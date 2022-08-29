Read full article on original website
86th annual Meeting and Business Summit held at the Greenbrier, over 82 sponsors come together to help West Virginia grow stronger
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier Resort was filled with motivational speaking, leadership, and new opportunities for a three-day event. It’s the 86th annual Meeting and Business Summit. Hosted by the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, it’s an event that brings businesses and leaders from across the state together to network and share ideas.
Capito addresses West Virginia business leaders at WV Chamber of Commerce Business Summit
White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) attended the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Business Summit, where she participated in several events with business and community leaders. Senator Capito addressed the summit with the latest information from the US Senate and plans for West Virginia’s economic development.
The Metaverse and the innovative Quest headset introduced to West Virginia at this year’s annual Meeting and Business Summit
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia is being introduced to the Meta Verse. The company Meta, formally known as Facebook, was in attendance at this year’s annual Meeting and Business Summit at the Greenbrier Resort. They were just one of the companies showing off a future...
$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
Many factors add difficulty to filling West Virginia teaching and support staff positions
West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee said getting people to pick teaching as a profession can be difficult.
Electric boat maker bringing 100 jobs to West Virginia
(The Center Square) – The electric boating company Pure Watercraft will manufacture its electric pontoon boats in the northern panhandle of West Virginia, which the company says will bring the region about 100 full-time jobs. Pure Watercraft plans to invest at least $5 million to build its plant at...
West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition presents awards to juvenile services educators and institutions
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition (WVSDT) presented awards to educators and institutions at their recent Juvenile Staff Conference. Administrators acknowledged academic growth and development. Additionally, WVSDT recognized the outstanding teachers supporting students in juvenile services facilities. The Beckley Center School won the...
West Virginia coal miner dies at Kanawha Eagle Coalburg Tunnel mine
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia coal miner has died, according to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s Office. A statement from the senator’s office identified the miner as Kristofer Ball, 34, of Chapmanville, West Virginia. The incident happened at Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine on Thursday evening, Sept. 1, 2022, according to Manchin’s […]
Local IT company named West Virginia’s fastest-growing
A Bridgeport-and-Morgantown-based IT services company was named West Virginia's fastest-growing business, and is among the fastest-growing IT services companies in the nation on the Inc. 5000.
West Virginia begins countdown to Gauley Season
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s September, which means West Virginia white water rafting season is just around the corner. While rafting has been available all summer, peak season on the New River, or Gauley Season, is set to start on Sept. 9. Each year, beginning after Labor Day, 44 million gallons of water—enough to fill one Olympic-size […]
DHHR and partners award $2 million to support recovery employment
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) and partners awarded grants totaling $2 million to nine businesses in support of employment opportunities for individuals in recovery from substance use disorder (SUD). Partners include the Office of...
West Virginia corrections staff shortages getting worse
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia continues to face a critical shortage of corrections officers in its prisons and jails, and now the union representing those officers wants something done. The state dealt with a critical corrections staffing shortage four years ago, and now it’s facing the same crisis again. The Mountain State’s jails and […]
What to do this Labor Day weekend in north central West Virginia
Labor Day weekend is seen by many as the last weekend of summer. If you're looking for one last hoorah before shifting into fall mode, there are several events planned in north central West Virginia this weekend.
What you need to make the perfect West Virginia charcuterie board
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As the “Dog Days” of summer have ended, people are already thinking about appetizer ideas for football tailgates, barbecues and holiday parties. If you really want to get into the Mountain State spirit this season, surprise your friends and family with a charcuterie board loaded with West Virginia foods! Below are […]
Dominion Energy WV’s new owners are bringing jobs to West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Dominion Energy West Virginia, or Hope Gas, was recently sold to the ‘Ullico and Hearthstone’ Utilities Incorporation, and starting on Sept. 1, that sale will start to bring jobs back to West Virginia. Hearthstone owns gas utilities in five different states, as well as water utilities in two states. Before they […]
The health of honey bee colonies in West Virginia
It is estimated that the honey bee's annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these prolific pollinators for their survival and prosperity.
Manchin: WV will have to look elsewhere to hire new workers
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin told business leaders at the West Virginia Business Summit Thursday in Greenbrier County he fears the state doesn’t have enough workers to fill the hundreds of new jobs being created by companies building manufacturing facilities statewide. “My greatest concern...
GreenPower Motor Company opens for business in West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — It’s official! A new company is operating in West Virginia, and it hopes to expand in years to come. It’s a new energy company here in the mountain state, and it is promising clean, renewable energy products. At a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday,...
West Virginia ranks 46 in the nation for children’s economic well-being
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Annie E. Casey Foundation released it’s 2021 national ranking in categories such as economic well-being, education, health, and community in each state. Recent data from Kids Count was released and out of all fifty states, West Virginia ranked 44th overall, and 46th for children’s economic well-being. This data is measured […]
10 Hidden Gems of West Virginia
The wonder of West Virginia goes beyond its country roads, unspoiled wilderness, and spirited small towns, beyond its ski resorts, hiking trails, and fast-running rivers, too. To truly get to know the Mountain State, you’ll have to get into its many nooks and crannies. The real wonder of West...
