Manitowoc County, WI

Dozens of Amazon boxes spill out of truck after crash

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. — A truck crash left Amazon boxes scattered on the side of a Wisconsin highway.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the crash on its Facebook page as a warning to drivers to avoid the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YY67m_0hZdxK9d00

In the post, deputies said the crash did not involve any other vehicles.

Nobody was hurt in the crash, WBAY reported.

The picture appears to show the boxes spilled out of the top of the truck. Deputies did not specify what caused the crash but did warn in its Facebook post, “As speeds slow down in this area please remember to pay attention as individuals in front of you may be braking or stopping suddenly.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

