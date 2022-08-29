Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
44 fall recipes to celebrate the season with
Fall is such a special time of year for so many reasons and one of the best ways to savor it is with comforting meals. Dinner in autumn is a magical thing. It brings much of the cooking back indoors after the season prior kept the grill on high. But as temperatures simmer, so do the soups and stews and braises. And a whole sensory experience is suddenly happening in the kitchen — a cozy welcome after school, work or time outside in the crisp air.
How To Store Cucumbers So They Last Longer
The ever-versatile cucumber is a great staple to have in your fridge, whether it’s for snacking, putting into salads, or adding to other recipes. But the problem with those crunchy cukes is how fast they can go bad. Nothing is grosser to find in your fridge crisper bin than...
Chefs share 10 of the best meals to make in an air fryer
From chicken wings to French toast, chefs share the best quick, no-fuss dishes to cook in the popular kitchen appliance and how to make them.
Ina Garten’s 10 Best Recipes From ‘Cook Like a Pro’
‘Barefoot Contessa’ star Ina Garten proclaims in her 2018 cookbook ‘Cook Like a Pro,’ ‘You don't have to be a pro to cook like one!’
msn.com
The healing and cleaning properties of lemon juice
The healing and cleaning properties of lemon juice. Lemons are the sunniest of the citrus fruits. They lend flavor to foods and drinks, and are packed full of healthful vitamin C and flavonoids, which are excellent antioxidants. But besides the health and well-being benefits of consuming lemons, did you know that you can also use this cheery fruit around the house to clean and deodorize?
Can you put foil in an air fryer?
AIR FRYERS are a great option for food-lovers looking to reduce oil usage while getting the browning and crispiness of traditional frying. But can you put foil in an air fryer, and what are some of the best recipes you can make using the appliance?. Can you put foil in...
Reddit Is In Shambles Over Wendy's Frosty Size Change
Hard to define, Wendy's Frostys are a sweet treat of a genre of their own. A unique ice-cream-like beverage, Frosty's, are so delicious due to the way they're made, which among other rules, includes a specific temperature and lots of sugar. Served with a spoon, a vanilla or chocolate Frosty might as well be a Wendy's unofficial dipping sauce as the salty fries and Frosty pair unexpectedly well, according to science.
How To Make Smoked Turkey Wings That’ll Rival Its Chicken Counterparts
As the summer draws to a close and the fall season approaches, Southerners (and Americans from all regions) eagerly look forward to the return of football games, tailgating, and watch parties. All of these events call for fun, crowd-pleasing, and tasty game-day snacks, so if you're looking for a spin on the reliable standby known as chicken wings, then we have a flavorful alternative for you: smoked turkey wings.
digg.com
How To Pick A Good Cut Of Steak
Expert butchers reveal how to identify the right kind of fat on your desired cut of meat, and why grinding things at home is always a better option. Feickert says you should know where the steak was sourced and pick one with the amount of marbling that you like. "The consistency and quality of the fat throughout the fibers of the meat is going to determine how good your steak is."
How To Make The Best BBQ Meatballs Ever
Since the mid-20th century, meatballs have been a cocktail party staple. They're flavorful, satisfying, easy to eat-what's not to like? A big perk of the meatball is the fact that it can take on any number of flavors, depending on your seasoning choices. Italian-inspired meatballs, IKEA-style "Swedish" meatballs, and Tex-Mex meatballs all count among the many possibilities, but one type of meatball has a particularly-strong level of nostalgic appeal and crowd pleasing potential: BBQ meatballs. Here, we describe the best types of ground protein for these treats, the best ways to infuse them with classic barbecue flavors, and a step-by-step guide for making your very own batch.
Taste Test! Which Store-Bought Caesar Dressing Rules the Empire?
All hail Caesar salad! Invented in 1924 by the Italian-born Caesar Cardini-who was then running restaurants in both San Diego and Tijuana-the original Caesar salad relied on the flair of its tableside preparation as much as on its ingredients. The dressing was similar to a French mayonnaise, but gutsier, mingling lemon juice, vinegar, oil, and egg yolk with garlic, a splash of Worcestershire sauce, and Parmesan cheese. The egg yolk was the magic ingredient, stabilizing the emulsion and turning it into something so lush and creamy that we're still tossing it with romaine lettuce and croutons nearly a hundred years after its creation.
Campbell's introduces new soup for kids
The beloved company has released a new soup product, consisting of condensed vegetable soup with animal-shaped pasta. Experts recommend giving your child a cupful with a grilled cheese sandwich.
thespruceeats.com
I Tried the TikTok Cinnamon Rolls and They Really Are That Good
I’ve been baking professionally for more than half my life, and devouring baked goods like a ravenous hyena for nearly all of it. (Had I been born with a full set of teeth, that first year of my life would have involved a lot more cookies.) This means I’m a certifiable expert on cinnamon rolls, but not so much of a snob that I won’t devour every single one put in front of my face.
I’m a cleaning pro – the most common vacuuming mistake which means your carpet’s full of dirt
VACUUMING your home is a necessary evil but make sure you're not wasting your time. One Instagram user has revealed the correct way to clean your carpet, and ensure that all dirt is removed. Heather Rhodes, who runs the account Woah Heather Rhodes, shared a simple vacuuming hack that will...
thespruceeats.com
Easy Turkey Meatloaf
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Homemade meatloaf is classic comfort food, and this turkey meatloaf is a perfect example. To make this meatloaf, all you need are ground turkey, breadcrumbs, eggs, and a few pantry staples and seasonings you likely have on hand.
How to Prevent Your Pumpkin Pie from Cracking (and How to Fix It if It Does)
When you go through the effort of making a pumpkin pie from scratch, you want the finished product to be absolutely perfect. But kitchen mistakes happen and you may find yourself asking why did my pumpkin pie crack?. If this happens to you, it’s no biggie! Just like fixing a...
How to Make Rachael Ray's Go-To Sick Day Recipe
What's the best recipe for getting back on your feet when you're not feeling well? A hearty bowl of homemade chicken noodle soup typically does it for most. Or maybe a huge dish of your favorite comfort food. For Food Network star Rachael Ray, there's one specific recipe she turns to, whether she's down and out with a cold, or she's just looking for a cozy, one-pot dish: sausage and beans with greens.
The Many Health Benefits Found in a Bowl of Chili
Chili is a meal I grew up with. My grandma always made it slow over the stovetop with beans, veggies, and local ground beef. She was no stranger to umami taste left behind by oils and fats. Since it's so easy to throw together (you can use whatever you have, just about), it's often the saving grace of families who need a make-and-forget-it meal in the crock pot or the younger crowd who loves home cooked meals, but needs something that can be meal-prepped for their week.
Baby I'm Burnin' for Dolly Parton's New Cake Mixes
When it comes to Southern culture, there's one queen I can always trust: Dolly Parton. Everyone loves Dolly. So it makes sense that a cake line from Duncan Hines made in tandem with Parton herself would be nothing less than decadent, delicious, and unmistakably Dolly. I knew I wanted to try her creations as soon as possible when I found out about the line, which includes both a coconut and banana cake as well as cans of frosting to match.
Build the Trader Joe’s Salad of Your Dreams
While Trader Joe's stocks a battalion of premade salads, I pass them by every time. Salad kits are pricey, invariably soggy, and full of more lows than highs (teeny, tiny bag of dried-out cheese-no thanks). Here's how I mix it up at TJ's to incorporate protein, dark leafy greens, and a few killer vitamins into my salad.
