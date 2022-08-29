ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

14news.com

Feds sentence Evansville man to 15 years for meth and gun crimes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nathaniel J. Jacobs, Sr., 54, of Evansville, Indiana, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and four years on probation for unlawful possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and witness tampering.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Suspect in custody after ‘hostile situation’ at Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that multiple agencies were sent in response to a “hostile situation” on Thursday night. Dispatch says this happened at a home on the 2000 block of Herbert Avenue. Operators tell 14 News that Evansville police and fire crews responded to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Search warrant leads to drug arrest in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department assisted the Department of Child Services on a case that lead to a drug arrest. Just before noon on Thursday, both agencies went to the 400 block of Herbig Lane to speak with the homeowner, 40-year-old Calvin Helming. A large odor of...
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Wife of fallen Evansville Firefighter due in court Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The wife of an Evansville firefighter who was killed three years ago is expected to be in court Friday. 50-year old Elizabeth Fox-Doerr is facing murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges in the 2019 death of Robert Doerr. The court entered a preliminary plea of...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Woman accused of shooting husband formally charged

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The woman accused of shooting her husband in the chest in Mt. Vernon has been formally charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, and battery with a deadly weapon. Melissa Wade pleaded not guilty Thursday. ”We’re fortunate here in Posey County that this is not a...
MOUNT VERNON, IN
wevv.com

Man accused of headbutting police officer after following woman to EPD headquarters

A man is facing several charges including battery against a public safety official and public intoxication after police say he headbutted and officer while being arrested. Officers with the Evansville Police Department said they were originally sent to a domestic situation around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday after a woman called 911 and said that her ex, 38-year-old Aaron Fenwick, was following her in a vehicle.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: Variety of drugs found in Sacramento man’s car

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Providence Police say a traffic checkpoint stop led to the arrest of a man on various drug related charges. Over the weekend, officers say they were helping Kentucky State Police with the checkpoint at KY 670 and Highway 109. Around 10:15 p.m., authorities say they stopped a black Nissan driven […]
SACRAMENTO, KY
wevv.com

Man taken into custody following standoff in Evansville

Evansville police were on the scene of a potential standoff with a suspect Thursday. The call came in just after 7:30 pm. There were about a dozen police cars on the scene along with a Bearcat at the home on Herbert Avenue. According to our crew on the scene, a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Amy Word reassigned to Vanderburgh Co. Circuit Court

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EVSC board member and bar owner, Amy Word, appeared in court Wednesday for a review hearing. She’s accused of maintaining a common nuisance involving controlled substances, which is a felony. Word was arrested last month in connection to a series of drug arrests in the...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD Chief says change is needed after recent violent crimes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police says over a dozen people have been murdered in city-limits this year alone, and it’s time to talk about it. Many residents have brought up concerns to the police, and EPD Chief Billy Bolin went to social media to address them. Tuesday afternoon, Chief Bolin shared this statement through […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

3 people from Muhlenberg Co. sentenced in child exploitation case

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Attorney General announced that three people from Muhlenberg County have been sentenced in a child exploitation case. 24-year-old Ethan Sparks of Central City, 24-year-old Gillian Bledsoe of Drakesboro and 23-year-old Justin Gibson were sentenced on Monday. Officials say Sparks pleaded guilty to seven...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman charged with vehicle theft

A Mississippi woman has been charged with vehicle theft, according to police in Oxford. On Aug. 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2000 block of University Ave. for a reported stolen vehicle. After investigation, Alison Alexander, 38, of Lafayette County, was taken into custody and...
OXFORD, MS
wevv.com

Lawsuit against Vanderburgh County, judge, and ABK Tracking alleges 'pay-or-jail scheme'

A class action complaint is accusing Vanderburgh County officials of conspiring with a private Evansville company to extort money from poor residents. The 46-page lawsuit was filed against Vanderburgh County, Circuit Court Judge David Kiely, and probation office ABK Tracking, claiming that a "pay-or-jail" scheme has been created for the financial gain of the defendants.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Violent teens terrorize Madisonville neighborhood

The Madisonville Police Department has been made aware of a video that has been circulating Facebook. The video depicts a violent encounter amongst a group of juveniles in a local neighborhood. That neighborhood is the Elk Creek Mobile Home Community. The video which is circulating on Facebook, shows a group...
MADISONVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Southern Indiana deputy arrested for 'identity deception'

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — A Harrison County Sheriff's deputy has been arrested for posing as an officer for the New Albany Police Department and sending false emails. Indiana State Police said that Ralph Weaver, 37, sent an email in May 2022 to ISP, Floyd County Prosecutor's Office, Floyd County Sheriff, Floyd County court system and two Louisville news stations making allegations of misconduct at NAPD.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Caught on camera: Man vandalizes several cars in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating after some cars were damaged early Tuesday morning. One of the victims is hoping some surveillance will help find the suspect. It shows a man kicking in the side mirrors of at least four vehicles. It’s from some cameras at 2nd and...
EVANSVILLE, IN

