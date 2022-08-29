Rochester, N.Y. — A sign taped to the front door of Nick Tahou's on West Main Street reads: 'Your gun is welcome here, you may save someone's life'. Private businesses, that do not qualify as "sensitive locations, are required to either post a sign like that or give verbal permission in order for patrons with concealed carry permits to bring in their firearms, according to the new gun laws that went into effect September 1.

