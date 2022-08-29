A St Joseph man has been convicted in federal court for illegally possession a firearm. 30 year old Earl B. Penn was convicted for an incident in June of 2020 when he struggled and resisted being arrested in an altercation with a St Joseph police detective who attempted to contact him regarding violations of a federal supervised release. Penn had struck the officer in the face and the back of his head multiple times and pulled pepper spray away from the officer.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO