Charleston, WV

woay.com

86th annual Meeting and Business Summit held at the Greenbrier, over 82 sponsors come together to help West Virginia grow stronger

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier Resort was filled with motivational speaking, leadership, and new opportunities for a three-day event. It’s the 86th annual Meeting and Business Summit. Hosted by the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, it’s an event that brings businesses and leaders from across the state together to network and share ideas.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
woay.com

Capito addresses West Virginia business leaders at WV Chamber of Commerce Business Summit

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) attended the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Business Summit, where she participated in several events with business and community leaders. Senator Capito addressed the summit with the latest information from the US Senate and plans for West Virginia’s economic development.
ECONOMY
WOWK 13 News

$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Government
The Center Square

Electric boat maker bringing 100 jobs to West Virginia

(The Center Square) – The electric boating company Pure Watercraft will manufacture its electric pontoon boats in the northern panhandle of West Virginia, which the company says will bring the region about 100 full-time jobs. Pure Watercraft plans to invest at least $5 million to build its plant at...
ECONOMY
woay.com

West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition presents awards to juvenile services educators and institutions

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition (WVSDT) presented awards to educators and institutions at their recent Juvenile Staff Conference. Administrators acknowledged academic growth and development. Additionally, WVSDT recognized the outstanding teachers supporting students in juvenile services facilities. The Beckley Center School won the...
WHEELING, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia coal miner dies at Kanawha Eagle Coalburg Tunnel mine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia coal miner has died, according to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s Office. A statement from the senator’s office identified the miner as Kristofer Ball, 34, of Chapmanville, West Virginia. The incident happened at Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine on Thursday evening, Sept. 1, 2022, according to Manchin’s […]
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia begins countdown to Gauley Season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s September, which means West Virginia white water rafting season is just around the corner. While rafting has been available all summer, peak season on the New River, or Gauley Season, is set to start on Sept. 9. Each year, beginning after Labor Day, 44 million gallons of water—enough to fill one Olympic-size […]
POLITICS
woay.com

DHHR and partners award $2 million to support recovery employment

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) and partners awarded grants totaling $2 million to nine businesses in support of employment opportunities for individuals in recovery from substance use disorder (SUD). Partners include the Office of...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia corrections staff shortages getting worse

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia continues to face a critical shortage of corrections officers in its prisons and jails, and now the union representing those officers wants something done. The state dealt with a critical corrections staffing shortage four years ago, and now it’s facing the same crisis again. The Mountain State’s jails and […]
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
WOWK 13 News

The health of honey bee colonies in West Virginia

It is estimated that the honey bee's annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these prolific pollinators for their survival and prosperity.
AGRICULTURE
Metro News

Manchin: WV will have to look elsewhere to hire new workers

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin told business leaders at the West Virginia Business Summit Thursday in Greenbrier County he fears the state doesn’t have enough workers to fill the hundreds of new jobs being created by companies building manufacturing facilities statewide. “My greatest concern...
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia ranks 46 in the nation for children’s economic well-being

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Annie E. Casey Foundation released it’s 2021 national ranking in categories such as economic well-being, education, health, and community in each state.  Recent data from Kids Count was released and out of all fifty states, West Virginia ranked 44th overall, and 46th for children’s economic well-being.  This data is measured […]
EDUCATION
Atlas Obscura

10 Hidden Gems of West Virginia

The wonder of West Virginia goes beyond its country roads, unspoiled wilderness, and spirited small towns, beyond its ski resorts, hiking trails, and fast-running rivers, too. To truly get to know the Mountain State, you’ll have to get into its many nooks and crannies. The real wonder of West...
TRAVEL

