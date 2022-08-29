ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Radcliffe Transforms Into “Weird Al” Yankovic in Trailer for Roku “Biopic”

By Etan Vlessing
 8 days ago
“Weird Al” Yankovic — portrayed by a curly-wigged Daniel Radcliffe — explains the origin of his popular song parody career in the official trailer for the upcoming “biopic” Weird: The Al Yankovic Story .

All I wanted was to make up new words to a song that already exists,” Radcliffe’s Yankovic says at one point to explain his artistic drive.

The Toronto Film Festival ’s Midnight Madness sidebar will open with Weird: The Al Yankovic Story , with Radcliffe playing the prolific musician alongside Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as Yankovic’s mentor, Dr. Demento, and Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson as Oprah. The description for the film — a parody of music biopics that portrays the real-life vegetarian and teetotaler as a drug-addled, fame-obsessed loose cannon — says it “holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.”

The script was written by Eric Appel and Yankovic, while Appel also serves as the director and executive producer. The film will premiere this fall exclusively on The Roku Channel.

