Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones is finally doing something about major weakness
Cowboys fans should be able to breathe a sigh of relief after much inactivity over one of the most important holes Dallas has. Protecting your quarterback is arguably the most important job when building a roster, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed shockingly uninterested in prioritizing the defense of Dak Prescott when Tyron Smith went down with a serious injury during the preseason.
Drew Brees actually doesn’t suck as a TV commentator for once
Drew Brees gave an exciting recollection of a moment where Reggie Bush got trucked on the field as his teammate. Is he finally ready for the booth?. New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees tried his hand at broadcasting during the 2021 NFL and college football season and it didn’t go swimmingly. Brees looked and sounded more uncomfortable at times than he did outside the pocket and it resulted in what appeared to be a very brief try at a new career.
6 positions the Colts should address following final roster cuts
The Indianapolis Colts have officially trimmed down their roster to 53 players but the work doesn’t stop there. Over the next week, the front office will be looking to fine-tune the depth chart as the coaching staff gets the team prepared for the season opener against the Houston Texans.
Four Undrafted Free Agents Made the Indianapolis Colts Roster
Wesley French, Dallis Flowers, JoJo Domann, and Trevor Denbow are the four undrafted free agents who made the initial 53-man roster for the Indianapolis Colts. Although, they may be the first players cut after the addition of a player off the waivers. For now, these players have earned their spot and are eager to make their NFL debuts.
SEC Football: Best games week-by-week in the 2022 season
Another SEC football season is coming up and the college football world is excited. What games are ranking as the best of each week?. The 2021 season was exciting and infuriating all at the same time unless you were Georgia and you cruised to a national title. Now, we are all preparing for the 2022 season and there are exciting games left and right each week. What games come out on top as the showstoppers of each week though? Which ones should you be finding a comfy spot on the couch for a few hours? Let’s start at Week 1 and get ready for college football.
Michigan State vs WMU live stream: How to watch 2022 opener online
Friday night’s Michigan State vs WMU season opener will be a nice test for both sides. Here’s how you can watch the game online. The Spartans host the Broncos from the MAC for both teams’ season opener. Michigan State is a heavy favorite as Western Michigan had some of their top playmakers graduate or go to the NFL this offseason. The Spartans will not have Kenneth Walker III, Jalen Nailor, and Connor Heyward who are all playing in the NFL this season as well as key contributors like Matt Coghlin and Jacob Panasiuk but they brought back a good amount of their team from last season.
2025 DL Michael Thacker holds two early offers
Under head coach Kyle Ralph, a former offensive lineman at the University of North Carolina, New Palestine (Ind.) High School has become one of the top football programs in the state of Indiana. The Dragons consistently pump out Division talent and 2025 defensive tackle Michael Thacker recently picked up his...
