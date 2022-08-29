ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, KS

Hutch Post

15-year-old Kansas boy jailed after chase, 3-vehicle crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen after a crash following a chase in Wichita. Just before 3:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a collision involving a 2019 GMC pickup driven by 15-year-old Crispin W. Barajas of Wichita. The pickup fled the scene. Police found the pickup traveling...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita police chase suspect is 15, KHP crash log says

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 15-year-old was arrested and three others were injured as a result of a police chase in west Wichita Wednesday. According to the KHP Crash Log, the 15-year-old was the driver who was operating a 2019 GMC Sierra. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says the car was stolen from the Wal-Mart […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

🎥 Police release video of vehicle in fatal Kan. hit-and-run

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that left 34-year-old Corey Addis dead are asking the public to help identify a vehicle. Just after 8:30 a.m. August 21, police were dispatched to the alley of the 1800 block of South Spruce in Wichita regarding a dead...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Police ID 81-year-old Kan. woman killed by her great-grandson

BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 81-year-old Marlyn Valeta Harvey of Andover, according to Police Captain Ben Graber. Just before 4p.m. Sunday, police responded to the report of an assault at the Summerfield Senior Residences, 420 Lioba Drive. EMS transported Harvey...
ANDOVER, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Suspect charged for rural Kan. woman's murder

BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend murder at a rural Kansas home and have identified the victim as 51-year-old Christina Bingham. Just before 7a.m. Saturday, Butler County deputies were dispatched to a third party report of a possible shooting in the 7900 block of SW 163rd Street, rural Augusta, an area commonly known as Gordon, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Suspect wanted 2 years after Wichita gentlemen’s club killing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in an August 2020 homicide at Baby Dolls Club in Wichita remains at large. Autumn Shanequa Metcalf, a 31-year-old woman last known to live in Wichita or the Wichita area, is wanted for first-degree murder. Officers were...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita police need help to find shooting victim

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say someone shot a man a week ago in an alley on south Broadway, and they have not been able to find the victim or the shooter. The Wichita Police Department said two men got into an argument as they were entering a store near Broadway and Lincoln around 10:30 […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas park forced to close temporary after ‘suspicious devices’ found

WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - Following a report of suspicious devices at Cherry Street Park, two partial devices and remnants from others on the ground were found. On September 1 2022, at approximately 1:14 p.m. officers from the Winfield Police Department were dispatched to Cherry Street Park for a report of suspicious devices in the park. Upon arrival officers met with employees from the City of Winfield who were performing maintenance in the park.
WINFIELD, KS
KSN News

Wichita father charged with death of 9-year-old son

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with a crash that killed his 9-year-old son earlier this year. Devin Saucedo is charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while his license was suspended or canceled. The victim in the crash was Armani Saucedo. Police say Devin Saucedo was driving with Armani […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

56-year-old jailed for deadly shooting at rural Kansas home

BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend murder at a rural Kansas home and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7a.m. Saturday, Butler County deputies were dispatched to a third party report of a possible shooting in the 7900 block of SW 163rd Street, rural Augusta, an area commonly known as Gordon, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff.
KAKE TV

Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting in Derby

DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting death of a 28-year-old man in Derby over the weekend. Sedgwick County Jail records show Demarc Maurice Burgess was booked Monday night for intentional second-degree murder. He was arrested at 229 North Baltimore, the address of the Derby police station.
DERBY, KS
KSN News

Pickup crashes off I-135 near 13th

Editor’s note: This story has been changed to reflect breaking news updates from authorities. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A pickup crashed off Interstate 135 near 13th Street North in Wichita around 4 p.m. Thursday. Southbound traffic lanes were affected for more than an hour, but they reopened as of 5:10 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Driver indicted in fatal crash with Kansas family

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The man police say was driving the car that crashed into a Kansas family in Louisville, Kentucky, on July 5, has been indicted for murder. A grand jury in Jefferson County, Kentucky, indicted 33-year-old Michael Hurley on: One count of murder Two counts of first-degree assault One county of fourth-degree assault […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
Hutch Post

Another student in custody after gun found at Kansas high school

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement and USD 259-Wichita authorities are investigating after another gun was found at a school in the district on Tuesday. Police took a student into custody at Wichita Heights High school, 5301 North Hillside, according to communication to parents from the principal Eric Filippi. "Today we...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

McPherson police release more information about Tuesday's lockdown

MCPHERSON, Kan. — Law enforcement took a report of a possible armed subject Tuesday at McPherson High School. McPherson police said the incident began around 1:15 p.m. when the School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified that a student overheard another student say they saw someone outside McPherson High School with a gun/firearm.
MCPHERSON, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

