheville City Schools Convocation on Monday, August 23rd, the staff at Ira B. Jones Elementary School showed their love for Principal Ruafika Cobb in a BIG way when they found out she had been named the district’s 2023 Principal of the Year! Interim Superintendent Dr. Jim Causby announced the surprise during Asheville City Schools’ welcome back pep rally for staff.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Asheville, NC
Education
my40.tv

Francine Delany students enjoy fresh air and fruit

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fourth-graders at Francine Delany New School spent part of the morning picking apples from trees on the school's campus. In 2019, Noble Cider donated 20 apple trees to the school and helped the students plant them. Those trees haven't produced fruit just yet, but three older trees at the school gave the kids plenty of apples to go around.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custodians#Wlos#K12#Firetrucks
FOX Carolina

Police: Asheville City Schools on lockdown after teen shot

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville City Schools near Erskine are on a temporary lockdown after a teen was shot Thursday morning, according to the Asheville Police Department. Police say they were called to Erskine Avenue at 8:01 a.m. where a teen had been shot. The victim was taken to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Smoky Mountain News

Haywood Regional Medical Center CEO to step down

Haywood County Regional Medical Center CEO Greg Caples has informed hospital staff that he is stepping down. According a statement from HRMC, his resignation is effective Oct. 14 as he will pursue "other opportunities." "We appreciate his service to our hospital and community over the past two years and wish...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Nightly closures planned for Waynesville's Main Street

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Downtown Waynesville is getting a new look. An NCDOT paving project will close Main Street 7 p.m.-7 a.m. nightly, starting Sept. 6. The work is expected to last two or three weeks. During that time, people are asked to park their vehicles in the courthouse parking garage or on Wall and Montgomery streets.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Food Connection's mobile meal program up and delivering in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a year of planning and fundraising, the Food Connection's mobile meal program is making deliveries in Asheville. The nonprofit handed out food Tuesday afternoon from its food truck at Verner Center for Early Learning. Before launching the program, Food Connection would rescue unserved food...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

How to save big on admission, rides at 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair will kick off on Friday, Sept. 9, and there are several ways folks can save on admission and rides. "In addition to saving money by buying your admission and ride tickets to the Mountain State Fair in advance, we are offering other great deals for fairgoers during the fair," said general manager Sean McKeon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy