Watch out! Snake populations are at their highest this time of year

If you’re scared of snakes, be prepared for their populations to be at their highest right now.

They are either hatching or born August through September. You may find them in your garden, on the road, or even in your garage or basement.

Zach Felix, snake expert and biology professor at Reinhardt University, tells 95.5 WSB that there are 46 species in Georgia, but we usually see the same kinds over and over.

The most common venomous snakes in Georgia are Copperheads. If you spot one, do not kill it because the properties found in their venom are used in drugs to treat breast cancer and break up blood clots.

Copperhead bites are rarely fatal and efforts should be made to use a bucket and broom to capture and then release them if they’re in your home.

