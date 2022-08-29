ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

mykdkd.com

Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Kathleen M Derringer, age 34 of Platte City, MO lost control causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. Driver was transported by Golden Valley EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.
PLATTE CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joe Man Caught With Meth And Warrant

A St. Joseph man is facing felony charges after being caught with methamphetamine and an outstanding felony warrant. The Highway Patrol says 38-year-old St. Joseph resident Reuben J. Chappell was arrested at 10:45 A.M. Thursday on a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, a felony warrant out of Buchanan County for a probation violation, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and for failing to register a motor vehicle.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Two people injured following motorcycle crash Tuesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday morning. St. Joseph police say the motorcycle was traveling east on Frederick and the SUV was traveling west on Frederick. The SUV attempted to turn south onto 36th street when the two vehicles...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joe Man Dead After One Vehicle Crash

A one-vehicle crash discovered Sunday in Andrew County has left a St. Joseph man dead. According to the crash report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 29-year-old St. Joseph resident Jacob L. Dollars was driving a 2016 Chevy Silverado southbound on U.S. Route 169 about two miles north of Avenue City when the vehicle went off the west side of the roadway, struck a ditch and then went through two fences, traveled into a creek and hit multiple trees before coming to rest in the creek facing southwest.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St Joseph Man Receives Federal Firearms Conviction

A St Joseph man has been convicted in federal court for illegally possession a firearm. 30 year old Earl B. Penn was convicted for an incident in June of 2020 when he struggled and resisted being arrested in an altercation with a St Joseph police detective who attempted to contact him regarding violations of a federal supervised release. Penn had struck the officer in the face and the back of his head multiple times and pulled pepper spray away from the officer.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KC Man Killed in Pontoon Accident at Lake of the Ozarks

A Kansas City man was killed in a boating accident that occurred Saturday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2019 Sylvan pontoon boat, driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada of Kansas City, was at mile marker 13 of the main channel around 4:30 p.m., when the vessel struck a wake, ejecting 29-year-old Daniel E. Cortez of Kansas City. The vessel then struck Cortez.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Highway Fatalities Down Headed into Labor Day Weekend

As Labor Day weekend approaches motorists are being reminded to do their part to stay safe on highways as we round out the 100 deadliest days of summer. Fatal crashes this year have declined over the same period during 2021. Last year during the Labor Day holiday weekend counting period, eleven people died and 458 were injured in Missouri traffic crashes.
MISSOURI STATE
KELOLAND TV

Nebraska man identified in fatal Custer County crash

HERMOSA, S.D. (KELO) — An 80-year-old Nebraska man has been identified as the man who died in an August 26 crash near Hermosa, South Dakota. Dannie Barcal was travelling north on South Dakota Highway 79 when he tried to turn into a parking lot, colliding with a southbound semi-truck and trailer. Barcal was taken to a Rapid City hospital where he later died.
HERMOSA, SD
northwestmoinfo.com

I-229 Double-Decker Bridge Public Meeting Thursday

A third public meeting regarding the future of the Interstate 229 corridor through the west side of downtown St. Joseph is scheduled for this week. I-229 Moving Forward is an Environmental Assessment (EA) study working to ensure a sound, well-researched decision is reached regarding the future of the I-229 corridor.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KSN News

2 Kansans arrested for drugs, stealing 800 lbs of meat

HUGOTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Kansans were arrested Monday, Aug. 29, for drugs and being in possession of 800 pounds of stolen meat. According to the Hugoton Police Department (HPD), the victim of the theft filed a police report in Morton County regarding packages of processed meat being stolen from a meat locker. The HPD […]
HUGOTON, KS

