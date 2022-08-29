ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

theadvocate.com

Forever Dolls at Capitol Park Museum, scholarship lunch for dancers and new exhibits at Hilliard

Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship in "A Class Act from 1969 to 2022" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. This free event is a chance to hear the Forever Dolls' stories and explore the museum.
BATON ROUGE, LA
New Orleans, LA
fox8live.com

City of New Orleans to determine if Mayor Cantrell owes $30,000 from travel expenses

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The city of New Orleans is trying to determine if Mayor Cantrell owes nearly $30,000 after her travel expenses. A city policy states traveling government employees are required to seek the lowest fares available. It also says employees who choose an upgrade from coach, economy of business class flights are solely responsible for the difference in cost.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Is a Bad Idea Headed to the Marigny?

There is a place at the corner of Poydras and Loyola called Dave & Buster’s. It’s the sort of place that reminds you of Reno, Nevada, if Reno, Nevada, were on the Mississippi coast. There are no windows, they sell alcohol, and they have a lot of arcade...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

2022 New Orleans Fall Festivals and Major Events Schedule

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - This fall festival season nearly returns to full strength with the most robust lineup of food and music events in New Orleans and the surrounding areas since the pandemic. Big food festivals, like the National Fried Chicken Festival and the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival, plan...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

New restaurant overcomes odds during Ida recovery

LULING — When SANTOS celebrated its grand opening on August 20, 2021, restaurant owners Buddy Boe and Natasha Clement had no idea Hurricane Ida would brew in the Gulf of Mexico just five days later. The entire region was knocked to its knees on August 29, after only four...
LULING, LA
verylocal.com

Labor Day events in New Orleans

The federal holiday that honors and recognizes the American Labor Force movement is also a long weekend filled with things to do in New Orleans. Officially say farewell to summer and hello to a long weekend of Labor Day events in the Crescent City. Southern Decadence. Sept. 1-5, 2022 |...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

