Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn man accused of DWI after crash caused 9-year-old boy’s death

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man is charged with a DWI after causing a crash that led to the death of a 9-year-old boy on Long Island, authorities said.

Travis Dickson was driving his BMW when he rear-ended a Toyota Corolla on the Long Island Expressway in Farmingville on Aug. 22 around 1:50 a.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The boy, Angel Salis, was a passenger in the Toyota and was seriously injured in the crash. He was taken to the hospital and later died of his injuries, police said. The boy’s father, Bruce Koch, 49, was treated for minor injuries.

Dickson was treated for non-life threatening injuries and later charged with driving while intoxicated, police said. It is unclear if Dickson will face additional charges and the investigation is ongoing, according to a spokeswoman from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

The Staten Island Advance

‘No, I’m not going’ — Staten Islander, 37, accused of injuring 2 police officers while trying to speed off during arrest

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A 37-year-old man allegedly was resisting arrest when he injured two police officers in his home community of Mariners Harbor. Chris Pinney, who lives in the Mariners Harbor Houses on Lockman Avenue, stands accused in the confrontation, which occurred Aug. 19 around 10 p.m. on the 100 block of South Avenue, according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Man, woman randomly stabbed in Manhattan, suspect arrested: NYPD

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant stabbed two people without provocation in separate incidents Wednesday evening in Hell’s Kitchen, according to authorities, who announced the arrest of a suspect. Nickolas Okeefe, 33, was arrested on two counts each of assault and criminal possession of a weapon for his alleged involvement in the attacks, police […]
MANHATTAN, NY
