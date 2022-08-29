ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Family tragedy inspires Kenmore teen to spread word about health threat

Among more than 1,000 submissions, Pinyu Liao's work stood out. She's a rising senior at Inglemoor High School in Kenmore, and this summer she became one of two teens across the globe selected to showcase her video project at the World Health Organization's annual film festival. In an eight-minute documentary,...
KENMORE, WA
425magazine.com

Feel Good Friday: Back to School, Evergreen State Fair, PAX, and more

Bellevue Event Helps Hundreds of Students, Families Prepare for School. Amazon and Ascend Hospitality Group recently teamed up with music superstar Ciara to support more than 500 local students in need across Puget Sound. Learn more about the event here. Evergreen State Fair Celebrates 113 Years. Catch the Evergreen State...
SEATTLE, WA
dailyphew.com

Every Day This Dog Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park

Meet Seattle’s celebrity dog, Eclipse, who takes a bus to a nearby park all by herself. “All the bus drivers know her. She sits here just like a person does,” fellow rider Tiona Rainwater told KOMO. “She makes everybody happy. How could you not love this face?”
SEATTLE, WA
425magazine.com

City of Everett

Experience all that Everett, Washington has to offer this fall with a weekend getaway or evening along the Everett waterfront. Located just minutes from downtown, the waterfront boasts beautiful sunsets over the marina with a view of Jetty Island and the Olympic mountains. Relax and unwind at Hotel Indigo and take a sunset stroll along the pier while you soak in the cool, crisp fall air.
EVERETT, WA
Red Tricycle Seattle

Pick a Peck! 8 Apple Orchards to Visit This Fall

Apples abound in the Evergreen State, and September is prime picking season. Celebrate fall with a trip to a nearby apple picking orchard to get your own delicious, juicy fruit (whether it comes in your CSA or not) straight from the tree. Grab your boots and baskets and head to one of these local (and not-so-local) apple orchards to have your own quintessential autumn adventure.
SNOHOMISH, WA
q13fox.com

Art Oberto dies at age 95

Seattle's Meat King, Art Oberto, died Friday just days after his 95th birthday. He is credited with building his family business into one of Seattle's most recognizable brands.
SEATTLE, WA
helpmechas.com

Soon! New Travel Route Between Everett And Anchorage

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Families, friends, businesses, and industry will be connected by daily, year-round service in two important locations. The area’s newest commercial airport and one of our major hubs are connected by Alaska Airlines: Beginning Nov. 30, 2022, there will be new daily nonstop service between Everett and Anchorage. On alaskaair.com, tickets are currently on sale for flights between Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport and the state of Alaska’s largest city.
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Remembering Kristiana Johnson

More than 100 citizens, friends and colleagues of the late Edmonds City Councilmember Kristiana Johnson gathered in Edmonds’ City Park Monday afternoon for a heartfelt memorial service. Pastor Barry Crane of the North Sound Church officiated, and friends and family members took the podium to offer their thoughts. Look for the full story and photos on Tuesday.
My Clallam County

Baa-baa black sheep, have you any owners?

PORT ANGELES – Lisa Hopper, Sequim’s animal control officer, has more than her share of crazy stories. She’s wrangled mules stampeding through the city streets, massive brahma bulls, and pigs running wild, but Sunday’s livestock breakout was a new one. Hopper says she was at home...
PORT ANGELES, WA

