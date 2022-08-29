Read full article on original website
Related
Over 700 grams of meth seized, officer struck after high-speed chase in Pulaski Co.
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office arrested two men after a high-speed pursuit in Pulaski County on Wednesday.
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
WKYT 27
Two more arrested in connection with string of ATM thefts
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Corbin Police Department says two more people have been arrested in connection with a series of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky. Police say Shannon Davidson, of Barbourville, Ky., and Kody Davidson, of Middletown, Ohio, have since been arrested in connection with the investigation. This comes...
clayconews.com
UPDATE: Suspect Captured and Charged after Stabbing Incident in Barbourville, Kentucky lead to Hard Lockdown of two Knox County Schools in Proximity of the Scene
BARBOURVILLE, KY (August 31, 2022) - An individual being sought by law enforcement in Knox County was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon August 31, 2022 in connection to a stabbing incident earlier Wednesday that lead to a precautionary hard lockdown of two schools in proximity of the scene. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYT 27
Lexington man arrested in Laurel County on vandalism charges
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Lexington man is accused of vandalizing a business in Laurel County. On Tuesday morning, deputies responded to reports of a disturbance at the Holly Bay Campground’s greeting shack. When they arrived, they found the shack had been broken into and the suspect, Robert...
WTVQ
Former Kentucky state trooper convicted of conspiracy
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Authorities say a former state trooper has been convicted in federal court of conspiring to misappropriate weapons belonging to Kentucky State Police. A statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier says jurors found 58-year-old Michael Crawford of Georgetown guilty on Tuesday. The statement says Crawford...
14news.com
KSP conducting traffic checkpoints in western counties
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Troopers will be conducting traffic checkpoints throughout the western part of the state. Officials say they do these checkpoints to check if drivers are following the law and will be checking for drunk driving. If you are stopped at a checkpoint, troopers ask that you...
WTVQ
3 Kentuckians sentenced for child exploitation
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three Kentuckians pled guilty Monday to multiple child exploitation charges. Ethan Sparks, of Central City, pleaded guilty to seven counts of unlawful transaction with a minor and 21 counts of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor. Gillian Bledsoe, of Drakesboro, and Justin Gibson, of Greenville, each pleaded guilty to one count of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27
Fmr. KSP lieutenant colonel convicted of misappropriating guns from state police
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel Michael Crawford was convicted Tuesday by a federal jury of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to KSP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. According to evidence at trial, in 2016, Crawford, of Georgetown, conspired with John Goble, the former...
clayconews.com
Prosecution by Attorney General Cameron's Office Leads to Guilty Pleas, Sentencing of Three Kentuckians for Child Exploitation
FRANKFORT, KY (September 1, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced today that a prosecution by his Office of Special Prosecutions led to the guilty plea and sentencing of three Kentuckians, Ethan Sparks, 24, of Central City; Gillian Bledsoe, 24, of Drakesboro; and Justin Gibson, 23, of Greenville for child exploitation.
wtloam.com
Investigation Widens Into String Of ATM Thefts
An investigation into a string of thefts targeting ATMs widens in the area. The automated teller machines have been stolen from multiple stores in several counties, including Laurel. Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials say they believe the same people are responsible for all the crimes. Often the thieves will take a stolen truck or van, back into the store, then tie a chain to the ATM and pull it out. Several of the thefts were caught on surveillance video. Whitley County police say the suspect tried to do the same thing at a store just off Interstate 75 exit 15. During that incident, they stole a truck in Corbin that they backed in and in another incident a church van was used. Police say they also recieved a report that another store, just across the border in Tennessee, off Interstate 75, was hit over the weekend. Investigators say they are actively patrolling multiple gas stations and convenience stores. They say the thefts are occurring after the business has closed. If you have any information about the thefts or notice anything suspicious, you can call your local sheriff’s department. The phone numbers are listed below:
58 fraud and theft charges pile up against Mt. Vernon woman
EVANSVILLE Ind. (WEHT) — A 44-year-old Mt. Vernon woman is in hot water after her boss accused her of defrauding the company of over $100,000. According to a court document, the manager of Mountain Glacier went to police saying they discovered one of their employees had been embezzling money over several years. Sources say Kimberly […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clayconews.com
TWO TODDLERS FOUND UNSUPERVISED NEAR ROADWAY IN LAUREL COUNTY KENTUCKY RESULTS IN INVESTIGATION AND ARREST
LONDON, KY Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Wes Brown arrested Teia Carter age 35 of London on Monday afternoon August 29, 2022 at approximately 4:06 PM. The arrest occurred off London Dock Road, approximately 10 miles west of London after this subject was charged...
clayconews.com
Two Children Removed From Locked Residence Off Palomino Trail In Laurel County, Kentucky By LSO Deputies Dispatched To Complaint Of Out-Of-Control Male
LONDON, KY (August 31, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Dustin Saylor along with Deputy Travis Napier and Deputy Skylar McFarland arrested Slade Cansler age 39 of Corbin on Tuesday night August 30, 2022 at approximately 7:35 PM. The arrest occurred at a...
somerset106.com
Woman Looking In Cars To Steal Things Arrested In Laurel County
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Deputy James Fox and Detective Jake Miller were dispatched to a trespass complaint at a business parking lot off US 25 about 4 miles South of London. Deputies were told that the suspect left the parking lot upon being asked to leave, however, returned and began looking in vehicles. The suspect, 44-year-old Amber Longhibler of Lancaster, admitted to deputies that she was looking in vehicles to steal something. Longhibler was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing. She was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Thieves target ATMs in southern Kentucky businesses
The Whitley County Sheriff‘s Department, the Corbin Police Department, and law enforcement agencies across state lines in Tennessee are trying to catch a group of thieves that have been targeting southern Kentucky businesses.
lakercountry.com
Richmond woman arrested locally on drug charges
A Richmond woman was arrested by Russell Springs Police on drug charges Tuesday evening, according to jail records. Rebecca M. Sowder, age 38, was taken into custody by Officer Vance Davis on possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, first offense (drug unspecified), and prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container, first offense. Sowder was also charged with an obstructed windshield or vision.
adairvoice.com
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
On Tuesday, Aug. 30, a Kentucky State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Impala passenger car on Cumberland Parkway. The trooper observed the vehicle’s registration was not valid and the vehicle was driving recklessly headed eastbound on the parkway in Adair County. The vehicle was...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | Cost-of-living adjustments for Ky. retirees
PARKERS LAKE, Ky. (WKYT) - Looking back, Retha Thackston has a lot she remembers liking about her job. “I loved hearing people’s stories,” said Thackston, who worked at DuPont Lodge at Cumberland Falls in the 1970s and ‘80s. “We had return guests that would come back year...
Ohio couple indicted for rape, kidnapping
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A couple accused of sexual crimes against children was indicted in Scioto County. Court records say that Kimberly Polachek was indicted for three counts of rape and two counts of kidnapping, and her husband, Dusty Polachek, was indicted for kidnapping, three counts of endangering children, and corrupting another with drugs. In July, Kimberly […]
Comments / 4