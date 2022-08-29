Read full article on original website
Feds sentence Evansville man to 15 years for meth and gun crimes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nathaniel J. Jacobs, Sr., 54, of Evansville, Indiana, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and four years on probation for unlawful possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and witness tampering.
Suspect in custody after ‘hostile situation’ at Evansville home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that multiple agencies were sent in response to a “hostile situation” on Thursday night. Dispatch says this happened at a home on the 2000 block of Herbert Avenue. Operators tell 14 News that Evansville police and fire crews responded to...
Police: Search warrant leads to drug arrest in Jasper
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department assisted the Department of Child Services on a case that lead to a drug arrest. Just before noon on Thursday, both agencies went to the 400 block of Herbig Lane to speak with the homeowner, 40-year-old Calvin Helming. A large odor of...
Wife of fallen Evansville Firefighter due in court Friday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The wife of an Evansville firefighter who was killed three years ago is expected to be in court Friday. 50-year old Elizabeth Fox-Doerr is facing murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges in the 2019 death of Robert Doerr. The court entered a preliminary plea of...
Woman accused of shooting husband formally charged
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The woman accused of shooting her husband in the chest in Mt. Vernon has been formally charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, and battery with a deadly weapon. Melissa Wade pleaded not guilty Thursday. ”We’re fortunate here in Posey County that this is not a...
Man accused of headbutting police officer after following woman to EPD headquarters
A man is facing several charges including battery against a public safety official and public intoxication after police say he headbutted and officer while being arrested. Officers with the Evansville Police Department said they were originally sent to a domestic situation around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday after a woman called 911 and said that her ex, 38-year-old Aaron Fenwick, was following her in a vehicle.
POLICE: Variety of drugs found in Sacramento man’s car
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Providence Police say a traffic checkpoint stop led to the arrest of a man on various drug related charges. Over the weekend, officers say they were helping Kentucky State Police with the checkpoint at KY 670 and Highway 109. Around 10:15 p.m., authorities say they stopped a black Nissan driven […]
ISP: Evansville teen accused of driving 100 MPH while impaired
(WEHT) - Indiana State Police arrested an Evansville teen after they say she was driving 100 miles per hour on US 41 while impaired on Wednesday night.
EVSC teacher charged with second OMVWI in one month
(WEHT) - Police charged an Evansville special education teacher with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated on Wednesday after she was arrested with the same charges one month prior.
2 women sought in connection to Louisville Dollar General fire interviewed, not charged
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The two women who were wanted in connection to a fire earlier this month at a Dollar General store in south Louisville have been questioned by investigators and released. They have not been charged in connection with the crime, according to Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief...
Man taken into custody following standoff in Evansville
Evansville police were on the scene of a potential standoff with a suspect Thursday. The call came in just after 7:30 pm. There were about a dozen police cars on the scene along with a Bearcat at the home on Herbert Avenue. According to our crew on the scene, a...
Amy Word reassigned to Vanderburgh Co. Circuit Court
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EVSC board member and bar owner, Amy Word, appeared in court Wednesday for a review hearing. She’s accused of maintaining a common nuisance involving controlled substances, which is a felony. Word was arrested last month in connection to a series of drug arrests in the...
EPD Chief says change is needed after recent violent crimes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police says over a dozen people have been murdered in city-limits this year alone, and it’s time to talk about it. Many residents have brought up concerns to the police, and EPD Chief Billy Bolin went to social media to address them. Tuesday afternoon, Chief Bolin shared this statement through […]
3 people from Muhlenberg Co. sentenced in child exploitation case
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Attorney General announced that three people from Muhlenberg County have been sentenced in a child exploitation case. 24-year-old Ethan Sparks of Central City, 24-year-old Gillian Bledsoe of Drakesboro and 23-year-old Justin Gibson were sentenced on Monday. Officials say Sparks pleaded guilty to seven...
Mississippi woman charged with vehicle theft
A Mississippi woman has been charged with vehicle theft, according to police in Oxford. On Aug. 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2000 block of University Ave. for a reported stolen vehicle. After investigation, Alison Alexander, 38, of Lafayette County, was taken into custody and...
Lawsuit against Vanderburgh County, judge, and ABK Tracking alleges 'pay-or-jail scheme'
A class action complaint is accusing Vanderburgh County officials of conspiring with a private Evansville company to extort money from poor residents. The 46-page lawsuit was filed against Vanderburgh County, Circuit Court Judge David Kiely, and probation office ABK Tracking, claiming that a "pay-or-jail" scheme has been created for the financial gain of the defendants.
Violent teens terrorize Madisonville neighborhood
The Madisonville Police Department has been made aware of a video that has been circulating Facebook. The video depicts a violent encounter amongst a group of juveniles in a local neighborhood. That neighborhood is the Elk Creek Mobile Home Community. The video which is circulating on Facebook, shows a group...
Southern Indiana deputy arrested for 'identity deception'
HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — A Harrison County Sheriff's deputy has been arrested for posing as an officer for the New Albany Police Department and sending false emails. Indiana State Police said that Ralph Weaver, 37, sent an email in May 2022 to ISP, Floyd County Prosecutor's Office, Floyd County Sheriff, Floyd County court system and two Louisville news stations making allegations of misconduct at NAPD.
Police: Several facing assault charges after investigation into social media video
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Several juveniles and one adult are facing charges after a video surfaced on social media. Officials with the Madisonville Police Department say they were made aware of the video on Monday. They say it showed a girl being assaulted by multiple other people at Elk Creek...
Caught on camera: Man vandalizes several cars in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating after some cars were damaged early Tuesday morning. One of the victims is hoping some surveillance will help find the suspect. It shows a man kicking in the side mirrors of at least four vehicles. It’s from some cameras at 2nd and...
