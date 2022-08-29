ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

WNDU

Latino College & Career Fair gives students tools to succeed

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Latino Institute (ILI) hosted their 11th Annual Indiana Latino Education Summit and College & Career Fair at the Century Center in South Bend on Thursday. This is the 2nd time the ILI has held the fair in South Bend, and the first since...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart business leaders discuss inflation, economy

The detour route is Walnut Road and Smilax Road to avoid work areas. Notre Dame embraces underdog status ahead of matchup at Ohio State. Outside of South Bend, nobody seems to be giving the Irish a shot. Keys to Penn's 2-0 start. Updated: 4 hours ago. Thanks to their 2-0...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Indiana schools receive $22.9M in state safety grants

Indiana Latino Education Summit, College & Career Fair held at Century Center. This is the 2nd time the Indiana Latino Institute has held the fair in South Bend. Medical Moment: Game changing garments for mosquito protection. Pulling out a win at the horseshoe in Columbus won’t be an easy task...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Annual Latino Business Expo

Business leaders in Elkhart are learning how inflation, interest rates, and more could lead our economy down two very different paths. The zoo will be closed to the public on Sept. 24 for the event. Portion of Quince Road closed in preparation for repaving. Updated: 6 minutes ago. The detour...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

‘Brew at the Zoo’ returns to Potawatomi Zoo in September

Business leaders in Elkhart are learning how inflation, interest rates, and more could lead our economy down two very different paths. The detour route is Walnut Road and Smilax Road to avoid work areas. Notre Dame embraces underdog status ahead of matchup at Ohio State. Updated: 4 hours ago. Outside...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

National test results show America’s 9-year-olds have fallen two decades behind in math and reading

(WNDU) - The foundation of literacy formed in the third and fourth grade school years, has been said to help predict a child’s success later in life. After results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress were released Thursday, showing that America’s 9-year-olds have fallen back to levels of two decades ago in math and reading, the government and school districts have made plans to help students get caught up.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Michigan City mayor accused of leaving scene of accident

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are just two days away from their season opener at Ohio State. Marshall County Blueberry Festival underway in Plymouth. It's taking place at Centennial Park in Plymouth from Thursday until Monday, Sept. 5. Michiana Unsolved: The Murder of Tevin Lamar Glaspy. Updated: 56 minutes ago.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Penn football off to 2-0 start, ranked No. 10 in Class 6A

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - When 16 Sports visited the Penn Kingsmen during the preseason, the overwhelming theme was brotherhood—the connection the team has off the field that was going to lift them back to prominence after last year’s 6-6 season. And the Kingsmen are off to a great...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Renovations, future of Potawatomi Pool

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - City officials met Wednesday night to talk about renovations to Potawatomi Pool. The pool has been closed all summer, as the 67-year-old equipment needs many repairs. Aaron Perri, Executive Director for Venues Parks & Arts, talked about it at a budget hearing at Howard Park.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

The heating trend continues as we head towards Labor Day Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy this evening as temps fall to the mid 60s overnight. Friday: Partly cloudy skies with highs once again in the upper 80s. Friday night: Mostly clear skies with temps falling to the mid 60s. Labor Day Weekend: Heating to the upper...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Marshall County Blueberry Festival underway in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County Blueberry Festival is officially underway!. It’s taking place at Centennial Park in Plymouth from now until Monday, Sept. 5. Gates opened at 5 p.m. Thursday and will close at 10 p.m. Gates open Friday at 12 p.m. and at 9 a.m. Saturday,...
PLYMOUTH, IN
WNDU

SBPD urges safety on the road this holiday weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Labor Day weekend is almost here, and many plan on traveling for the holiday. That’s why South Bend Police are asking drivers to be careful on the road, especially if they plan on celebrating. Officer Tony Dawson said coming up with a game plan...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Neff Automation hosts robotics expo at Gillespie Conference Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana company made a stop in South Bend to show off their new systems. Neff Automation said their robots and automated systems can help companies weather economic downturns, like recession. According to the company, they work in agriculture, manufacturing, and logistics industries. Company leaders...
SOUTH BEND, IN

