(WNDU) - The foundation of literacy formed in the third and fourth grade school years, has been said to help predict a child’s success later in life. After results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress were released Thursday, showing that America’s 9-year-olds have fallen back to levels of two decades ago in math and reading, the government and school districts have made plans to help students get caught up.

MISHAWAKA, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO