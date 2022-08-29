ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Chances are slim’ Weinstein wins appeals case, lawyers say

By Dan Mannarino, Hazel Sanchez, Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12KoRo_0hZdwIvK00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — One of the women whose testimony helped convict Harvey Weinstein of rape was not surprised to hear the disgraced movie mogul was recently granted an appeal.

“Harvey Weinstein is a classic narcissist who continues to take zero accountability,” said Jessica Mann, an aspiring actress who said Weinstein raped her in 2013. “His guilt has been proven multiple times and will continue to be proven in the coming trials…. we all know what a monster he is.”

More than two years after Weinstein was found guilty of rape charges, a New York judge last week granted the appeal trial. The case will is likely to begin next year.

Weinstein claims his constitutional rights were violated and some of the witness testimony made his New York trial unfair. A state appeals court previously upheld Weinstein’s conviction .

“His chances are slim but anything is possible,” said Rich McHugh, News Nation investigative reporter, about what lawyers are saying about the appeals case.

McHugh joined PIX11 Morning News to break down the case.

Watch the full interview in the above player.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Family outraged over video showing NYPD detective knock woman to ground during Harlem arrest

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Outraged community members slammed an NYPD detective in Harlem on Wednesday after viral video showed him knock a woman to the ground before she was arrested. As officers arrested a man in connection with an attempted murder, several people “interfered by physically assaulting numerous officers,” police said. Cops ended up arresting […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man surrounded, beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man in Brooklyn suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group and beaten with a baseball bat, police said. The incident happened in Crown Heights near St. Johns Place and Ralph Avenue at 2:50 p.m. back on July 31, according to the NYPD. The three suspects were […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
HipHopDX.com

Mystikal’s Lawyer Confident Rapper Will Be Cleared In Rape Case

Mystikal‘s lawyer has spoken out on his client’s latest case and is very confident the rapper will beat the sexual assault charge levied against him. Joel Pearce, an attorney who previously represented the rapper when he faced similar rape and kidnapping charges in 2020, said he doesn’t believe the current rape and kidnapping charges against the former No Limit rapper will stick.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Weinstein
RadarOnline

R. Kelly Desperately Tries To Ban WHITE PEOPLE From Being Selected As Jurors In Chicago Trial

R. Kelly and his legal team worked overtime in court during jury selection as they made moves to block as many white people are they could from serving, Radar has learned. On Tuesday, prosecutors and R. Kelly's lawyers were in court to lock in a jury before the trial gets underway. The disgraced singer faces several criminal counts related to abusing young women and then filming the encounters. Last month, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering in a separate New York case. Reporter Jason Meisner from the Chicago Tribune...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Lawyers#News Nation#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Mississippi grand jury declines to indict white woman whose accusations led to Emmett Till lynching

A Mississippi grand jury on Tuesday declined to indict an 88-year-old white woman whose accusations of sexual misconduct against Black teenager Emmett Till drove his infamous 1955 lynching.Jurors in Leflore County passed up on charging Carolyn Bryant Donham with manslaughter and kidnapping, despite newly uncovered evidence that changed the nature of the historic case.In June, a team of investigators, including members of Till’s family, discovered an unserved warrant for Ms Donham’s arrest buried in a courthouse basement. The documents charged her with aiding the kidnapping of the 14-year-old from the home of his relatives in Money, Mississippi. In an...
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
The Independent

Prisoner seen in Netflix’s The Innocent Man has murder conviction reinstated after previously being granted relief

A prisoner featured in the Netflix documentary series The Innocent Man has had his murder conviction and life sentence reinstated after previously being granted relief.Thomas Ward, known to the public as Tommy Ward, was convicted in 1999 of the 1984 murder of Donna Denice Haraway in Ada, Oklahoma.In 2020, District Judge Paula Inge vacated his conviction, dismissed the charges against him, and ordered him set free. Ward remained in prison while the state appealed the ruling, The Associated Press reported at the time.However, court documents filed on Monday (29 August) show that on Friday (26 August), Oklahoma’s Court of Criminal...
ADA, OK
Daily Mail

Ex-NYPD cop is jailed for 10 years after beating an officer with metal flagpole as he tried to storm Capitol in January 6 riots: Thug, 56, is handed the longest sentence yet for MAGA protesters

A retired New York Police Department officer was sentenced on Thursday to a record-setting 10 years in prison for attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault one of the police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters. Thomas Webster's prison sentence is...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

Mystikal Held In Louisiana Jail’s General Population Amid Rape Allegations

As previously reported, No Limit Records signee Mystikal was arrested over the weekend in Louisiana for a number of serious alleged crimes, including rape, robbery and domestic abuse. Sources close to the story are now saying that after the 52-year-old was denied a conditional release by the judge, he was placed in general population among the other inmates despite his celebrity status.
LOUISIANA STATE
PIX11

PIX11

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy