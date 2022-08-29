ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

abc12.com

Flint residents call for expansion of Operation Arrowhead

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – The Genesee County sheriff's Operation Arrowhead is proving to reduce crime in the city of Flint. Since the operation began nearly three months ago, the sheriff's office has made more than 50 arrests and responded to 600 calls. But while some residents are praising its...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Safety concerns prompt new road construction in Montrose Twp.

Students at White Pine Middle School in Saginaw Township packed meals to send to the Upper Peninsula. The stepbrother of a 10-year-old girl who was found murdered in Saginaw shortly after being reported missing has been charged for her murder. Former teacher accused of sexual assault out on bond. Updated:...
MONTROSE, MI
WNEM

Operation Arrowhead continues to reduce crime rates in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Operation Arrowhead continues to keep the city of Flint safe with increased efforts to reduce crime. With over 50 arrests, 600 calls and just over four-minute response time, the statistics of Genesee County’s Operation Arrowhead has proven effective since its inception. The mission of...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

$50M secured for mid-Michigan road and bridge repairs

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) awarded $50 million to Michigan for emergency repairs made after the May 2020 dam failures in mid-Michigan. The funding will reimburse the state for road and bridge repairs made following the flooding. Nearly 30 roads and bridges across the region were...
MICHIGAN STATE
Saginaw, MI
Saginaw, MI
WNEM

State police investigating deadly Tuscola Co. crash

JUNIATA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A woman is dead after police say her vehicle went off a road in Tuscola County, rolled over, and struck a tree. The crash happened near M-46 and Ringle Road in Juniata Township about 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. A 78-year-old woman from Vassar,...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Michigan Gets Reimbursed For Highway Repairs After Flood

Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has awarded $50 million to reimburse Michigan for emergency road and bridge repairs made in 2020 after dam failures and flooding in mid-Michigan. Michigan was awarded one of the largest grants in the country, receiving nearly 10% of the $513 million awarded under the Emergency Relief Program.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Three unlocked vehicles with keys inside stolen in Saginaw Township

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police again are urging people to lock their vehicles and never leave keys inside after three thefts from Saginaw Township residences. The Saginaw Township Police Department is investigating the thefts of three vehicles late Saturday or early Sunday. Police say all three owners admitted to leaving them unlocked with the keys inside.
SAGINAW, MI
Dan Kildee
WNEM

Sheriff’s office seeking help identifying catalytic converter theft suspects

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) – The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects accused of stealing catalytic converters. “These suspects have stolen at least nine catalytic converters from vehicles at numerous businesses in Fenton Township. They need to be identified ASAP. Can you help,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.
FENTON, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw Police union defends officers facing misdemeanors related to man’s assault in traffic stop

SAGINAW, MI — In the wake of two Saginaw Police officers facing criminal charges for allegedly not intervening when a state trooper punched a civilian during a traffic stop, their peers in the department are defending them. While they condemn the alleged actions of the trooper, they maintain the Michigan Attorney General’s decision to charge their colleagues was an overreach, one that can cast a black eye on the officers’ reputations and worsen relations within the community.
SAGINAW, MI
#Fire Safety
WNEM

Semiconductor wafer manufacturer opens new facility in Bay Co.

MONITOR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - SK Siltron opened its new facility in Bay County’s Monitor Township. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 1. “We’re grateful for the leadership at SK Siltron choosing to build this manufacturing plant right here,” Whitmer said....
BAY COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Multiple areas of Genesee County under boil water advisory after main breaks

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Due to a number of water main breaks overnight, several areas of Genesee County are under a boil water advisory until further notice. According to the Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office, at approximately 12:30 a.m., on Wednesday, August 31st, while providing emergency water service to the City of Flint, a City of Flint valve failed, causing a pressure surge back into Genesee County’s water system.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Mt. Pleasant Under Boil Water Advisory

The city of Mount Pleasant is under a boil water advisory as of Thursday. A water sample taken Thursday showed levels of 1.99 turbidity unties, which is above the standard of 1.0 turbidity units, according to the city of Mount Pleasant. According to the city a problem occurred with the...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WNEM

Police identifying suspect, woman found dead in officer-involved shooting

BANGOR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police are identifying the suspect of an officer-involved shooting who died at a hospital, and a woman who was found dead before the shooting. Deputies from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments in Bangor Township on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 3:25 a.m. Police found the 27-year-old victim, identified as Bethany Taylor, dead in her apartment, according to Michigan State Police.
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Two Saginaw police officers arraigned following traffic stop caught on camera

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is charging two Saginaw police officers in connection to a traffic stop that happened earlier this year. In a video obtained by TV5 of the alleged incident that happened on March 28, a state police trooper is shown hitting a handcuffed suspect. Two Saginaw police officers helped with the traffic stop that was conducted by Michigan State Police.
SAGINAW, MI

