Report: Rome woman facing multiple charges after found with drugs, woken up outside of Rockmart convenience store

Related
Report: Cedartown man facing multiple charges following late-night chase
You need to login to view this content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us
19-year-old arrested for alleged murder in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old was arrested late last month for a murder that happened earlier in the year, DeKalb County Sherrif's Office said. Khyan Bernard Stalling, 19, is charged with murder during an alleged gun purchase, according to the office, in connection to the death of Tyler Swain. He was taken into custody on August 30.
Woman arrested for felony murder after man dies from overdose of meth she gave him, sheriff says
HARALSON COUNTY — A Carrollton woman has been arrested on felony murder charges after deputies said a man overdosed and died after ingesting the methamphetamine she gave to him. The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office said Jessica Marie Johnson, 44, was arrested Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
weisradio.com
Centre Woman Charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine
On 8/30/2022, at approximately 9:23 pm, Officer Mike Kilgore initiated a traffic stop on Alexis Road with Janice Henson of Centre, AL. During the course of the traffic stop, Officer Kilgore detected the odor of Marijuana and searched the vehicle. He apprehended 78 grams of methamphetamine, various drug equipment items,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man sentenced to prison after fatal punch during drunken bar brawl in Canton
CANTON, Ga. — A drunken brawl at a popular Canton sports bar that turned deadly back in 2019 has reached its conclusion. Earlier this month, prosecutors say that 34-year-old Gary Matthew Allen pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for punching 48-year-old Leon Paul Danzis twice. Danzis ultimately died from the injuries he sustained from those punches.
Man shot, killed in alleged drug-related incident appeared to be targeted, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide that occurred just after 11 p.m. Thursday night, according to Night Commander Capt. Christian Hunt. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to a person shot call in the 3200 block of Lynfield Drive in Southwest...
Man arrested after hours-long SWAT standoff in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies and SWAT teams have arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a home for several hours. Deputies went to serve an arrest warrant at a home on Longwood Ct. in Lithonia when Jason Travis Williams barricaded himself inside the home.
fox5atlanta.com
'Don't touch us': Dalton shoplifting suspects made off with 'large amount' of fragrances, police say
DALTON, Ga. - Police in Dalton are looking for three people caught on surveillance cameras stealing fragrances from a store. The Dalton Police Department said Ultra on West Walnut Avenue was robbed on Aug. 23. Ultra employees told investigators they saw three people enter the store together and all three...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polk Jail report – Friday, September 2, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the single page of arrests for Friday,
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee County woman rebuilds life after husband's attempt to kill her
Tina Davis is recovering and rebuilding her life after her husband at the time attempted to kill her. She details her story of survival and how she's moving on with FOX 5 Atlanta's Beth Galvin.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia mother accused of murdering 3 children in house fire faces death penalty
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Prosecutors say they are seeking the death penalty against a Paulding County woman accused of murdering her three children. A Paulding County grand jury on Wednesday indicted 40-year-old Darlene Brister with three counts of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of arson in the first degree, and seven counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.
3 arrested after man shot 20 times with pellet gun in Cobb County park, police say
ACWORTH, Ga. — Police say three people are in custody after shooting people at a Cobb County park with an airsoft gun, police say. Channel 2′s Michele Newell spoke with one man who says he was shot 20 times. The marks left behind can still be seen on his back and leg.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Man pleads guilty in fatal Canton bar fight
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A Pickens County man will spend at least 15 years in prison for his role in a deadly bar fight in Canton. Gary Matthew Allen, 34, of Jasper, plead guilty on August 19 to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Leon Danzis in 2019. According to...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, September 1st
Jessie Ingram, age 42 of Centre – OPOM 2nd and UPODP;. Sarah Bates, age 38 of Cedar Bluff – Burglary 3rd Degree;. Brian Johnson, age 34 of Cedar Bluff – FTA/No Plainly Visible Tag;. Lisa Tyler, age 44 of Cedar Bluff – DUI/Controlled Substance;. Zachary Rowe,...
Man arrested after attacking woman in shower at Cobb gym, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — A “Peeping Tom” is in police custody after they say he walked into the shower at a gym and inappropriately touched a woman. Police say Matthew Carlisle walked into the women’s locker room at the LA Fitness on Terrell Mill Road in Marietta last Thursday.
14-year-old girl arrested for fire set inside metro Walmart, police say
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Police have charged a 14-year-old with arson one week after police say someone intentionally set a fire inside a metro Walmart. Peachtree City Fire Department Chief Wilbur Harbin said the fire broke out inside the store on Highway 54 just after 7 p.m. last Wednesday. Channel 2 Action News was live as firefighters worked to put out the flames during WSB Tonight.
fox5atlanta.com
Trio behind bars in Clayton County after years on the run
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Three men wanted for violent felonies have been apprehended after years on the run. The Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Task Force, known as the C.A.G.E. Unit, made multiple arrests in Forest Park on Tuesday, August 30. Ronald Guy, 50, was wanted for aggravated assault and...
CBS 46
Woman arrested for armed robbery in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
WXIA 11 Alive
Heavy police presence in DeKalb neighborhood
There's a heavy police presence in a neighborhood on Longwood Court in DeKalb County. 11Alive will continue to update as we learn more.
Metro-Atlanta man sentenced to prison for distributing meth
MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — A Cartersville, Georgia, resident was sentenced to 150 months in prison for distributing meth in Peach County, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District Georgia. Victor Penaloza Sanchez, 27, pled guilty to the aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine on March 15. His sentence runs consecutively with […]
Polk Today
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT
A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.http://polk.today
Comments / 0