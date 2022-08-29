ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ozzy Osbourne ‘fed up’ with US gun violence, moving back to UK

By Brad Dress, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

( The Hill ) – Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne said he is “fed up” with gun violence in America and plans to move back permanently to England.

Osbourne told The Guardian in a story published Sunday that he plans to sell his Los Angeles, Calif., home in Hancock Park and move to a 350-acre estate in southeast England by February.

The metal singer said he was making the move because “everything’s ridiculous” in the U.S.

“I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings,” Osbourne said, explaining he does not want to “die” in America and that it was time to return to his home country.

Osbourne, who was born near Birmingham, England, has listed his Los Angeles home in Hancock Park for $18 million, according to recent reports.

In March, he said he would move to his estate in Buckinghamshire because of high California taxes, according to the Daily Mirror.

Osbourne, 73, has a host of health issues, including a struggle with Parkinson’s disease. He underwent a surgical operation this summer.

But Osbourne’s wife, Sharon, said their decision to move was not based around his health.

“America has changed so drastically,” she told The Guardian. “It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now.”

Extreme polarization has been highlighted by investigations into former President Trump and the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe V. Wade and the nearly 50-year constitutional right to abortion.

Osbourne is a pioneer in the rock and metal world, having co-founded the band Black Sabbath in 1968 before launching a successful solo career.

The singer’s new album, Patient Number 9, is slated for a Sept. 9 release and features other musical legends, including Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Black Label Society’s Zakk Wylde and the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins .

