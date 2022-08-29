Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Gwendolyn Midlo Hall, historian renowned for research into Louisiana slavery, dies at 93
Gwendolyn Midlo Hall, a New Orleans-born historian who revolutionized teaching about slavery in Louisiana by applying computer technology to information she unearthed in musty archives and courthouse records throughout the state, died Monday at her home in Guanajuato, Mexico. She was 93. Hall burrowed into paper records to research her...
Heart attack victim at airport rescued by New Orleans cardiologist
NEW ORLEANS — A 70-year-old man was recovering from a heart attack on Thursday at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, almost a month after he was rescued at the airport by a local cardiologist and two others, according to a statement from the hospital. A California resident, Joseph...
theadvocate.com
Forever Dolls at Capitol Park Museum, scholarship lunch for dancers and new exhibits at Hilliard
Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship in "A Class Act from 1969 to 2022" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. This free event is a chance to hear the Forever Dolls' stories and explore the museum.
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish property transfers for Aug. 15-19, 2022; see list and other sales
Palmyra St. 2736: $285,000, Paul N. Sens to Hazlebrook Capital LLC. S. Peters St. 1107: $265,000, Insanis LLC to Makenli Shea Essert. S. Peters St. 1111: $219,000, Richard Jon Lazes to Joseph Robert Edward Tingley. St. Charles Ave. 1224: $186,000, Teresa O. Preston, William N. Preston Jr., William and Teresa...
NOPD officer gets rainbow Fleur-de-lis painted on Bourbon Street
New Orleans Police Department Officer James Roberson started the art project to get a rainbow fleur-de-lis painted on Bourbon and St. Ann Streets for Southern Decadence.
fox8live.com
City of New Orleans to determine if Mayor Cantrell owes $30,000 from travel expenses
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The city of New Orleans is trying to determine if Mayor Cantrell owes nearly $30,000 after her travel expenses. A city policy states traveling government employees are required to seek the lowest fares available. It also says employees who choose an upgrade from coach, economy of business class flights are solely responsible for the difference in cost.
myneworleans.com
Is a Bad Idea Headed to the Marigny?
There is a place at the corner of Poydras and Loyola called Dave & Buster’s. It’s the sort of place that reminds you of Reno, Nevada, if Reno, Nevada, were on the Mississippi coast. There are no windows, they sell alcohol, and they have a lot of arcade...
thelouisianaweekend.com
2022 New Orleans Fall Festivals and Major Events Schedule
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - This fall festival season nearly returns to full strength with the most robust lineup of food and music events in New Orleans and the surrounding areas since the pandemic. Big food festivals, like the National Fried Chicken Festival and the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival, plan...
17 Years post-Katrina, 9th Ward residents honor the past and prepare for the future
On Monday, August 29, Hip Hop Caucus and New Orleans Katrina Commemoration Foundation held a Hurricane Katrina healing ceremony and rally.
L'Observateur
Garyville Man Cited For Commercial Fishing Violations in Plaquemines Parish
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Garyville man for alleged commercial fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug 28. Agents cited Daniel J. Wilkerson, 27, for taking or possessing undersized catfish. Agents were responding to an anonymous complaint and came into contact with Wilkerson in the...
Former owner of Mississippi antebellum mansion and two hotels accused of conspiring to steal $6.4 million from cash advance company
The former owner of two hotels and a Mississippi antebellum mansion is among six individuals indicted on charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering by creating shell companies to bilk $6.4 million from a cash advance company. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess; Duane A. Dufrene, 55,...
L'Observateur
New restaurant overcomes odds during Ida recovery
LULING — When SANTOS celebrated its grand opening on August 20, 2021, restaurant owners Buddy Boe and Natasha Clement had no idea Hurricane Ida would brew in the Gulf of Mexico just five days later. The entire region was knocked to its knees on August 29, after only four...
NOLA.com
Where Black NOLA Eats is bringing influencers to New Orleans' Black-owned restaurants
Nice Guys NOLA stayed busy last Friday. The Saints game was playing, and DJ Captain Charles kept getting people to leave their tables on the outdoor patio and dance — sometimes with the waiters. And a table of social media influencers were there to document it all. The Earhart...
Eater
New Orleans Pitmaster Known for His Smoked Meat Inventions Will Lead New Downtown Restaurant
A local pop-up chef and pitmaster known for smoked meat creations like meatloaf sausage and a pastrami banh mi is set to lead the kitchen for two promising downtown restaurants, a craft brewery called Brewery Saint X and a barbecue restaurant, Devil Moon Barbecue. The two restaurants will share a...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Orleans Sheriff fires communications director after ethics board opinion, FOX 8 investigations
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has fired its communications director, Timothy David Ray, after FOX 8 questioned her decision to hire him, and found potential issues with Ray’s contract and invoices. It comes just a day before the State Ethics Board was also set...
verylocal.com
Labor Day events in New Orleans
The federal holiday that honors and recognizes the American Labor Force movement is also a long weekend filled with things to do in New Orleans. Officially say farewell to summer and hello to a long weekend of Labor Day events in the Crescent City. Southern Decadence. Sept. 1-5, 2022 |...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Ridiculously Fun Things to Do in New Orleans You’ve Never Heard of
N’awlins is so much more than Mardi Gras! From the Musicians Village in the 9th Ward to ghost tours to spending the day with alligators, there is always something to do in New Orleans. Here are 15 of our favorites:. You are reading: Wild things to do in new...
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish residents credited with Hurricane Ida recovery process
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Tangipahoa Parish suffered serious losses after Hurricane Ida, but by the looks of the parish, one can determine that the residents have recovered. "If you just look at Tangipahoa Parish, we've recovered," said Parish President Robbie Miller. It is a major feat. Over 20,000 homes...
Remembering Hurricane Katrina on its 17th anniversary
WDSU
Circle K promoting one-day sale on gas at certain New Orleans locations
NEW ORLEANS — Some New Orleans area Circle K gas stations are providing cheaper gas, but only on Thursday. Circle K is hosting its Circle K Fuel Day, where gas will be 40 cents cheaper at certain locations. The drop in gas prices at these locations will only be...
