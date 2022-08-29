Read full article on original website
The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Are Stunned By Rena Sofer's Exit 'Story' As Quinn
Rena Sofer's exit from "The Bold and the Beautiful" was a shocker, coming amid an apparent renaissance for her character, Quinn. Per Soaps.com, after a while on the sidelines, things picked up for Quinn following the revelation of her husband, Eric Forrester's (John McCook) affair. This was a turning point for Quinn and Eric's marriage because prior to this, it seemed like Eric could no longer satisfy her in the bedroom. His inability to perform led her to seek comfort in the arms of another man, Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor).
The Stunning Transformation Of Milly Alcock
When HBO's "Game of Thrones" came to an end in 2019, it's safe to say we all assumed we were bidding farewell to the TV world of Westeros. However, in 2022, the prequel series, "House of the Dragon," has brought us straight back into George R. R. Martin's fantasy world — and so far, it's been better than ever. One of the standouts in the show is Milly Alcock's Rhaenyra Targaryen, the only daughter and heir of King Viserys. Like her great-great-great-and-add-a-few-more-greats-granddaughter Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke in "Game of Thrones"), Rhaenyra is fiercely determined, coldly ambitious, and deeply passionate. And thanks to Alcock's captivating, layered performance, she seems to be all fans are talking about.
Why Brandon From Love In The Villa Looks So Familiar
If you're into romcoms or are a Shakespeare buff, you'll want to check out the new Netflix movie, "Love in the Villa." In the film, actress Kat Graham plays an English teacher named Julie Hutton who is in a long-term relationship with Brandon, played by Raymond Ablack (via Tudum). As a planner and a romantic, Julie books a trip for the two of them to visit Verona, Italy – the setting of "Romeo and Juliet," Shakespeare's tale of star-crossed lovers. However, Brandon gets overwhelmed with Julie's itinerary and impulsively ends the relationship. So, heartbroken Julie takes a leap of faith and heads off to Verona by herself.
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
The Young And The Restless Makes A Big Change For Major Show Milestone
On March 26, 1973, "The Young and the Restless" debuted on the CBS network and set out to change the soap opera format forever. Since soaps had begun in radio, the TV serials still reflected that lineage by having the emphasis be on narrative and dialogue. By adding a more romantic feel to the show via lighting and camera angles, "Y&R" set itself apart from the existing sudsers, leading the way into territories daytime dramas weren't going. It pushed boundaries by incorporating previously taboo issues such as rape, mental illness, euthanasia and more into its storylines, showing just how inventive and relevant the medium could be (via Encyclopedia).
Rena Sofer Finally Reveals Why She Really Left The Bold And The Beautiful Behind
Rena Sofer has become a fan-favorite on "The Bold and the Beautiful" as Quinn Fuller, originating the role in 2013. During her nine-year run on the soap opera, viewers have watched the character of Quinn engage in many romances with the likes of Bill Spencer Jr., Eric Forrester, Liam Spencer, Ridge Forrester, and Carter Walton (via Soap Central). She's been in the middle of many dramatic storylines, including trying to kill Deacon Sharpe, causing Brooke Logan's alcohol relapse, and of course her on-going feud with Sheila Carter. However, "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans are now being forced to say goodbye to the devious and entertaining character of Quinn as Sofer is officially exiting the sudser.
How The Young And The Restless Fans Really Feel About A Sally-Nick Pairing
These days, Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) from "The Young and the Restless" has become used to playing with fire. He's determined to take down his father Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) so he can finally be held accountable for his actions — and to make up for all the years he felt lesser than his siblings, per Soaps.com. His strained relationship with his family has leaked into other aspects of his life.
Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert Reveals Her Favorite New Co-Star
If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you definitely know Lacey Chabert. If you're not, you almost certainly recognize Lacey Chabert's face and even her voice. You may know her from her role as Claudia Salinger on "Party of Five" or as the famous Gretchen Wieners in "Mean Girls", but you also may recognize her voice from some of her voice acting roles, like "The Wild Thornberrys" or "Family Guy," among others.
Chloe Lanier Reveals How She Really Feels About Bringing Nelle Benson Back To General Hospital
Evil has worn many faces on "General Hospital." One of the most sinister and devious characters was Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier). When Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) wanted to determine who the kidney donor for her daughter Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) was, Crimson magazine editor-in-chief Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) used the publication's resources to locate the mystery donor. That donor was none other than Nelle, who turned to be the daughter of Carly's adopted father Frank Benson. When Joss' father, Jasper "Jax" Jacks (Ingo Rademacher), sought a kidney for her on the black market, he offered Frank a great deal of money, not realizing Frank would sell Nelle's kidney without her permission (via Soaps She Knows).
Anett Kontaveit leaves her press conference in tears after Serena Williams US Open loss and admits the raucous Arthur Ashe crowd was 'very difficult'... as the Estonian journalist who asked the last question insists 'it wasn't my intention'
Annett Kontaveit left her media obligations with tears in her eyes following the second-round loss to Serena Williams at the US Open on Wednesday night. The Estonian world No. 2 couldn't contain her emotions any longer, beginning to cry when asked a question by a reporter in her native tongue.
Is The Young And The Restless' Michelle Stafford Really Going Back To School?
Michelle Stafford is a daytime television icon, having played the role of Phyllis Summers on "The Young and the Restless" on and off for decades. Fans know that Phyllis can be quite dramatic, especially when it comes to her love life. In the past, she's developed romances with characters such as Billy Abbott, Damon Porter, Malcolm Winters, Ronan Mallory, and many more. She's also been married multiple times to fan favorites such as Jack Abbott, Nick Newman, and Danny Romalotti (via Soap Central).
The Crucial Difference Between Meghan Markle's First Two Podcast Episodes
Meghan Markle is giving Joe Rogan a run for his money with her new podcast, "Archetypes," which rocketed to the top of the Spotify charts, knocking the controversial commentator back to No. 2. The success of her debut episode was especially impressive considering how critical the initial reviews were. As The Telegraph put it, although "Archetypes" seeks to dismantle the ways in which women are held back, in reality, it's yet another way for Meghan to push her own agenda.
Matt James And Rachael Kirkconnell's Entire Relationship Timeline
Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's love story began on the popular reality TV show "The Bachelor." Graphic designer Kirkconnell met nonprofit founder James, the first ever Black "Bachelor," at the grand Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania (the alternative location to the Bachelor Mansion amid the COVID-19 pandemic). However, their meet-cute was just one of many that night, as James had 31 other women to chat up during the premiere episode, which garnered five million viewers (per Deadline).
90 Day Fiancé's Yara Zaya Shares Biggest Adjustments Living In America - Exclusive
You may remember Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya from their time on "90 Day Fiancé" Season 8. The couple had some bumps in the road before their wedding. They first met when Dufren was traveling for his job. It seemed unlikely that the romance would last since Zaya was from Ukraine and Dufren lived in the US, but Zaya eventually moved to Louisiana to be with Dufren. Unfortunately, the difficulties in their relationship didn't end with the distance. They had a lot of adjustments to make once they were living together, and Zaya especially had the big change of living in an entirely new country.
Kat Graham Shares The Important Lesson She Learned From Netflix's Love In The Villa - Exclusive
Kat Graham is incredibly busy, and she somehow manages to balance an illustrious acting career alongside her work as a musician. The multi-hyphenate is known for her work on "The Vampire Diaries" and for starring in movies like "Honey 2" and "Operation Christmas Drop," among many other projects. With Netflix's "Love in the Villa," Graham takes the lead once again, this time playing a school teacher embarking on her dream vacation to Verona in Italy after she's dumped by her long-term boyfriend.
Inside Days Of Our Lives Star Galen Gering's Ocean-Sized Good Deed
"Days of Our Lives" viewers are used to seeing Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) as one of Salem's good guys. The police commissioner is often doing good deeds and trying hard to be a good person. Of course, that doesn't always work out as he's often made big mistakes like the time he cheated on Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) with his ex-wife Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), per Soaps in Depth.
Mckenna Grace Explains How The Bad Seed Returns Was Almost A Very Different Movie - Exclusive
When production for "The Handmaid's Tale" ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, actress Mckenna Grace headed home to the United States with no idea what was in store for her next. But once she sat down with her father Ross Burge in their LA apartment, inspiration immediately hit. "We were like, 'We should write a script,'" the Emmy-nominated actress explained during an exclusive interview with The List.
How Kat Graham's Real-Life Love Story Is Even More Dramatic Than Love In The Villa
In the new Netflix movie "Love in the Villa," Kat Graham plays Julie Hutton, a hopeless romantic teacher. Julie embarks on a dream trip to Verona, Italy with her boyfriend Brandon, played by Raymond Ablack. However, the dream come true vacation turns into a nightmare when Brandon breaks up with her right before the trip.
The Reason Dolly Parton's New Song Has Fans Divided
Dolly Parton is the epitome of the humble country girl who made it big. Raised in a two-room log cabin (a replica of which is displayed at Dollywood), Parton took her musical talents to the Grand Ole Opry at an early age, and from there she skyrocketed to a career of multiple hits and a staggering number of awards and honors (via Biography). At an age when most people are either enjoying retirement or contemplating it, Parton continues to wow fans with her music and other projects, such as her new Doggy Parton collection of dog accessories (what pup wouldn't want to wear a t-shirt reading "In a world full of Jolenes, be a Dolly?"). The star even has a Duncan Hines cake mix collection designed after her — how many other music icons can say that?
Why Meghan Markle's Former Hobby Has Senior Royals Shaking In Their Boots
Meghan Markle could not be more different from her sister-in-law Kate Middleton and the Queen in that instead of honoring their long-held tradition of remaining tight-lipped about what goes on inside the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex is all-too-happy to share, well, pretty much everything. The duchess' open-book policy...
