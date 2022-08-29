Read full article on original website
sltablet.com
Clermont Lakes Dental Care Celebrates Grand Opening And SLCC Held The Ribbon Cutting!
Article & Photos by Larry H. Oskin, South Lake Tablet. Clermont Lakes Dental Care celebrated its grand opening with family, friends, neighbors, famous celebrity race car drivers and local dignitaries. Ambassadors of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce officiated at the Ribbon Cutting. While this is a new location, Dr....
mountdorabuzz.com
SEPTEMBER EDITION: News & events for Mount Dora, Tavares & Eustis
As the dog days of summer slowly wind down, more events are starting to pop up. Watch for two new events this month. Craft Fest in the Park is on September 24 in Gilbert Park and features crafters, food and more. Uptown Saturday Night is a new street festival that happens on the third Saturday of every month on Highland Street and Liberty Avenue with food, music and more. Watch Mount Dora Buzz's Instagram for more details as the events approach.
click orlando
‘It has to happen today:’ Orlando woman dedicates retirement to Second Harvest Food Bank
ORLANDO, Fla. – Ever since Wendy Wing found out about Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, she said it’s been rewarding to get results in her community. “I heard about it, but I didn’t know about it. So, I had to go and find out about it,” Wing recalled, “just being able to be a servant and do this again. I was so used to doing that it was very natural for me to do that.”
Villages Daily Sun
Farmshed restaurant location changes hands
Fred Karimipour is known for bringing great restaurants to The Villages for more than 10 years, and he isn’t done yet. Karimipour, CEO and president of Fresh Made Kitchen Restaurant Group, soon will open his ninth restaurant in the community. The new concept, Coastal del Mar, is coming to...
sltablet.com
First Friday Food Trucks And Music On Montrose
September 2 – Kick off the weekend at the First Friday Food Truck Extravaganza in Downtown Clermont from 5:30 pm to 9 pm. Bring your folding chairs and enjoy live music from Cain.
sltablet.com
South Lake High School Construction Academy Breaks Ground With Habitat For Humanity
Article and Photos by Marty Proctor, South Lake Tablet. On Friday, August 26 the SLHS Construction Academy broke ground on their newest home building project in Mascotte. The house will be built during this school year by a team of 10 students with guidance and help from local professionals. The program is in its third year. The home started today will join another home built in this area of Mascotte. Last year’s home is located next door and is nearly ready for occupancy.
villages-news.com
Canadian snowbird to pay $116 fine in crash at Winn-Dixie that killed couple
An 89-year-old Canadian snowbird has been fined $116 in a crash that claimed the lives of a Stonecrest couple who had been buying groceries at a Winn-Dixie in The Villages. Wilfred Maybee offered a plea in abstenia last month in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of driving on an expired license (of less than six months.) The Collingwood, Ontario resident was fined $116 and ordered to pay $100 in prosecution costs, according to a plea agreement.
edibleorlando.com
Fun Food Events for Sept 3-9: Farm Fest, Havana Nights and More
Both trained chefs and home cooks alike are always on the hunt for a perfect recipe. It’s nice to know that, sometimes, they find that perfection by turning to their own family or heritage. In the current issue of Edible Orlando, we collect five favorites – from a Haitian-influenced mac and cheese to German apple strudel to those down-home fried green tomatoes up top. They’re all worth adding to your own family recipe collection.
orangeobserver.com
Garden Theatre cancels 2022-23 interactive movies
The theatre made the announcement on social media on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The Garden Theatre has announced the cancellation of its 2022-23 interactive movies. The local community theatre stationed in downtown Winter Garden took to social media on Tuesday, Aug. 30 to make the announcement. "We are sad to make...
twicetoldtale.org
Old Restaurants Bring a New Feel
Though Orlando is a relatively newer city, “The City Beautiful” quickly became a commercial hotspot in Florida and is now home to thousands of businesses. However, only a few small businesses have had the pleasure of catering to generations of Floridians and newcomers, as new “modern” businesses drove the old ones to closure. The withstanding establishments have had to adapt to new technology and the massive growth of Orlando. It is necessary to highlight and celebrate the authenticity and legacy that these businesses leave behind.
fox35orlando.com
'It's Bo Time!': Bojangles opens 1st of 15 upcoming locations in Central Florida
SANFORD, Fla. - Bojangles is back in Central Florida!. After the popular chicken chain closed eight of its locations in Central Florida back in 2015, the company opened its first of fifteen planned restaurants in Sanford this week. The new restaurant is located at 101 S. Oregon Ave. Last year,...
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Two Important Referendums on the November Ballot￼
The Orange County election ballot in November will contain two important referendums that voters will need to consider. The Lake Nona Regional Chamber of Commerce (LNRCC) focuses on advocacy for the community and believes that voters should possess accurate information to make their ballot decisions. One of the referendums suggests...
click orlando
‘We don’t know what to do or where to turn:’ DeLand trailer park hikes rent 52%
DELAND, Fla. – Residents in a DeLand mobile home park are scrambling to figure out how to keep their homes with just a month until their rent goes up beyond many of their means. There’s over 40 mobile home and RV owners in the Lakeside Village, 55+ community, right...
Central Florida high school to increase security Friday after threat made on social media
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Security will be increased at Lake Howell High School Friday after a threat against Central Florida schools was made on social media. According to an email sent to Seminole County parents, the social media post did not mention a specific school, but appears to have been “reposted within the Lake Howell High School community.”
ocala-news.com
Marion County health officials reminding residents to be ready for major storm events
September is National Preparedness Month, and the Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion) is reminding the local community of the need to be ready for major storm events. While the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean is nearing its halfway point, evidence indicates that Floridians are approaching the...
wmfe.org
As housing costs rise, HUD increases its estimate for Orlando’s Fair Market Rent by 14%
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is increasing by nearly 14% the amount of monthly rent and utilities it will subsidize for Orlando families with its housing choice vouchers. HUD’s Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the Orlando area will increase to $1,616 beginning next month....
click orlando
From firefighter to fine fashion, local man suits up his clients
LAKE MARY, Fla. – Walk into It Suits Me, a custom apparel store in Lake Mary, and you’ll know right away this is not a one-size-fits-all kind of situation. Your first clue? The mannequins are all dressed in bright colors and bold patterns. There are spicy oranges, greens, pinks and purples with accessories to complement them all.
fox35orlando.com
Want free gas for year? Donate blood: What you need to know
ORLANDO, Fla. - The American Red Cross is giving blood donors a chance to win free gas for an entire year. Everyone who gives blood in the month of August will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, which is a $6,000 value. Three grand prize winners will be chosen and everyone who gives blood or platelets will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.
orlandoweekly.com
Best Attraction That's Not a Theme Park
If you want to visit a local tourist attraction that exists on a human scale and truly reflects the unique characteristics of the Central Florida that it calls home, all signs point to Gatorland. Enter the gator maw out front and you'll find yourself in a home to all manner of exotic gators — including rare leucistic albino gators — and sundry other critters. This is a place where you're guaranteed to learn a little something in between the fun of the zip lines and close encounters. And you can't beat the iconic Gator Jumparoo Show.
orlandoweekly.com
Orlando's best restaurants of 2022, as chosen by our readers
While it will take years for Orlando to shake its reputation as the chain capital of the world, real heads know that the City Beautiful has been a culinary hotspot for quite some time. Even with the help of our stellar food critics and reporters, navigating Orlando's booming food scene...
