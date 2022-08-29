An investigation into a string of thefts targeting ATMs widens in the area. The automated teller machines have been stolen from multiple stores in several counties, including Laurel. Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials say they believe the same people are responsible for all the crimes. Often the thieves will take a stolen truck or van, back into the store, then tie a chain to the ATM and pull it out. Several of the thefts were caught on surveillance video. Whitley County police say the suspect tried to do the same thing at a store just off Interstate 75 exit 15. During that incident, they stole a truck in Corbin that they backed in and in another incident a church van was used. Police say they also recieved a report that another store, just across the border in Tennessee, off Interstate 75, was hit over the weekend. Investigators say they are actively patrolling multiple gas stations and convenience stores. They say the thefts are occurring after the business has closed. If you have any information about the thefts or notice anything suspicious, you can call your local sheriff’s department. The phone numbers are listed below:

WHITLEY COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO