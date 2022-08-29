Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Brevard Academy one of 20 NC schools to receive solar educational package
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A mountain school is going green. A Solar+ Schools program grant will boost education and potentially lower energy costs. NC GreenPower is giving Brevard Academy in Transylvania County $42,000 for a solar array installation. It will also get STEM curriculum, teacher training and more. The...
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A 14-year-old girl is recovering at home after being shot in Asheville Thursday morning. Authorities say the girl was shot on Erskine Avenue, just south of downtown. Asheville City Schools in the area went on a precautionary lockdown in response. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
my40.tv
US Department of Education investigates civil rights complaint against Pickens Co. Schools
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — The U.S. Department of Education is investigating a civil rights complaint against a South Carolina school system. The complaint against Pickens County Schools was filed by Parents Defending Education. The complaint was filed in response to an event in April of 2022, where guest...
Mountain Xpress
Ruafika Cobb named Asheville City Schools 2023 Principal of the Year
When they say #NoPlaceLikeJones – they certainly mean it!. During the Asheville City Schools Convocation on Monday, August 23rd, the staff at Ira B. Jones Elementary School showed their love for Principal Ruafika Cobb in a BIG way when they found out she had been named the district’s 2023 Principal of the Year! Interim Superintendent Dr. Jim Causby announced the surprise during Asheville City Schools’ welcome back pep rally for staff.
my40.tv
50% increase in WNC roadway crashes since 2000; leaders hope new federal program will help
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina leaders and planning organizations hope a new federal grant program will help reverse alarming trends we're seeing on mountain roadways. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law established the new Safe Streets and Roads for All discretionary grant program with $5 billion in appropriated funds...
my40.tv
Juvenile victim in stable condition after Asheville shooting; lockdown lifted for schools
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department is investigating the shooting of a juvenile Thursday morning that led to schools in the area going on lockdown. Authorities say a 14-year-old girl was shot in the chest area Thursday morning, Sept. 1, at around 8:01 a.m. on Erskine Avenue.
my40.tv
Francine Delany students enjoy fresh air and fruit
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fourth-graders at Francine Delany New School spent part of the morning picking apples from trees on the school's campus. In 2019, Noble Cider donated 20 apple trees to the school and helped the students plant them. Those trees haven't produced fruit just yet, but three older trees at the school gave the kids plenty of apples to go around.
Asheville schools temporary locked down after teen shot in the area
Asheville City schools were placed on temporary lockdown Thursday morning after a teen was shot in the area.
my40.tv
Henderson County youth league fires back at critics of its raffle of rifle
EAST FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WLOS) — The controversy over raffling assault rifles continues in the mountains. The latest fundraising effort involves the East Henderson Youth Football and Cheerleading League, a nonprofit organization for children 5-12 years old. The league is raffling an FN 15 Patrol Carbine M-LOK “I thought...
my40.tv
Hendersonville event honors overdose victims, touts resources for help
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An event Wednesday night in Hendersonville sought to bring awareness to the community about addiction and honor overdose victims. Dozens showed up at the Henderson County Courthouse to learn about resources and share their stories. "So many people are embarrassed because no one will stand...
my40.tv
Some big changes ahead for Buncombe County Schools as students start new year
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday, Aug. 29, marked the beginning of a new school year for many students across the mountains, including students who attend Buncombe County Schools. This school year will bring some changes, including new curriculum for bilingual learners, as well as a leadership change. At...
FOX Carolina
Police: Asheville City Schools on lockdown after teen shot
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville City Schools near Erskine are on a temporary lockdown after a teen was shot Thursday morning, according to the Asheville Police Department. Police say they were called to Erskine Avenue at 8:01 a.m. where a teen had been shot. The victim was taken to...
3 teens missing in NC mountains
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding three runaway teens.
Smoky Mountain News
Haywood Regional Medical Center CEO to step down
Haywood County Regional Medical Center CEO Greg Caples has informed hospital staff that he is stepping down. According a statement from HRMC, his resignation is effective Oct. 14 as he will pursue "other opportunities." "We appreciate his service to our hospital and community over the past two years and wish...
my40.tv
Nightly closures planned for Waynesville's Main Street
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Downtown Waynesville is getting a new look. An NCDOT paving project will close Main Street 7 p.m.-7 a.m. nightly, starting Sept. 6. The work is expected to last two or three weeks. During that time, people are asked to park their vehicles in the courthouse parking garage or on Wall and Montgomery streets.
my40.tv
Food Connection's mobile meal program up and delivering in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a year of planning and fundraising, the Food Connection's mobile meal program is making deliveries in Asheville. The nonprofit handed out food Tuesday afternoon from its food truck at Verner Center for Early Learning. Before launching the program, Food Connection would rescue unserved food...
my40.tv
Budd makes campaign stop in Henderson County to speak with area apple farmers
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — On the campaign trail, North Carolina Republican US Senate candidate Ted Budd made a stop in Henderson County Wednesday to speak with local apple farmers. State experts say Henderson County grows 80% of the state’s apple crop. U.S. SENATE CANDIDATE CHERI BEASLEY TOUTS...
my40.tv
Buncombe County officials lead statewide webinar on program for opioid-addicted inmates
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Detention Center continues to be a model for other jails across the state. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, which marked national Overdose Awareness Day, Buncombe County Sheriff's Office officials lead a statewide conference showing how the medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program works at the jail.
my40.tv
How to save big on admission, rides at 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair will kick off on Friday, Sept. 9, and there are several ways folks can save on admission and rides. "In addition to saving money by buying your admission and ride tickets to the Mountain State Fair in advance, we are offering other great deals for fairgoers during the fair," said general manager Sean McKeon.
my40.tv
Warrant: Nearly 40 threatening emails sent to Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway into threats against Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer. According to an application for a search warrant from the Asheville Police Department, Manheimer received nearly 40 emails from an unknown person. The emails, sent between the night of Aug. 10 and the morning...
