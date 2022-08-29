ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Tony La Russa ordered to miss game vs. Royals by doctors

The Chicago White Sox received some poor news as manager Tony La Russa will not be with the team Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He has been ordered by his doctors to miss the game and is scheduled to undergo further medical testing on Wednesday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: MLB World Is Praying For Tony La Russa

Tony La Russa has faced his fair share of criticism this year, but everyone is currently wishing for the best for the Chicago White Sox manager. The longtime MLB manager is stepping away from the ballclub as he undergoes testing for health issues. It's unclear when La Russa will be...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
FanSided

Yankees sign ex-Twins reliever who hates Yankee fans

Despite somehow securing seven excellent innings from six different arms in the wake of Jameson Taillon’s early exit Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are still in need of bullpen help. As the final day for postseason roster additions approaches, they’re throwing a few additional things at the wall in the hope that something sticks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player

Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Aaron Judge
The Spun

Veteran MLB Pitcher Has Been Suspended For 85 Games

Right-hander Carlos Martinez has officially accepted an 85-game unpaid suspension from the MLB. This suspension for Martinez is so harsh because he apparently violated the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Martinez's suspension is retroactive to June 19. Earlier this year, Martinez received an 80-game suspension...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: White Sox manager Tony La Russa 'out indefinitely'

White Sox manager Tony La Russa is "out indefinitely" to visit heart specialists at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona, according to Bob Nightengale. "Following a medical evaluation this morning, Chicago White Sox Manager Tony La Russa now is scheduled over the coming days to undergo additional testing in Arizona by his personal physicians," a statement from the White Sox read. "His absence from the club will be indefinite pending the results of these evaluations. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager in La Russa’s absence."
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Alex Rodriguez teases MLB return: 'May have to make a little comeback, race (Albert Pujols) to 700'

Aaron Judge's race to 61 dingers this season isn't the only big-time home run chase going on in MLB this year. As he prepares to wrap his illustrious, future Hall of Fame career, Albert Pujols is on the doorstep of 700 home runs, which would make him just the fourth member of the exclusive club. The three-time NL MVP's pursuit for 700 will likely come " down to the wire ," but before he can get to that milestone, he'll first have to pass Alex Rodriguez.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees#Ops#Royals
numberfire.com

Christian Arroyo absent from Red Sox's Tuesday lineup

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Arroyo will sit after going 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener. Franchy Cordero will shift to first base while Enrique Hernandez starts in center field and hits eighth. Cordero...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Oswaldo Cabrera sitting for Yankees on Wednesday

New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Cabrera will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. numberFire's models project Hicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Report: Austin Davis finds new team after Red Sox DFA

Left-handed reliever Austin Davis reportedly has found a new home after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. According to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo, Davis was claimed off waivers by the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. He was DFA'd by the Red Sox on Monday. The Red Sox originally acquired...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Refsnyder completes Red Sox rally for 9-8 win over Rangers

BOSTON (AP) — Rob Refsnyder hit a game-ending single in a four-run ninth inning for Boston as the Red Sox rallied to beat the Texas Rangers 9-8 on Thursday night. The Red Sox trailed 8-3 in the eighth and 8-5 entering the ninth. Boston promptly loaded the bases with none out against Jonathan Hernández (1-1). Rafael Devers hit a two-run double and Kiké Hernández hit an RBI single to tie the game before Refsnyder completed the comeback with a drive to left. Refsnyder took a wide turn around first before a swarm of teammates caught him and piled on after storming out of the dugout. The Red Sox entered Thursday having lost 7 of 10. “I think we’ve all been trying to do our best and working hard. A lot of the guys have been frustrated, so it was nice to come through and it’s always nice to celebrate with your teammates,” Refsnyder said.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

FanSided

279K+
Followers
529K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy