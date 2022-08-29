Read full article on original website
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Kathleen M Derringer, age 34 of Platte City, MO lost control causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. Driver was transported by Golden Valley EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Man Caught With Meth And Warrant
A St. Joseph man is facing felony charges after being caught with methamphetamine and an outstanding felony warrant. The Highway Patrol says 38-year-old St. Joseph resident Reuben J. Chappell was arrested at 10:45 A.M. Thursday on a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, a felony warrant out of Buchanan County for a probation violation, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and for failing to register a motor vehicle.
kq2.com
Two people injured following motorcycle crash Tuesday
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday morning. St. Joseph police say the motorcycle was traveling east on Frederick and the SUV was traveling west on Frederick. The SUV attempted to turn south onto 36th street when the two vehicles...
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Man Dead After One Vehicle Crash
A one-vehicle crash discovered Sunday in Andrew County has left a St. Joseph man dead. According to the crash report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 29-year-old St. Joseph resident Jacob L. Dollars was driving a 2016 Chevy Silverado southbound on U.S. Route 169 about two miles north of Avenue City when the vehicle went off the west side of the roadway, struck a ditch and then went through two fences, traveled into a creek and hit multiple trees before coming to rest in the creek facing southwest.
St. Joseph man found guilty of illegal firearm
A St. Joseph, Missouri, man was convicted by a federal trial jury Wednesday of illegally possessing a firearm.
Two Missouri men injured after 3-vehicle Daviess Co. crash
DAVIESS COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 11:30a.m. Monday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Peterbilt semi driven by Garrett A. Thompson, 28, Trenton, was westbound making a left turn onto MO 6 and struck a westbound 1990 Oldsmobile van Marc R. Stuva, 63, Holden.
northwestmoinfo.com
Beware of Traffic Slowdowns this Holiday Weekend
(MISSOURINET) – Beware of traffic slowdowns this holiday weekend in Missouri. Alisa Nelson reports.
northwestmoinfo.com
St Joseph Man Receives Federal Firearms Conviction
A St Joseph man has been convicted in federal court for illegally possession a firearm. 30 year old Earl B. Penn was convicted for an incident in June of 2020 when he struggled and resisted being arrested in an altercation with a St Joseph police detective who attempted to contact him regarding violations of a federal supervised release. Penn had struck the officer in the face and the back of his head multiple times and pulled pepper spray away from the officer.
Man dies after SUV collides with train in St. Charles County
The St. Charles County Police department is investigating a fatal crash at a railroad crossing in the northern part of the county.
KC Man Killed in Pontoon Accident at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City man was killed in a boating accident that occurred Saturday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2019 Sylvan pontoon boat, driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada of Kansas City, was at mile marker 13 of the main channel around 4:30 p.m., when the vessel struck a wake, ejecting 29-year-old Daniel E. Cortez of Kansas City. The vessel then struck Cortez.
kttn.com
Jury convicts north Missouri man of illegal firearm, who now faces 15 years in prison
A Missouri man was convicted by a federal trial jury of illegally possessing a firearm. Earl B. Penn, 30, of St. Joseph, was found guilty of one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Evidence introduced during the trial indicated that Penn was in possession of a...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Highway Fatalities Down Headed into Labor Day Weekend
As Labor Day weekend approaches motorists are being reminded to do their part to stay safe on highways as we round out the 100 deadliest days of summer. Fatal crashes this year have declined over the same period during 2021. Last year during the Labor Day holiday weekend counting period, eleven people died and 458 were injured in Missouri traffic crashes.
KELOLAND TV
Nebraska man identified in fatal Custer County crash
HERMOSA, S.D. (KELO) — An 80-year-old Nebraska man has been identified as the man who died in an August 26 crash near Hermosa, South Dakota. Dannie Barcal was travelling north on South Dakota Highway 79 when he tried to turn into a parking lot, colliding with a southbound semi-truck and trailer. Barcal was taken to a Rapid City hospital where he later died.
MSHP confirms the identity of man who died at Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday afternoon
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released the crash report detailing Saturday’s deadly boat crash at the 13-mile mark of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks. MSHP reported Daniel Cortez, 29, of Kansas City, Missouri, died as a result of a boat crash on Saturday, August 27, at Lake of the Ozarks. […]
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Organization Helped 1,300 Suicidal People, with Zero Recorded Deaths Following the Help
(MISSOURINET) – U.S. Census data says Missouri has more than 400-thousand military veterans. A state House committee is searching for ways to help Missouri’s veterans with their mental health wounds and those battling thoughts of suicide. Kevin Weaver, with “The Warriors Journey”, says of the more than 13-hundred...
northwestmoinfo.com
I-229 Double-Decker Bridge Public Meeting Thursday
A third public meeting regarding the future of the Interstate 229 corridor through the west side of downtown St. Joseph is scheduled for this week. I-229 Moving Forward is an Environmental Assessment (EA) study working to ensure a sound, well-researched decision is reached regarding the future of the I-229 corridor.
2 Kansans arrested for drugs, stealing 800 lbs of meat
HUGOTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Kansans were arrested Monday, Aug. 29, for drugs and being in possession of 800 pounds of stolen meat. According to the Hugoton Police Department (HPD), the victim of the theft filed a police report in Morton County regarding packages of processed meat being stolen from a meat locker. The HPD […]
One dead after boat overturns at Lake of the Ozarks
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the situation at the 13-mile mark of the lake's main channel.
Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea
A man charged with first-degree murder claimed self defense in a Howard County courtroom Tuesday morning. The post Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
