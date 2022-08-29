ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Charlotte DOT worker charged after fatal crash leaves 1 dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash involving a Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) employee and a motorcyclist that left the latter dead has resulted in charges filed against the CDOT driver. On Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that Morris Massalay, 68, will be charged in connection with a crash...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rowan man loses both legs in traffic accident

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends are rallying around a Rowan County man who lost both legs after he was struck by a car while standing behind his work truck. Crash Morrison was on a garbage collection route on Long Ferry Road. “Crash Morrison is an unbelievably sweet...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Multiple lanes of I-85 closed after tractor-trailer overturns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three lanes of Interstate 85 are closed after a tractor-trailer overturned on Friday morning, according to officials. The Charlotte Fire Department said the crash happened on I-85 South near exit 39, which is Statesville Avenue. Officials said drivers can expect to see significant delays in the area as officials respond to the incident.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York County, SC
Crime & Safety
Rock Hill, SC
Accidents
Rock Hill, SC
Crime & Safety
York County, SC
Accidents
City
Rock Hill, SC
County
York County, SC
WBTV

1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-85 near I-485 in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in northeast Charlotte were closed for roughly three hours following a deadly overnight crash. That multi-vehicle crash happened late Thursday night on I-85 South near Interstate 485. One car had flipped over and sustained heavy damage. Medic confirmed one...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

I-485 inner loop near Rocky River Road in east Charlotte reopens after crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of the Interstate 485 inner loop in east Charlotte was closed early Thursday morning following some type of crash, authorities said. The incident is at I-485 near Rocky River Road. Troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol confirmed it was some kind of crash but couldn’t provide details.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident#Rock Hill Police
WBTV

Runners set to hit the pavement for Charlotte’s Around the Crown 10K

Firefighters said there are delays in the area and drivers should seek an alternate route. 1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-85 near I-485 in northeast Charlotte. The southbound lanes are back open as of 4:30 a.m. Friday. Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run at Concord Walmart over parking space...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

I-85 South near Statesville Ave. reopens after tractor-trailer overturns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An overturned tractor-trailer blocked a portion of southbound Interstate 85 in Charlotte Friday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the crash happened on I-85 South near exit 39, which is Statesville Avenue. Medic confirmed that one person had minor injuries. According to the N.C....
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WBTV

Third gun found in Rock Hill school in three days

Man arrested, facing murder charges of father, 4-month-old son in Monroe. Three months after a father and his 4-month-old son were shot and killed at a home in Monroe, an arrest has been made. Concord Mills mall closed after one of 3 suspects shot by officers. Updated: 1 hour ago.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Two men arrested for Chester murder of man found in yard

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chester County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in connection to the murder of a man back in May. Marquiez Thompson and Montrell Graham were arrested by duties on Aug. 29 for the murder of Donald Miller, aka JJ, on May 31. Miller...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Two injured in shooting near uptown Charlotte hookah lounge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were seriously injured in a shooting that happened near an uptown Charlotte hookah lounge early Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the area of Fire House Bar & Lounge, which is off West Carson Boulevard and between South Mint and South Church streets.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Find A Fugitive: Suspects wanted in east Charlotte shootout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News needs your help finding several suspects wanted for shooting up an east Charlotte neighborhood Wednesday. Surveillance video captured the suspects running away firing guns on Briarhill Drive on Aug. 31st around midnight. According to police reports, an unknown suspect pulled a firearm, shot into an occupied dwelling […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy