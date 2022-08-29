Read full article on original website
New gun laws require signage, permission for concealed carry weapons in businesses
Rochester, N.Y. — A sign taped to the front door of Nick Tahou's on West Main Street reads: 'Your gun is welcome here, you may save someone's life'. Private businesses, that do not qualify as "sensitive locations, are required to either post a sign like that or give verbal permission in order for patrons with concealed carry permits to bring in their firearms, according to the new gun laws that went into effect September 1.
Stop-arm cameras coming to school buses in Monroe County
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County lawmakers signed new legislation Thursday that will protect children by installing stop-arm cameras on school buses. The cameras are designed to capture photos of license places of drivers that illegally pass school buses. The photos will then be sent for verification. Once verified, the...
Rochester Police investigating homicide in Charlotte
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police tell 13WHAM they are investigating a homicide at Ontario Beach Park in Charlotte early Friday morning. Police say officers responded to the parking lot at Ontario Beach Park just after 3:30 a.m. for the report of a male shot. When officers located the male...
Man allegedly punches employee in face during robbery at Home Depot in Penfield
Penfield, N.Y. — Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Willis L. Jones of Rochester for robbery at Home Deport in the Town of Penfield. On August 30, MCSO Deputies responded to 750 Panorama Trail for the report of a robbery. Asset Protection employees stated that a man around 60...
'Going outside is terrifying': Teens talk about impact of Rochester's violence
Rochester, N.Y. — Violence is a scary reality for some Rochester teens - and they talked about that Wednesday. At a summit on violence, city leaders heard powerful testimony from young people about how violence affects them every day. It was hosted by Monroe County Legislator Ricky Frazier and...
AAA reminds drivers to be extra cautious ahead of return to school
Rochester, N.Y. — Students head back to school in less than a week. On Wednesday, AAA had a reminder for drivers. Representatives joined with law enforcement and local leaders to kick off its annual "School's Open - Drive Carefully" campaign. They're asking drivers to slow down and eliminate distractions.
People in Ukraine not forgotten by Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester continues reaching out to help the people of war-torn Ukraine. Rochester Regional Health has been holding a medical relief drive, collecting donations to buy and deliver medical supplies to those in need overseas. Dr. Yuliya Snyder, a pediatric neurologist at RRH, and Dr. Alex Paciorkowski,...
Man found guilty in 2021 murder from stray bullet in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A man has been found guilty on several charges involving a pair of incidents in Rochester last year. A Monroe County jury convicted 29-year-old Robert Colon of second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Roger Palermo and the attempted murder of a second victim. On March...
RPD investigating stabbing on Garson Ave.
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a stabbing on Garson Avenue. Police responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night to the 400 block of Garson Ave. Officers say the persons injuries are minor. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
'On the Canals' offers more accessible activities
Brockport, N.Y. — The first day of September brings a new season of exploration on the Erie Canal. Thursday marked the promotion for 'On the Canals' excursions in Brockport. The free recreational program features accessible kayaking and cycling on the water and canal trails. The excursions are being offered...
Home Depot employee punched by alleged shoplifter in Penfield
Penfield, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery at Home Depot on Panorama Trail. Deputies responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, after a man allegedly tried to leave the store without paying for merchandise, punched an asset protection employee in the face and shoved the employee to the ground.
Former students of RCSD become the future of Rochester schooling
Rochester, N.Y. — The City School District had to fill hundreds of vacant positions before the first bell rings, and many familiar faces have returned to help fill those vacant spots. Zanayiah Hercules has been hard at work getting her classroom ready for the first day of school. She...
Parolee sentenced to 20 years to life in 2020 murder
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is headed to prison for killing another man in Rochester in 2020. Treyquan Davis, 26, was sentenced this week to 20 years to life for the murder of Jorge Luis Bonilla, 22, on Lake Avenue on June 8, 2020. At the time, authorities say...
Racist graffiti found at Roc City Skatepark
Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans is speaking out against racist graffiti, after a slur was found written on the pavement at Roc City Skatepark. "It’s supposed to be a welcoming place," Evans said. "Using the N-word is not a way to make people feel welcome." The city...
New gun laws go into effect Thursday
Rochester, N.Y. — New restrictions on handguns and the license to carry in New York State will be in effect Thursday. The changes have prompted a rush for permits and a bit of confusion. County Clerks' offices across the state have been busy recently with questions from gun permit...
Rochester man, 19, dies after falling into gorge near High Falls
Rochester, N.Y. — A 19-year-old city man died early Thursday morning after falling into a gorge. Rochester Police say they were called to the area off the Inner Loop near High Falls around 2 a.m. for the report that a man had fallen into the gorge. City firefighters were...
Rochester Police investigate shooting on Ketchum Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for suspects after responding to a shooting on the city's north side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the area of North Clinton Avenue and Ketchum Street just before 10:00 p.m. When they arrived to the area, they found a 39-year-old male...
Volunteers tie teal ribbons in Brighton and Pittsford for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
Pittsford, N.Y. — Local women are “Turning the Towns Teal” for ovarian cancer, Thursday. Volunteers tied teal ribbons in Brighton and Pittsford for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. The ribbons will be up for the entire month of September. Residents are also permitted to tie ribbons on their...
Sunny and dry summer months in Rochester
Rochester enjoyed a warm and sunny summer when you look at the months of June through August. There were 58 days during that time which were either sunny, mostly sunny or partly sunny! Who says Rochester is a cloudy city?!. WATCH the video below for more on the summer months:
