Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
425magazine.com
Sip & Savor: A North Bend Festival, a New Restaurant, and Cocktails
North Bend event Sip Suds & Si returns Sept. 10 from 6-9 p.m. The event, which sprawls across the city’s downtown area, begins at the North Bend Train Depot and will highlight boutique wineries, craft brews, spirits, and live music. Every ticket holder gets 10 tasting tickets and will take home a Sip Suds & Si-branded glass. Get more details here.
This Is Washington's Tastiest Breakfast Sandwich
LoveFood pinpointed the most delicious breakfast sandwiches across the country.
425magazine.com
Big Chicken Comes to Renton
There’s a lot to cluck about as Shaquille O’Neal’s chicken concept, Big Chicken, makes its way to Renton this November. From delightfully crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to milkshakes and a blend of favorites from O’Neal’s own childhood, the quickly growing brand was first seen in Washington at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.
425magazine.com
Good Vibes: Fall Fashion Preview 2022
We often look to fashion and music to inspire us and define the times in which we live. These powerful ideas come together in spectacular fashion at Supernova, a unique Pacific Northwest dance club showcasing what a celebratory night out could look like. So, get dressed up and skip the...
425magazine.com
Five Fall-Inspired Adventures
It’s time for cozy flannels and all things pumpkin spice. Embrace fall with open arms and say hello to all the adventures the season brings. Travel to Kittitas County this season, and experience the beautiful foliage and crisp fall air. Ellensburg Rodeo. The Ellensburg Rodeo is one traditional rodeo...
These Are The Most Delicious Chicken Wings In Washington
For the wing lovers out there, Cheapism compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state.
secretseattle.co
Seattle Will Soon Get To Enjoy Nashville-Style Hot Chicken
Prepare your tastebuds: Dave’s Hot Chicken is coming to the Seattle area!. Chances are you’ve heard of Dave’s Hot Chicken. The California-based franchise is known for its Nashville-style hot chicken and has attracted several famous investors such as musical artist Drake. The franchise hasn’t had any locations in Washington State, sadly—until now. Dave’s Hot Chicken plans to open multiple locations in the Seattle area.
seattlerefined.com
Mercer Island man creates official drink of the US Open
Advantage, PNW! We were as surprised as you might be to learn that a Mercer Island resident invented the official drink of the US Open, which takes place this year from August 29 through September 11. Being the creator of the Honey Deuce is merely one item on Nick Mautone's vast, impressive CV.
425magazine.com
Feel Good Friday: Back to School, Evergreen State Fair, PAX, and more
Bellevue Event Helps Hundreds of Students, Families Prepare for School. Amazon and Ascend Hospitality Group recently teamed up with music superstar Ciara to support more than 500 local students in need across Puget Sound. Learn more about the event here. Evergreen State Fair Celebrates 113 Years. Catch the Evergreen State...
425magazine.com
City of Everett
Experience all that Everett, Washington has to offer this fall with a weekend getaway or evening along the Everett waterfront. Located just minutes from downtown, the waterfront boasts beautiful sunsets over the marina with a view of Jetty Island and the Olympic mountains. Relax and unwind at Hotel Indigo and take a sunset stroll along the pier while you soak in the cool, crisp fall air.
Radio Ink
New Morning Co-Host In Seattle
Gabe Mercer is joining KKWF-FM as morning show co-host. She will continue as midday host on the station and on sister station KMLE-FM in Phoenix. “We are excited to welcome Gabe Mercer to the Morning Wolfpack team,” said Jack Hutchison, SVP/MM, Audacy Seattle. “This Washington native is one of Audacy’s rising stars and our listeners are going to love her contributions to the show.”
southsoundmag.com
The Rise of Enumclaw
The room’s energy seemed to render Aramis Johnson speechless. “I was having so much fun I forgot,” the 26-year-old frontman of the Tacoma rock band Enumclaw confessed after blanking on some lyrics while the group played a song called “Cinderella.”. It was March, and the four-piece...
Home renovation turns into nightmare for Lake Stevens family
LAKE STEVENS, Wash — It started as a simple plan to turn their garage into an apartment for Shawn Alameda's elderly parents, but things came apart quickly. "It's a nightmare," said Shawn. "This is honesty the worst thing we've ever experienced as adults in our lives." The Alamedas say...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
New footage shows Seattle ferry making impact during ‘hard landing’
New footage shows Seattle ferry making impact during 'hard landing'. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The state ferry that was damaged during a “hard landing”...
Lake Stevens running back ranked 11th in the country
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Over the past decade, Lake Stevens has been one of the top football teams in the state. The Vikings have won nine straight Wesco championships and have played for the state title in two of the last three championship games. "We come out here every...
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
cdcgamingreports.com
Washington: Muckleshoot Casino adds final beam to tower as construction project continues
A 1,000 pound, 25-foot-long beam was put in place August 29 at Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn, Washington, for construction of a glass tower featuring hotel rooms and an expanded gaming area. Placement of the beam, signed by Muckleshoot Indian Tribal members and construction workers, was part of a ceremony marking...
downtownbellevue.com
Russel Wilson’s West Bellevue Home Gets $2M Price Reduction
Originally hitting the market for $28 million on Lake Washington, Russel Wilson and Ciara’s West Bellevue home went on sale in April 2022. After sitting on the market for four months, the price has been reduced by $2 million for a total of $26 million. The listing of the...
New COVID booster shots coming in September
New COVID-19 booster shots could be available by the end of next week. In a few days, the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected to sign off on a new type of booster to protect against the original coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.
Huskies Offer Long-Range-Shooting Son of Former Sonic
Christian King stands six inches shorter than his father.
