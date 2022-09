Arlington Woman Turns 107 — “What’s the secret to living a long and healthy life? Just ask Vera Punke! Vera just turned 107-years-old and celebrated her big milestone with a birthday party Wednesday in Arlington, Virginia. ‘I tell you – I don’t feel any different than when I was 100!’ she told FOX 5.” [Fox 5]

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO