Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNDU
Notre Dame preparing for season opener at Ohio State
Colon Cancer Signs - Many May Wish They Identified SoonerBranded Links|. Do Not Eat Avocado Toast for Breakfast, Here's WhyGuthealthwellness|. 1 Simple Trick To Cut Your Electric Bill by 90% (Try Tonight)Electric-Saver.com|
WNDU
Latino College & Career Fair gives students tools to succeed
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Latino Institute (ILI) hosted their 11th Annual Indiana Latino Education Summit and College & Career Fair at the Century Center in South Bend on Thursday. This is the 2nd time the ILI has held the fair in South Bend, and the first since...
WNDU
Elkhart business leaders discuss inflation, economy
The detour route is Walnut Road and Smilax Road to avoid work areas. Notre Dame embraces underdog status ahead of matchup at Ohio State. Outside of South Bend, nobody seems to be giving the Irish a shot. Keys to Penn's 2-0 start. Updated: 4 hours ago. Thanks to their 2-0...
WNDU
Indiana schools receive $22.9M in state safety grants
Indiana Latino Education Summit, College & Career Fair held at Century Center. This is the 2nd time the Indiana Latino Institute has held the fair in South Bend. Medical Moment: Game changing garments for mosquito protection. Pulling out a win at the horseshoe in Columbus won’t be an easy task...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
Annual Latino Business Expo
Business leaders in Elkhart are learning how inflation, interest rates, and more could lead our economy down two very different paths. The zoo will be closed to the public on Sept. 24 for the event. Portion of Quince Road closed in preparation for repaving. Updated: 6 minutes ago. The detour...
WNDU
‘Brew at the Zoo’ returns to Potawatomi Zoo in September
Business leaders in Elkhart are learning how inflation, interest rates, and more could lead our economy down two very different paths. The detour route is Walnut Road and Smilax Road to avoid work areas. Notre Dame embraces underdog status ahead of matchup at Ohio State. Updated: 4 hours ago. Outside...
WNDU
South Bend seeks community feedback for city growth at ‘2045 Plan Kickoff’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered at Ignition Park for South Bend’s 2045 Plan Kickoff event. The city is starting it’s comprehensive planning process which will set the vision of South Bend for the next 20 years. Community members were invited to offer input and insight on what they want the city to look like.
WNDU
National test results show America’s 9-year-olds have fallen two decades behind in math and reading
(WNDU) - The foundation of literacy formed in the third and fourth grade school years, has been said to help predict a child’s success later in life. After results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress were released Thursday, showing that America’s 9-year-olds have fallen back to levels of two decades ago in math and reading, the government and school districts have made plans to help students get caught up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
Michigan City mayor accused of leaving scene of accident
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are just two days away from their season opener at Ohio State. Marshall County Blueberry Festival underway in Plymouth. It's taking place at Centennial Park in Plymouth from Thursday until Monday, Sept. 5. Michiana Unsolved: The Murder of Tevin Lamar Glaspy. Updated: 56 minutes ago.
WNDU
Penn football off to 2-0 start, ranked No. 10 in Class 6A
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - When 16 Sports visited the Penn Kingsmen during the preseason, the overwhelming theme was brotherhood—the connection the team has off the field that was going to lift them back to prominence after last year’s 6-6 season. And the Kingsmen are off to a great...
WNDU
Michiana elders picnic at Potawatomi Park for ‘Senior Citizen Spirit Week’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Senior Citizen Spirit Week!. The week is dedicated to celebrating all the seniors in our community with a week of events and fun. It’s happening in downtown South Bend. Each day is a different event for the 50 plus in our community. Wednesday’s event was a picnic in Potawatomi Park.
WNDU
Renovations, future of Potawatomi Pool
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - City officials met Wednesday night to talk about renovations to Potawatomi Pool. The pool has been closed all summer, as the 67-year-old equipment needs many repairs. Aaron Perri, Executive Director for Venues Parks & Arts, talked about it at a budget hearing at Howard Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
SJC Public Library offering free tutoring, study resources this school year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Public Library is offering a host of free resources for students and adults this school year. Students can take advantage of free online tutoring through a program called ‘Brainfuse.’. It’s available from 2 – 11 p.m. each day and can...
WNDU
Over 70 Latino-owned businesses showcase at annual Latino Business Expo
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana’s Latino business community offered one stop shopping on Wednesday. More than 70 Latino-owned business showcased their products and services at the Annual Latino Business Expo. The event was free and open to the public from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the RV Hall...
WNDU
Local mental health leader discusses addressing intense situations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a story you will see first on 16 News Now. A mental health professional said the community needs to work together when responding to situations like the South Bend police shooting of Dante Kittrell. John Horsley, who has been at Oaklawn for 11...
WNDU
The heating trend continues as we head towards Labor Day Weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy this evening as temps fall to the mid 60s overnight. Friday: Partly cloudy skies with highs once again in the upper 80s. Friday night: Mostly clear skies with temps falling to the mid 60s. Labor Day Weekend: Heating to the upper...
WNDU
Marshall County Blueberry Festival underway in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County Blueberry Festival is officially underway!. It’s taking place at Centennial Park in Plymouth from now until Monday, Sept. 5. Gates opened at 5 p.m. Thursday and will close at 10 p.m. Gates open Friday at 12 p.m. and at 9 a.m. Saturday,...
WNDU
SBPD urges safety on the road this holiday weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Labor Day weekend is almost here, and many plan on traveling for the holiday. That’s why South Bend Police are asking drivers to be careful on the road, especially if they plan on celebrating. Officer Tony Dawson said coming up with a game plan...
WNDU
Neff Automation hosts robotics expo at Gillespie Conference Center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana company made a stop in South Bend to show off their new systems. Neff Automation said their robots and automated systems can help companies weather economic downturns, like recession. According to the company, they work in agriculture, manufacturing, and logistics industries. Company leaders...
WNDU
Temporary ‘bump-outs’ installed in DTSB to improve pedestrian safety
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The next drive through some parts of downtown South Bend may be slower - and that’s on purpose. City officials announced the installation of temporary ‘bump-outs’ - or curb extensions - along Lafayette Boulevard at the Wayne Street, Jefferson Boulevard, and Western Avenue intersections.
Comments / 0