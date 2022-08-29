Read full article on original website
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A big rig carrying tomatoes was involved in a crash on Interstate 5 in Elk Grove Friday morning, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department. The fire department responded to reports of a crash about one mile south of Elk Grove Boulevard around 7:50 a.m. No injuries have been reported.
Sacramento Wienerschnitzel damaged by flames
The Sacramento Fire Department said they responded to an attic fire Friday at a Sacramento Weinerschnitzel location. The restaurant fire in the 800 block of El Camino Avenue was first reported at 2:39 a.m., according to fire officials, and within 40 minutes crews were able to contain and extinguish the blaze. Fire officials said that […]
Child wounded in Bay Area highway shooting
OAKLAND, Calif — A 9-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting while traveling in the front seat of a car that was hit by multiple bullets and the woman driving was injured after she exited the San Francisco Bay Area highway and crashed, authorities said. The woman was driving...
Fatal Three-Vehicle Collision on Cherry Street in Alameda County
Officials in Alameda County reported a fatal car accident on Cherry Street on the morning of Saturday, August 27, 2022. According to the Newark Police Department, the incident happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Cherry Street in the vicinity of Mowry Avenue. Authorities said this was the second fatal motor vehicle collision in Newark.
Truck hauling tomatoes crashes, spills load across highway
VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A truck hauling a load of tomatoes crashed Monday into the center divider of Northern California highway, spilling its load across several lanes of traffic that remained closed for hours, authorities said. The truck was one of three vehicles that collided on the westbound lanes of Highway 80 just after 5 a.m. near Vacaville, California Highway Patrol Officer Jason Tyhurst said. The truck crashed against the center divider, spilling the tomatoes onto eastbound lanes where another four vehicles came upon the tomatoes, skidded and crashed, he said. Tyhurst said three people were taken to a hospital, including one with major injuries.
VIDEO: Pair of catalytic converter thieves caught in the act by CHP air unit in Roseville
ROSEVILLE – Two suspected catalytic converter thieves were arrested in Roseville with the help of a California Highway Patrol air unit. CHP says the suspects were allegedly seen cutting through a chain link fence near Industrial Avenue and Freedom Way to get into a yard full of trucks. The suspects then got under and started cutting out the catalytic converters of several vehicles. Ground units quickly closed in on the suspects thanks to guidance from the air.As seen in the video captured by the air unit, the suspects tried to run and hide. However, CHP knew exactly where the thieves were. Both suspects were arrested without further incident. The names of the suspects have not been released.
Update: All lanes at Route 12 at Rio Vista Bridge reopen after mechanical failure
RIO VISTA (BCN/CBS SF) -- All lanes are open at State Route 12 at the Rio Vista Bridge in Solano County. The road was closed in both directions for more than 5 hours, after a mechanical problem on the bridge, according to Caltrans.The sigalert was issued around 6:45 pm, and lifted around midnight.Motorists were advised to expect delays and take an alternative route.
Car Crash on State Route 4 Near San Marco Boulevard in Bay Point
According to the California Highway Patrol, a crash took place on SR-4 near San Marco Boulevard in Bay Point on the early morning of Monday, August 29, 2022. The traffic collision happened around 3:20 a.m. and blocked at least four lanes of traffic on eastbound State Route 4, officials said.
Garbage Truck Accident on Westbound State Route 4 in Pittsburg
Crews with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District were dispatched to a call of a garbage truck crash on SR-4 in the Pittsburg area on Monday, August 22, 2022. The incident occurred around 8:40 a.m. on westbound State Route 4 at Loveridge Road and involved three vehicles. This included a passenger vehicle, garbage truck, and big rig with a flatbed trailer.
Rio Vista Bridge out of service after getting stuck in upright position
RIO VISTA, Calif. — The Rio Vista bridge is closed due to being stuck in the upright position, according to Caltrans. There is no current estimated time of reopening. Officials are asking drivers to use alternate routes since delays are expected on Highway 12 and Highway 160.
House fire under investigation in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District battled a fire Friday morning in Sacramento County. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire on Sunrise Pines Drive, near Mather Airport. The fire was knocked down and all three people in the house made it out. Two people were medically evaluated and released.
Searchers come up empty after report of car in the Sacramento River
COURTLAND — The U.S. Coast Guard responded to help in the search after a car reportedly crashed into the Sacramento River Wednesday night.Yolo Fire contacted California Highway Patrol Woodland to report a possible car in the water near Courtland and S. River roads just after 9 p.m. The Coast Guard was then contacted for further assistance. When CHP units arrived, all they could see were what appeared to be tail lights of the vehicle submerged in the water.It appears the vehicle blew through the guard rail as debris was found near the shore, CHP says. So far, authorities say the search has come up empty.
2-alarm fire damages apartment building in Vacaville
VACAVILLE – An apartment building in Vacaville was evacuated after a fire in an upstairs unit early Thursday afternoon. The scene was along Sara Court. Vacaville Fire crews responded to the scene around 1:20 p.m. and found flames coming from a 16-unit building. A second alarm was called and firefighters made quick work of the fire. No injuries have been reported. The extent of the damage caused by the fire is unclear. Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.
Vegetation fire in Rocklin covers area in smoke
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Fire Department said they are currently cleaning up a vegetation fire that started on Wednesday in a greenbelt near homes. Rocklin Fire Battalion Chief Chris Hertel told FOX40 News that the fire was reported around 6:15 p.m. in the 4400 block of Greenbrae Road and the first units were […]
Driver dies in overnight rollover crash on Byron Highway
MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) – A driver died in a solo-vehicle rollover crash in Byron in eastern Contra Costa County on Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported at 8:52 p.m. involving a Nissan Altima that was traveling south on Byron Highway when it left the roadway and rolled over several times, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle, CHP officials said.The driver's name wasn't yet available Tuesday from the Contra Costa County coroner's office.Anyone who witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.
Pedestrian killed in Marin Highway 101 collision during morning commute
SAUSALITO -- A person walking in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 in Sausalito at the Spencer Avenue off-ramp was fatally struck by a vehicle early Tuesday, forcing the California Highway Patrol to shut down three of the four lanes and backing up the morning commute.The CHP said its dispatch center got calls reporting drivers were being forced to take action to avoid a person wearing a dark hoodie in the roadway.A short time later, the agency got a call that the pedestrian had been struck around 4:35 a.m.Investigators said a Dodge Caravan was traveling in the No. 3 lane when the man apparently stepped in front of the vehicle and was struck. He was declared dead at the scene. The driver stopped and was cooperating with the CHP.A SigAlert was issued at 5:26 a.m. as 3 southbound lanes heading to the Golden Gate Bridge and into San Francisco were blocked off by the investigation. The Marin County coroner was also dispatched to the scene.The three lanes reopened at 7:25 a.m.The fatal collision remains under investigation. The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Amador Valley alum killed in car crash near Arnold
A Livermore man died in a solo-vehicle crash earlier this month while vacationing at his family cabin in the town of Arnold in Calaveras County. Jensen Ybarra, who grew up in Pleasanton and graduated from Amador Valley High School, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fiery nighttime crash on Aug. 15, according to the California Highway Patrol. He was 35.
One Dead in Monday Night Vehicle Crash on Byron Highway
At 8:52 pm Monday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a report of a vehicle crash at Byron Highway and Clifton Court in Byron. While responding, it was reported that one person was deceased after being ejected from the vehicle. By 9:25 pm, it was reported that...
