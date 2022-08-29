ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Silver alert: Have you seen this man?

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A silver alert was issued for a missing 76-year-old man with a cognitive impairment. Amos Stewart was reported missing by his family. He was last seen in the 2700 block of Hyde Street in Burlington wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, and a green baseball hat with the letter "S' on the front.
Student Loan Forgiveness RoboCall Warning

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Yes, you’re eligible for the $10,000 in student loan forgiveness. President Biden put in place plans to forgive student loan debt either up to $10,000 or up to $20,000 for those making less than $125,000 a year. While the federal government is figuring all the...
18-year-old woman crashes SUV into Graham Popeyes

GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham police officers and fire crews responded to a traffic crash where an SUV crashed into a Popeyes early Wednesday morning. Officers noticed the only car involved was a Nissan SUV driven by an 18-year-old woman. The passenger, 17, was taken to the hospital for treatment...
Burlington police search for missing 23-year-old woman

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police said 23-year-old Nicole Ann Vasquez was reported missing Tuesday. She was last seen in the area of Maple Avenue in Burlington wearing a matching silk pajama set with a short-sleeved shirt and multicolored flower designed shorts. Vasquez is described as having a short afro-style...
