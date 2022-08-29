Read full article on original website
Charlotte DOT worker charged after fatal crash leaves 1 dead
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash involving a Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) employee and a motorcyclist that left the latter dead has resulted in charges filed against the CDOT driver. On Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that Morris Massalay, 68, will be charged in connection with a crash...
WBTV
Rowan man loses both legs in traffic accident
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends are rallying around a Rowan County man who lost both legs after he was struck by a car while standing behind his work truck. Crash Morrison was on a garbage collection route on Long Ferry Road. “Crash Morrison is an unbelievably sweet...
WYFF4.com
Crash brings traffic to standstill on I-85 north in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE, N.C. — The Friday morning commute was at a standstill for more than two hours in Cherokee County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a crash at 7:40 a.m. at mile marker 92. The backup stretched for up to eight miles from Highway 11 to Exit 95, or...
Multiple lanes of I-85 closed after tractor-trailer overturns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three lanes of Interstate 85 are closed after a tractor-trailer overturned on Friday morning, according to officials. The Charlotte Fire Department said the crash happened on I-85 South near exit 39, which is Statesville Avenue. Officials said drivers can expect to see significant delays in the area as officials respond to the incident.
WBTV
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-85 near I-485 in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in northeast Charlotte were closed for roughly three hours following a deadly overnight crash. That multi-vehicle crash happened late Thursday night on I-85 South near Interstate 485. One car had flipped over and sustained heavy damage. Medic confirmed one...
WBTV
Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run at Concord Walmart over parking space dispute
Firefighters said there are delays in the area and drivers should seek an alternate route.
WBTV
I-485 inner loop near Rocky River Road in east Charlotte reopens after crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of the Interstate 485 inner loop in east Charlotte was closed early Thursday morning following some type of crash, authorities said. The incident is at I-485 near Rocky River Road. Troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol confirmed it was some kind of crash but couldn’t provide details.
WBTV
Family of man killed in shooting involving bondsmen pushing for arrests months after shooting
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three months after Dalton Lewis was shot and killed, his family is continuing their push for answers. They told WBTV they want arrests to be made. “I want answers and I want someone to pay for what they did,” said Lynn Spargo, Lewis’ mother.
WBTV
Driver who caused crash that killed 5 in Belmont pleads guilty, sentenced to 20 years
BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A man charged in a Belmont crash that killed five people on I-485 in 2020, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office announced. Dakeia Charles, 26, pleaded guilty to five counts of second-degree murder, assault with a deadly...
WBTV
Runners set to hit the pavement for Charlotte’s Around the Crown 10K
Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run at Concord Walmart over parking space...
WBTV
I-85 South near Statesville Ave. reopens after tractor-trailer overturns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An overturned tractor-trailer blocked a portion of southbound Interstate 85 in Charlotte Friday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the crash happened on I-85 South near exit 39, which is Statesville Avenue. Medic confirmed that one person had minor injuries. According to the N.C....
WBTV
New information released on hit-and-run that killed a Cabarrus Co. toddler
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help identifying the person who killed a 2-year-old in a hit-and-run crash in Cabarrus County. The collision happened Aug. 12, on NC-73 (Davidson Highway), at the intersection of Fitzgerald Street Northwest, near the Moss Creek community in Concord.
Vehicle identified in hit-and-run that killed 2-year-old in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina state troopers released a photo Wednesday of a possible suspect vehicle related to a hit-and-run crash that killed a 2-year-old in Cabarrus County earlier this month. North Carolina State Highway Patrol was called to a crash on NC 73 at Fitzgerald Street Northwest...
WBTV
Third gun found in Rock Hill school in three days
Man arrested, facing murder charges of father, 4-month-old son in Monroe. Three months after a father and his 4-month-old son were shot and killed at a home in Monroe, an arrest has been made. Concord Mills mall closed after one of 3 suspects shot by officers. Updated: 1 hour ago.
New video inside school bus shows moment it crashed in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Newly released videos give an inside look the moment a school bus crashed nearly two weeks ago in Chesterfield County. Officials said at least eight children were hurt, but they are all expected to be OK. Channel 9 requested the video through a Freedom of...
WBTV
Public’s assistance requested in identifying suspect that injured 4-year-old in southeast Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting on Monday. According to CMPD, the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday in the 7100 block of Wallace Road, near Parkwood Apartments, in southeast Charlotte.
WBTV
Gun found at Rock Hill HS, marking third in 3 days within S.C. school district
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A gun was found in a student’s car at Rock Hill High School on Wednesday, the York County Sheriff’s Office said. This comes after two guns had already been found at schools within the district this academic year, with all three now being discovered within the past three days.
WBTV
Two men arrested for Chester murder of man found in yard
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chester County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in connection to the murder of a man back in May. Marquiez Thompson and Montrell Graham were arrested by duties on Aug. 29 for the murder of Donald Miller, aka JJ, on May 31. Miller...
WBTV
Two injured in shooting near uptown Charlotte hookah lounge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were seriously injured in a shooting that happened near an uptown Charlotte hookah lounge early Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the area of Fire House Bar & Lounge, which is off West Carson Boulevard and between South Mint and South Church streets.
Find A Fugitive: Suspects wanted in east Charlotte shootout
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News needs your help finding several suspects wanted for shooting up an east Charlotte neighborhood Wednesday. Surveillance video captured the suspects running away firing guns on Briarhill Drive on Aug. 31st around midnight. According to police reports, an unknown suspect pulled a firearm, shot into an occupied dwelling […]
