Carscoops
Toyota Investing $5.6 Billion Into U.S. And Japanese EV Battery Production
Toyota will invest as much as 730 billion yen ($5.6 billion) to produce batteries for electric vehicles in Japan and the United States. While the car manufacturer has been criticized for its slow adoption of electric vehicles, it expects to begin battery production between 2024 and 2026. Its investments will see it increase combined battery production capacity in Japan and the United States by up to 40 GWh.
Carscoops
GM To Pause Production At Truck And Corvette Assembly Plants Due To Parts Shortages
General Motors said earlier this week that it will temporarily stop production at its pickup truck assembly plants in Silao, Mexico and Bowling Green, Kentucky, USA following supply shortages. The Mexican plant’s production pause will last roughly one week and has been precipitated by a lack of semiconductor chips. The...
