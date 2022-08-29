Read full article on original website
newstalk941.com
Algood Gains Required Permits To Bid Out Big Mac Drive Extension
Algood received the required state permits to move forward with its second Walmart entrance project. City Administrator Keith Morrison said this allows the city to move forward with bidding and finding a funding mechanism. “We had to apply for permits and make sure we weren’t causing any problems with wetlands,...
newstalk941.com
Labor Day Boating Means Lower Water Levels
Labor Day marks the end of summer boating season for most, but it’s important to remain vigilant while celebrating this weekend. TWRA reports that Tennessee has already seen 24 boating-related fatalities this year an increase from 17 at the same time last year. The 24 fatalities have surpassed the year total of 22 for 2021. TWRA Wildlife Officer Dustin Buttram:
newstalk941.com
Changes Coming To Cookeville Employee Health Insurance
Both employee budgets and the city budget could take a hit from Cookeville’s City Employee Health Insurance. City Manager James Mills said that the city’s health insurance is self-funded, meaning the city and the employees contribute to a fund to pay claims. He said that with COVID and major claims depleting the city’s health insurance fund balance over the last two years, changes need to be made before it goes in the red.
newstalk941.com
Sparta Preparing For White County To Sell Its Landfill
Sparta City Administrator Brad Hennessee said the Board of Aldermen needs to be prepared for the county to sell its landfill. Hennessee told the Board Tuesday night in a work session that the city has a backup plan prepared. Hennessee said the city needs concrete information from the county before making a decision though.
newstalk941.com
Putnam School Board Approves Contractor For Upperman HS Addition
The Upperman High School addition will move forward after the Putnam County School Board awarded a bid for the project Thursday night. Architect Kim Chamberlin said the approved bid came in about $700,000 under budget. “We also have to get a testing company on board to be a part of...
newstalk941.com
Cumberland County EMA Developing Emergency Communications App
Cumberland County EMA developing a new emergency services app. Director Travis Cole said the app will streamline all emergency communications, including weather bulletins, school closures, and road conditions. “I think it’s going to be beneficial and time will tell,” Cole said. “With it being a free download for iPhone and...
newstalk941.com
New Pilot Forming Database Of The Region’s Best Views
A new crowd-sourced, pilot initiative that would compile the best views of the region has launched in four counties. Scenic Tennessee’s newest project is called Tennessee Vistas. President Marge Davis said residents of Jackson, Overton, Putnam and White County will help create a database for others to view. “One...
newstalk941.com
Gainesboro Approves Acceptance Of $1.5M From County For Water Treatment Plant
Gainesboro Board of Aldermen approved accepting some $1.5 million of the county’s ARP funding Thursday night to use towards the new Water Treatment Plant. The new plant is estimated to cost some $10.5 million. Mayor Lloyd Williams said the aid will be a tremendous help in covering the cost of the project and that he’s grateful for the help.
newstalk941.com
Sheriff Farris Said “Excellent Response” To CHS False Threat
Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said he has no complaints as to the response to a perceived threat at Cookeville High School Wednesday. Farris said the his office is always the lead response when it comes to school threats. ‘We’re the ones that have the school resource officers in the...
newstalk941.com
Final Paving To Begin For Intersection Improvement In Baxter
Paving to begin next week for TDOT’s intersection improvement project in Baxter. Community Relations Officer Rae-Anne Bradley said the final project would improve the safety of the Highway 70 and State Route 56 intersection. “The only remaining work once the paving is complete is to install the signal, some...
newstalk941.com
Pickett K-8 No Longer Allowing Trailers In Drop Off Areas After Accident
An accident at the Pickett County K-8 School has caused trailers to no longer be allowed in the student drop off/ pick up line. Director of Schools Diane Elder said a school resource officer was clipped by a trailer carried by a truck earlier this week. “Our SRO was directing...
newstalk941.com
PRD Encouragement Passes In Cookeville Code Changes
Cookeville City Council passed changes to the city zoning code Thursday night designed to encourage the use of planned residential developments. Planning Director Jon Ward said the changes to the perimeter setbacks and screening requirements that had been in place kept developers from looking at PRDs. Planned residential developments can be a way to encourage innovation in land use, Ward said.
newstalk941.com
Sparta Aldermen To Consider Employee Pay Raises This Thursday
The Sparta Board of Aldermen will vote on a pay adjustment plan Thursday night that would impact 67 employees. The plan would increase pay by $2.32 for employees in pay grades two through seven. Mayor Jerry Lowery said the city needs to take action after losing nine workers over the past year.
newstalk941.com
UCHFH Merging With DeKalb Co Affiliate
The Upper Cumberland Habitat for Humanity will soon add DeKalb County to its service area. Executive Director Pam Ealey said the DeKalb chapter was volunteer-ran for several years. Ealey said the affiliate has faced challenges keeping the mission going under that model. “At DeKalb many of them have been involved...
wnky.com
Scott Waste Services announces new collection system
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Scott Waste Services is changing things up a bit with their new trash collection system. Site Manager Sam Upperman and District Manager Drew Marr told News 40 they are looking to reduce labor to employees and cost to customers with their new curbside pick up method. This week up to September 9th, the company will be delivering Scott Waste branded yellow and blue trash cans to customers and transition to exclusively using those for collection starting September 12th. Marr and Upperman told News 40 this new method will be beneficial for both parties.
newstalk941.com
New Friends Of The Jackson County Animals Group Making Headway
The new group Friends of the Jackson County Animals making progress toward becoming a certified non-profit. Director Mark Pack said the group has been recognized by the state as a non-profit and has received its tax number. He said they are expecting official 501c3 status in the next week or so.
Watch: Wilson Co. deputies find endangered child in U-Haul on interstate
Authorities in Tennessee were after a non-custodial father accused of kidnapping his infant son, and it took drastic measures to stop a van on the run.
wcluradio.com
Battery factory project intentions shift due to market changes
GLASGOW — The scope of a project to locate a Chinese-owned battery factory in Barren County has shifted since it was announced nearly two years ago. Contemporary Amperex Technology LLC purchased the former RR Donnelley – and later LSC Communications – building along Donnelley Drive in December 2020. The company is a major battery supplier for vehicle brands like Tesla and BMW.
Darwin School students reunite 60 years after fire, desegregation close school
The Darwin School's last classes are set to have a reunion Saturday in Cookeville to celebrate where they are and where they came from.
newstalk941.com
Celina Mayor Admits Controversial Sign Was Placed By His Orders
Celina Mayor Luke Collins confirmed Monday that he told city employees to place the sign regarding drug use on an affordable housing property. Collins said the sign was placed after two residents that live near the property voiced concern about drug use there. Collins said he made a promise to the residents to take action.
