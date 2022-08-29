Read full article on original website
22-year-old dies after being hit by a car on Chapel Hill Road in Alamance Co.
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man was killed after being hit by a car in Alamance County Thursday evening, according to police. The Burlington Police Department said they got a call around 5:30 p.m. about a crash with injuries at the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Tucker Street.
Triad man honors daughter on International Overdose Awareness Day
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wednesday was International Overdose Awareness Day. The CDC reports more than 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2021. This week, the feds announced $79 million in grants to address the epidemic. The issue has touched many people right here in the Triad, like Randy Abbott.
Silver alert: Have you seen this man?
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A silver alert was issued for a missing 76-year-old man with a cognitive impairment. Amos Stewart was reported missing by his family. He was last seen in the 2700 block of Hyde Street in Burlington wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, and a green baseball hat with the letter "S' on the front.
Student Loan Forgiveness RoboCall Warning
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Yes, you’re eligible for the $10,000 in student loan forgiveness. President Biden put in place plans to forgive student loan debt either up to $10,000 or up to $20,000 for those making less than $125,000 a year. While the federal government is figuring all the...
Former EMT teaching the skill to students at Graham High School
GRAHAM, N.C. — There's a severe shortage of EMT's in the triad and Graham High School is trying to get students interested in the field early. Madison Pierce is excited about teaching her first year of EMT classes at the school. "I love EMS. I love teaching and to...
Have you seen her? Police search for 16-year-old girl missing from Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who took off Thursday. The Burlington Police Department believe Cyrah Alicia Yanez might be in the company of two men in Durham, NC. They said she could be traveling in a dark colored Jeep with a SC plate, tag...
18-year-old woman crashes SUV into Graham Popeyes
GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham police officers and fire crews responded to a traffic crash where an SUV crashed into a Popeyes early Wednesday morning. Officers noticed the only car involved was a Nissan SUV driven by an 18-year-old woman. The passenger, 17, was taken to the hospital for treatment...
Burlington police search for missing 23-year-old woman
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police said 23-year-old Nicole Ann Vasquez was reported missing Tuesday. She was last seen in the area of Maple Avenue in Burlington wearing a matching silk pajama set with a short-sleeved shirt and multicolored flower designed shorts. Vasquez is described as having a short afro-style...
NC Central Eagles beat A&T Aggies 28 to 13 in Aggie-Eagle Classic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NC A&T Aggies lost to the NC Central Eagles 28 to 13 in the Aggie-Eagle Classic. The game was played this Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Postgame Interview with NC A&T Head Coach Sam Washington. The first ever Aggie-Eagle Classic dates all...
