SC law firms announce legal action against Rockstar Cheer following owner’s suicide

(WSPA) – Two law firms have announced they are taking legal action against Rockstar Cheer just days after its owner committed suicide, alleging years of sexual misconduct.

Attorneys with Strom Law Firm, based in Columbia, S.C., revealed that they are “representing multiple victims” in legal action against the Greenville-based cheerleading and dance school regarding “incidents that go back 20 years with countless potential victims.”

This comes after Rockstar Cheer’s founder, Scott Foster, committed suicide on August 22, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Strom Law Firm said Foster had been the “subject of a multi-jurisdictional investigation being led by the Department of Homeland Security into allegations of sexual misconduct.”

The legal action will also include the cheerleading company, Varsity Spirit. Strom Law Firm stated attorneys will also push to reform the U.S. All Star Federation, a system they allege “left [victims] and countless others in harm’s way.”

McGrath Law Firm, based in Mount Pleasant, S.C., also announced a multi-party legal action against Rockstar Cheer that includes “claims of underage drinking and sexual misconduct.” The law firm stated in a release that they have handled cases against the cheerleading school in the past, stating “there is a history of [Foster’s] behavior with underage children.”

Rockstar Cheer has several locations throughout the southeast, as well as in Arizona, Ohio and Rhode Island.

