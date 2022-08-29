Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Local hospice nurse says death is not what you see in the movies
In our culture, death can be a taboo topic. For those who haven’t witnessed it up close, the only reference might be seeing death on TV or in movies. “I would love some kind of realness about death for people,” said Katie Bracken, a hospice nurse from University Place.
Yakima Herald Republic
Family tragedy inspires Kenmore teen to spread word about health threat
Among more than 1,000 submissions, Pinyu Liao's work stood out. She's a rising senior at Inglemoor High School in Kenmore, and this summer she became one of two teens across the globe selected to showcase her video project at the World Health Organization's annual film festival. In an eight-minute documentary,...
southsoundmag.com
HGTV’s ‘Unsellable Houses’ Stars to Open a Snohomish-Based Design Center
Snohomish-raised twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis are the dream team behind HGTV’s popular home-renovation series Unsellable Houses, now in its third season and streaming on Discovery+. The duo will be bringing their eye for design to the greater Seattle area when they open their new design center...
425magazine.com
Feel Good Friday: Back to School, Evergreen State Fair, PAX, and more
Bellevue Event Helps Hundreds of Students, Families Prepare for School. Amazon and Ascend Hospitality Group recently teamed up with music superstar Ciara to support more than 500 local students in need across Puget Sound. Learn more about the event here. Evergreen State Fair Celebrates 113 Years. Catch the Evergreen State...
dailyphew.com
Every Day This Dog Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Meet Seattle’s celebrity dog, Eclipse, who takes a bus to a nearby park all by herself. “All the bus drivers know her. She sits here just like a person does,” fellow rider Tiona Rainwater told KOMO. “She makes everybody happy. How could you not love this face?”
425magazine.com
City of Everett
Experience all that Everett, Washington has to offer this fall with a weekend getaway or evening along the Everett waterfront. Located just minutes from downtown, the waterfront boasts beautiful sunsets over the marina with a view of Jetty Island and the Olympic mountains. Relax and unwind at Hotel Indigo and take a sunset stroll along the pier while you soak in the cool, crisp fall air.
bothell-reporter.com
Exhibition of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel paintings to be hosted in Bellevue
For those who have not physically walked into the Sistine Chapel and seen with their own eyes Michelangelo’s legendary mural painted across the walls and ceiling, this may be their chance to see the masterpiece in a different and more local context. From Sept. 2 through Oct. 30 community...
KUOW
'It's almost like a light switch.' Everett doctor touts potential of new drug to break meth addiction
A new solution for treating methamphetamine addiction may be in the works. At Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, emergency room doctors are taking part in a national trial using monoclonal antibodies to treat the addiction. Monoclonal antibodies became more well-known during the pandemic as a treatment for Covid, but...
Pick a Peck! 8 Apple Orchards to Visit This Fall
Apples abound in the Evergreen State, and September is prime picking season. Celebrate fall with a trip to a nearby apple picking orchard to get your own delicious, juicy fruit (whether it comes in your CSA or not) straight from the tree. Grab your boots and baskets and head to one of these local (and not-so-local) apple orchards to have your own quintessential autumn adventure.
The Stranger
Slog PM: Omicron Boosters Are Coming, Mar-a-Lago's Carpet Is Ugly, Watch Out for This Giant-Ass Grasshopper
Minors ride free on Puget Sound public transit starting tomorrow, Sept 1: Free Youth Transit Pass replaces the $1.50-per-ride fee that youths had to pay before this program was approved, reports KOMO. Kids are encouraged to bring their ORCA card with them, but it's not necessary to ride for free. Next step—free transit for all.
q13fox.com
Art Oberto dies at age 95
Seattle's Meat King, Art Oberto, died Friday just days after his 95th birthday. He is credited with building his family business into one of Seattle's most recognizable brands.
Home renovation turns into nightmare for Lake Stevens family
LAKE STEVENS, Wash — It started as a simple plan to turn their garage into an apartment for Shawn Alameda's elderly parents, but things came apart quickly. "It's a nightmare," said Shawn. "This is honesty the worst thing we've ever experienced as adults in our lives." The Alamedas say...
helpmechas.com
Soon! New Travel Route Between Everett And Anchorage
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Families, friends, businesses, and industry will be connected by daily, year-round service in two important locations. The area’s newest commercial airport and one of our major hubs are connected by Alaska Airlines: Beginning Nov. 30, 2022, there will be new daily nonstop service between Everett and Anchorage. On alaskaair.com, tickets are currently on sale for flights between Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport and the state of Alaska’s largest city.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Remembering Kristiana Johnson
More than 100 citizens, friends and colleagues of the late Edmonds City Councilmember Kristiana Johnson gathered in Edmonds’ City Park Monday afternoon for a heartfelt memorial service. Pastor Barry Crane of the North Sound Church officiated, and friends and family members took the podium to offer their thoughts. Look for the full story and photos on Tuesday.
q13fox.com
Plane gives the middle finger to Washington state, flight map shows
SEATTLE - A pilot took to the skies on Monday and flipped the bird to Washington state, a flight tracking map shows. According to FlightAware, the Piper Navajo aircraft took off at 9:15 a.m. and landed at 4:09 p.m., a 7-hour flight. The motives behind the particular direction the middle...
KXL
One Of The Largest Hospitals In The Pacific Northwest No Longer Turning Away Some Patients
SEATTLE (AP) – Harborview Medical Center in Seattle is again admitting and treating all types of patients after a lack of bed space caused the hospital to temporarily divert some people to other health care facilities. The Seattle Times reports the hospital diverted care for about seven days earlier...
knkx.org
Seattle employee is found to hold racists beliefs; then city pays him $125K in settlement
A longtime employee of the Seattle Department of Transportation who sent a Black woman racist and threatening messages at the height of the protests over the police killing of George Floyd in 2020 is still working with the city agency, despite concerns over his problematic history with the department and continued interaction with the public.
My Clallam County
Baa-baa black sheep, have you any owners?
PORT ANGELES – Lisa Hopper, Sequim’s animal control officer, has more than her share of crazy stories. She’s wrangled mules stampeding through the city streets, massive brahma bulls, and pigs running wild, but Sunday’s livestock breakout was a new one. Hopper says she was at home...
Seattle mayor breaks silence on KTTH exclusive, calls homelessness authority ‘one tool of many’
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is potentially looking to reduce funds to the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, the independent agency that began in 2021 to centralize the county’s homelessness response. Mayor Harrell signaled in recent weeks his interest in moving funds away from the KCRHA, even as it asks...
