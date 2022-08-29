Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Funeral Home Operator Seeks Liquor License, But Alderman Opposes Request
A Springfield funeral home operator is still pressing for the city to grant her a liquor license… but the alderman for her ward continues to oppose the request. Ruby Davis operates Ruby Funeral Services on East Washington, and is expanding the business to include an adjacent reception hall and community center. Davis would like to be able to serve alcohol during receptions and other events at the facility. But Ward 2 Alderman Shawn Gregory opposes granting the license, saying the neighborhood has been hit by pop-up parties and other problems, and adding another liquor establishment to the area could just add to those problems.
wlds.com
Gilliam Sentenced in Cass County for 2020 Ashland Burglaries
A Springfield man’s two-year long saga in 2 county court systems came to a close on Monday. 27 year old James M. Gilliam pled guilty to 1 count of burglary in Cass County Court on Monday stemming from a string of burglaries and thefts in the Ashland area in October 2020. Gilliam and an accomplice, 20 year old Damon W. Lomprez, were indicted with a 9 count criminal information. Lomprez was sentenced to 36 months of alternative probation in January 2021 for his role.
nprillinois.org
Springfield festivals in September
September is traditionally one of the busiest months in Springfield, and after two years with canceled or pared-down festivals due to COVID-19, 2022 has a full slate of events on tap this month. Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival (Sept. 3) The event will feature over 50 brands of craft beers...
nprillinois.org
COVID's impact on nonprofits | Community Voices
The Citizens Club of Springfield policy breakfast addressed how nonprofits managed through the pandemic and since. Gus Gordon, Hoogland Center for the Arts executive director. Marcus Johnson, Springfield Urban League president and CEO. Carol Harms, Senior Services of Central Illinois Executive Director. Moderator. John Kelker.
wmay.com
Public Meeting Will Discuss Options For Third Street Corridor
A public meeting will be held Thursday to talk about the planned redevelopment of the Third Street corridor through downtown Springfield, once trains are relocated to the Tenth Street tracks. An open house is set from 4 to 7pm Thursday at the BOS Center in Springfield to talk about various...
Divisive rhetoric and the campaign for Illinois governor
Jeremy Gorner, political reporter for the Chicago Tribune, and Brenden Moore, political reporter for Lee Enterprises, join Capitol Connection to discuss the divisive political rhetoric from the Illinois State Fair.
capitolwolf.com
The Heart of Wes Barr awarded $2,000
The Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Committee has awarded $2,000 to The Heart of Wes Barr, a foundation established following the untimely death of the former Sangamon County Sheriff in 2019. Sherry Barr (pictured right) was on hand to accept a check on behalf of the foundation that bears her...
foxillinois.com
Local restaurants take bold steps to retain employees
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There's been a major shift in the workforce. The pandemic lead people to re-evaluate their careers, and that's left restaurant owners desperately searching for help. As businesses fight for prospective employees, restaurant owners like Emily Lewis are trying to lure people with higher wages. "Since...
wlds.com
Local Groups Banding Together To Fight Against Heartland Greenway
Members of the Sangamon Valley Group of the Sierra Club, the Illinois Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines, and Citizens Against Heartland Greenway Pipelines held an information meeting at a Jacksonville business this past Friday. The group is attempting to put a halt or extremely limit the permit and land acquisition...
nowdecatur.com
Transition to New Ambulance Provider Continues
August 30, 2022 – The transition from Decatur Ambulance Service (DAS) to Abbott EMS in Decatur and Macon County is well underway with no anticipated service interruptions. The City of Decatur and its ambulance working group partners continue to meet to assist HSHS and Abbott EMS with anything necessary to aid the transition. Citizens likely won’t see Abbott EMSbranded ambulances right away, but lots of behind-the-scenes work continues to get Abbott fully online as soon as possible.
advantagenews.com
Macoupin County to auction surplus property
The Macoupin County Treasurer is announcing a sealed bid auction of surplus property on September 16. This is an auction that happens every year around this time, as the county tries to get property lost to back taxes back on the tax rolls. Treasurer Roger Anderson tells The Big Z...
hoiabc.com
Bloomington man uses property for homeless encampment, neighbors express concern
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Bloomington man is working to help an encampment of homeless people as they have been pushed out of the place they were staying for almost a year. That man is using his land to offer them a safe space, but neighbors are extremely concerned.
WAND TV
Man walking with BB gun near Springfield Schools comes forward
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -Some Springfield schools were put on a soft lockdown Tuesday morning after calls came in about a person walking around with a gun. Police report a 19-year-old male contacted Springfield PD Wednesday afternoon stating he was the subject in the video and the suspected firearm was a BB gun.
Decatur man starts bike drive, reaching all 50 states
DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — One man in Central Illinois is preparing for the holidays, even in September. James Bond lives in Decatur. He wants to continue helping the community after he worked to update a bus stop at Maryland Street and Airport Plaza Drive just a few weeks ago. After making connections with people taking […]
wlds.com
Identity of Jacksonville Man Found Deceased in Rural Sangamon County Released
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has announced the identity of the Jacksonville man found deceased in a vehicle yesterday in rural Sangamon County. Allmon says that 42 year old Nickholas Stambaugh of Jacksonville was pronounced deceased at 8:45 yesterday morning on the Lost Bridge Trail just off of Interstate 55, between Springfield and Rochester.
Springfield PD: Gun near schools actually a BB gun
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said on Wednesday that a report of a man with a gun near three schools on Tuesday was a false alarm. Officers said that after the Springfield Police Department released a picture of the suspect, a 19-year-old male contacted the department Wednesday afternoon and identified himself as the subject. […]
wlds.com
“Back Where it All Started”- Anthony Williams Returns to Dist. 117 as Dean of Students at Washington
A former Jacksonville resident and native has come back home, at least professionally. Former Ward 2 Alderman and Dean of Students at Jacksonville High School, Tony Williams has accepted the position of Dean of Students at Washington Elementary School. Williams, who has been retired for a number of years and...
fox32chicago.com
Drag racers, drifters and unruly spectators would face prison time under new proposal in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - After another wild weekend of stunt driving, drifting and street racing, a new bill introduced in Springfield aims to hold drivers accountable by charging them with a felony that carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison. State Rep. La Shawn Ford told the Sun-Times he...
wlds.com
Springfield Man Who Made Purchases With Fake Credit, Gift Cards in Area Sentenced to Federal Prison
A well-known Springfield man is headed to federal prison for making, using, and possessing fake credit cards. 31 year old Calvin Christian III of Springfield was sentenced on Thursday to 2 years in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for six counts of either possessing or using counterfeit access devices or related offenses.
newschannel20.com
Springfield police searching for man connected with burglaries
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police need your help identifying this subject pictured below. We're told he is suspected to be involved with multiple burglaries throughout the Springfield area. If you have any information regarding this subject you can contact the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8325 or Crime Stoppers...
