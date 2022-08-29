Read full article on original website
Tony La Russa ordered to miss game vs. Royals by doctors
The Chicago White Sox received some poor news as manager Tony La Russa will not be with the team Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He has been ordered by his doctors to miss the game and is scheduled to undergo further medical testing on Wednesday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.
Look: MLB World Is Praying For Tony La Russa
Tony La Russa has faced his fair share of criticism this year, but everyone is currently wishing for the best for the Chicago White Sox manager. The longtime MLB manager is stepping away from the ballclub as he undergoes testing for health issues. It's unclear when La Russa will be...
4 Yankees regressions that will cost them 2022 World Series
Oh, player regressions ruining the New York Yankees? Heard that one before? Sadly, it’s been a trend for three straight years now. The 2017 roster seemed to be a springboard for the next dynasty … but instead it’s been a bridge to constant disappointment. Injuries have played...
Chipper Jones on Braves rookie: “Never had that flat-out flamethrower”
Over his career as a player and coach, Chipper Jones has seen a lot of Braves pitchers, but he has never seen someone like Spencer Strider toe the rubber with a tomahawk across his chest. “We have never had that flat-out flamethrower and Spencer Strider is that guy,” Jones said....
Anthony Rizzo becomes latest victim of Yankees’ injury mismanagement
In classic New York Yankees fashion, injuries have swallowed up the roster and coincided with lifeless play for over two months now, but August was the worst stretch yet. Will it get better? No. Definitively no. Part of the reason is because now slugger Anthony Rizzo will more than likely...
Yankees sign ex-Twins reliever who hates Yankee fans
Despite somehow securing seven excellent innings from six different arms in the wake of Jameson Taillon’s early exit Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are still in need of bullpen help. As the final day for postseason roster additions approaches, they’re throwing a few additional things at the wall in the hope that something sticks.
The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player
Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen suggests $300 million budget limit for the team moving forward
The New York Mets have the highest MLB payroll in 2022 at $282 million, spending significantly more than the Los
Veteran MLB Pitcher Has Been Suspended For 85 Games
Right-hander Carlos Martinez has officially accepted an 85-game unpaid suspension from the MLB. This suspension for Martinez is so harsh because he apparently violated the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Martinez's suspension is retroactive to June 19. Earlier this year, Martinez received an 80-game suspension...
Report: White Sox manager Tony La Russa 'out indefinitely'
White Sox manager Tony La Russa is "out indefinitely" to visit heart specialists at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona, according to Bob Nightengale. "Following a medical evaluation this morning, Chicago White Sox Manager Tony La Russa now is scheduled over the coming days to undergo additional testing in Arizona by his personal physicians," a statement from the White Sox read. "His absence from the club will be indefinite pending the results of these evaluations. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager in La Russa’s absence."
Bernstein: It's 'inexcusable' for White Sox executives to not address Tony La Russa's leave of absence
670 The Score midday host Dan Bernstein was astonished that a White Sox executive on Wednesday didn’t address manager Tony La Russa taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team as he undergoes additional testing for a medical issue.
Alex Rodriguez teases MLB return: 'May have to make a little comeback, race (Albert Pujols) to 700'
Aaron Judge's race to 61 dingers this season isn't the only big-time home run chase going on in MLB this year. As he prepares to wrap his illustrious, future Hall of Fame career, Albert Pujols is on the doorstep of 700 home runs, which would make him just the fourth member of the exclusive club. The three-time NL MVP's pursuit for 700 will likely come " down to the wire ," but before he can get to that milestone, he'll first have to pass Alex Rodriguez.
Christian Arroyo absent from Red Sox's Tuesday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Arroyo will sit after going 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener. Franchy Cordero will shift to first base while Enrique Hernandez starts in center field and hits eighth. Cordero...
It was the longest game in baseball history. And it made a hero of one man for a day
On April 18, 1981, two minor league teams met for an early season game of no real consequence. It would go down in history as one of the most extraordinary games ever.
MLB cites Angel Hernandez’s horrific Red Sox-Yankees ALDS in response to lawsuit
In its latest response to umpire Angel Hernandez’s discrimination lawsuit, Major League Baseball said Hernandez would have umpired the 2018 World Series if not for a poor performance in the Red Sox-Yankees ALDS that year.
Yankees to Call Up No. 2 Prospect Oswald Peraza to MLB
Peraza is considered to be a potential shortstop of the future in New York.
Yankees promote top prospect Oswald Peraza as fans demand roster changes
As the complaints and protests were reaching threat level midnight in the Bronx, the New York Yankees have finally made a constructive decision to quiet down their fanbase amid this current dismal stretch of play. On Thursday, Sept. 1, as rosters were set to expand, the organization promoted No. 3...
Oswaldo Cabrera sitting for Yankees on Wednesday
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Cabrera will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. numberFire's models project Hicks...
Report: Austin Davis finds new team after Red Sox DFA
Left-handed reliever Austin Davis reportedly has found a new home after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. According to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo, Davis was claimed off waivers by the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. He was DFA'd by the Red Sox on Monday. The Red Sox originally acquired...
Refsnyder completes Red Sox rally for 9-8 win over Rangers
BOSTON (AP) — Rob Refsnyder hit a game-ending single in a four-run ninth inning for Boston as the Red Sox rallied to beat the Texas Rangers 9-8 on Thursday night. The Red Sox trailed 8-3 in the eighth and 8-5 entering the ninth. Boston promptly loaded the bases with none out against Jonathan Hernández (1-1). Rafael Devers hit a two-run double and Kiké Hernández hit an RBI single to tie the game before Refsnyder completed the comeback with a drive to left. Refsnyder took a wide turn around first before a swarm of teammates caught him and piled on after storming out of the dugout. The Red Sox entered Thursday having lost 7 of 10. “I think we’ve all been trying to do our best and working hard. A lot of the guys have been frustrated, so it was nice to come through and it’s always nice to celebrate with your teammates,” Refsnyder said.
