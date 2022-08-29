ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Artemis I launch attempt scrubbed: What happens next?

By Amanda Holly, Heather Monahan
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zxvdi_0hZdx0aM00

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — NASA’s first attempt to launch Artemis I , the first mission in the program that will eventually send humans back to the moon, was scrubbed Monday morning after several hours of technical difficulties.

NASA’s Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the agency’s most powerful rocket to date, were scheduled to lift off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida during a two-hour launch window that opened at 8:33 a.m. ET. The launch countdown was put on hold at T-40 minutes around 7:30 a.m., and the attempt was eventually scrubbed at 8:34 a.m. by the launch director.

VIDEO: Lightning strikes Artemis I launch tower

Before the scrub, teams had spent most of the morning troubleshooting different issues leading up to the launch window. The first hiccup happened just after 1 a.m. ET when the launch team had to press pause on loading propellant into the rocket due to weather. Propellant loading eventually got underway, but just before 4 a.m., NASA engineers had to troubleshoot another issue with a liquid hydrogen leak.

An engine conditioning issue was the problem that eventually halted the countdown and forced NASA to scrub the launch attempt.

“Launch controllers condition the engines by increasing pressure on the core stage tanks to bleed some of the cryogenic propellant to the engines to get them to the proper temperature range to start them. Engine 3 is not properly being conditioned through the bleed process, and engineers are troubleshooting,” NASA said around 6:30 a.m. “Teams also are assessing what appears to be a crack in the thermal protection system material on one of the flanges on the core stage.”

NASA confirmed after the scrub that both the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft were in “safe and stable configuration.”

What happens next?

NASA engineers are still gathering data on what went wrong during Monday morning’s launch attempt and will have to determine whether or not the problems can be resolved before the next launch window.

NASA’s earliest backup opportunity is Friday, Sept. 2 at 12:48 p.m. ET. That launch window is also two hours long but the mission would be shortened to 39 days instead of 42. NASA could also launch Monday, Sept. 5 between 5:12 p.m. ET and 6:32 p.m. ET. A launch in that window would lead to a 42-day mission.

Once Artemis I lifts off, the mission will travel a total of about 1.3 million miles.

What is Artemis?

Launch Pad 39B, the pad that Artemis I will launch from, is the same pad Apollo 10 launched from. The Apollo program was the last time humans stepped foot on the moon, more than 50 years ago. In Greek mythology, Artemis is the twin sister of Apollo .

Under the Artemis program , NASA plans to land the first woman and the first person of color on the moon. NASA is looking to establish a long-term presence on the lunar surface and use what is learned to eventually send astronauts to Mars.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uLlmy_0hZdx0aM00
    The NASA moon rocket stands ready at sunrise on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • NASA’s new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B minutes after the launch was scrubbed, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LBS1u_0hZdx0aM00
    NASA’s new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B hours before liftoff Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. This is scheduled to be the first flight of NASA’s 21st-century moon-exploration program, named Artemis after Apollo’s mythological twin sister. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QXLYz_0hZdx0aM00
    NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, as the Artemis I launch teams load more than 700,000 gallons of cryogenic propellants including liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen as the launch countdown progresses at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Tjuo_0hZdx0aM00
    The NASA moon rocket stands ready at sunrise on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)

Artemis I is NASA’s first step when it comes to achieving those goals. It will launch the agency’s SLS rocket – also called the mega moon rocket – and send the Orion spacecraft on a test flight around the moon. The SLS rocket and Orion, along with the ground systems at Kennedy Space Center, make up NASA’s deep space exploration system.

Artemis I is an uncrewed mission, meaning there will be no humans on the flight. NASA calls it “the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to build a long-term human presence at the moon for decades to come.”

“The mission will demonstrate the performance of the SLS rocket and test Orion’s capabilities over the course of about six weeks as it travels about 40,000 miles beyond the moon and back to Earth,” NASA explained.

The SLS rocket is described by NASA as the world’s most powerful rocket. According to the agency, it is the only rocket that can currently send the Orion spacecraft to the moon safely.

“SLS is designed specifically for deep space missions with humans and will send the Orion spacecraft to the moon, which is nearly 1,000 times farther than where the International Space Station resides in low-Earth orbit,” NASA said. “The rocket will provide the power to help Orion reach a speed of 22,600 mph, to escape the pull of Earth’s gravity [and] send the spacecraft to the moon.”

Orion, the spacecraft that will launch atop the SLS rocket, was designed to carry humans to deep space, according to NASA. The agency says it was “specifically designed to sustain humans hundreds of thousands of miles from home.”

Artemis I is the first “integrated test” of NASA’s deep space exploration system. On its website, NASA explains that the main goals of the mission are to “demonstrate Orion’s systems in a spaceflight environment” and to “ensure a safe re-entry, descent, splashdown and recovery.”

This will help when it comes to future missions, including Artemis II which will be the program’s first crewed flight around the moon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Business
City
Titusville, FL
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
Cape Canaveral, FL
Business
Cape Canaveral, FL
Industry
Digital Trends

Check out NASA’s new spaceship that’s about to fly to the moon

NASA is about to perform the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the most powerful launch vehicle it’s ever built. Next week’s Artemis I mission marks the start of an exciting new era of space exploration that will pave the way for a crewed lunar landing — the first since 1972 — in just a few years from now.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Sacramento

SpaceX launches 46 satellites into orbit from California

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket streaked across the California sky as it carried 46 Starlink satellites into orbit late Tuesday night.The rocket blasted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 10:40 p.m.The satellites were later deployed from the rocket's second stage.Starlink is a space-based broadband internet system with hundreds of satellites in low Earth orbit.The Falcon 9′s reusable first stage successfully touched down on a seagoing landing platform in the Pacific Ocean. It was the seventh flight of the booster.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Space Exploration#Kennedy Space Center#Artemis#Orion
BGR.com

Watch NASA slam a spacecraft into an asteroid

NASA’s DART test will kick off next month, and the space agency plans to give space fans a chance to watch the action live. The DART test has been in the works for years; NASA first announced DART in 2019. Now, though, the time for the test has finally arrived, and here’s everything you need to know to tune in and watch NASA slam a spacecraft into an asteroid.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

How to watch NASA launch its mega moon rocket on Monday

NASA is about to perform the first-ever launch of its next-generation rocket and spacecraft in a highly anticipated lunar mission, and you can watch the entire event online. The Artemis I mission, which is scheduled to launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday, August 29, will usher in a new era of space exploration as NASA eyes lengthy crewed stays on the moon and the first astronaut voyage to Mars.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
FOX 5 San Diego

Customer’s racist rant at California Taco Bell caught on video

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, the Fremont Police Department is investigating a racist rant caught on camera. The victim says he was waiting in line at a Taco Bell on Fremont Boulevard when the man seen in the video began randomly yelling at him. Krishnan Jayaraman is the victim behind the camera […]
Space.com

Voyager 1: Facts about Earth's farthest spacecraft

Voyager 1 continues to explore the cosmos along with its twin probe, Voyager 2. Voyager 1 is the first spacecraft to travel beyond the solar system and reach interstellar space. The probe launched on Sept. 5, 1977 — about two weeks after its twin Voyager 2 — and as of...
ASTRONOMY
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy