ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Report: Rome woman facing multiple charges after found with drugs, woken up outside of Rockmart convenience store

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 4 days ago
You need to login to view this content. Please
. Not a Member? Join Us

Comments / 0

Related
11Alive

19-year-old arrested for alleged murder in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old was arrested late last month for a murder that happened earlier in the year, DeKalb County Sherrif's Office said. Khyan Bernard Stalling, 19, is charged with murder during an alleged gun purchase, according to the office, in connection to the death of Tyler Swain. He was taken into custody on August 30.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Centre Woman Charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine

On 8/30/2022, at approximately 9:23 pm, Officer Mike Kilgore initiated a traffic stop on Alexis Road with Janice Henson of Centre, AL. During the course of the traffic stop, Officer Kilgore detected the odor of Marijuana and searched the vehicle. He apprehended 78 grams of methamphetamine, various drug equipment items,...
CENTRE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rome, GA
City
Rockmart, GA
Rome, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Rockmart, GA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Convenience Store
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia mother accused of murdering 3 children in house fire faces death penalty

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Prosecutors say they are seeking the death penalty against a Paulding County woman accused of murdering her three children. A Paulding County grand jury on Wednesday indicted 40-year-old Darlene Brister with three counts of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of arson in the first degree, and seven counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Man pleads guilty in fatal Canton bar fight

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A Pickens County man will spend at least 15 years in prison for his role in a deadly bar fight in Canton. Gary Matthew Allen, 34, of Jasper, plead guilty on August 19 to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Leon Danzis in 2019. According to...
CANTON, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, September 1st

Jessie Ingram, age 42 of Centre – OPOM 2nd and UPODP;. Sarah Bates, age 38 of Cedar Bluff – Burglary 3rd Degree;. Brian Johnson, age 34 of Cedar Bluff – FTA/No Plainly Visible Tag;. Lisa Tyler, age 44 of Cedar Bluff – DUI/Controlled Substance;. Zachary Rowe,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

14-year-old girl arrested for fire set inside metro Walmart, police say

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Police have charged a 14-year-old with arson one week after police say someone intentionally set a fire inside a metro Walmart. Peachtree City Fire Department Chief Wilbur Harbin said the fire broke out inside the store on Highway 54 just after 7 p.m. last Wednesday. Channel 2 Action News was live as firefighters worked to put out the flames during WSB Tonight.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Trio behind bars in Clayton County after years on the run

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Three men wanted for violent felonies have been apprehended after years on the run. The Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Task Force, known as the C.A.G.E. Unit, made multiple arrests in Forest Park on Tuesday, August 30. Ronald Guy, 50, was wanted for aggravated assault and...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Woman arrested for armed robbery in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
DECATUR, GA
WRBL News 3

Metro-Atlanta man sentenced to prison for distributing meth

MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — A Cartersville, Georgia, resident was sentenced to 150 months in prison for distributing meth in Peach County, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District Georgia. Victor Penaloza Sanchez, 27, pled guilty to the aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine on March 15. His sentence runs consecutively with […]
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Polk Today

Polk Today

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy