Report: Rome woman facing multiple charges after found with drugs, woken up outside of Rockmart convenience store

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Prosecutors say they are seeking the death penalty against a Paulding County woman accused of murdering her three children. A Paulding County grand jury on Wednesday indicted 40-year-old Darlene Brister with three counts of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of arson in the first degree, and seven counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.

PAULDING COUNTY, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO