Experience all that Everett, Washington has to offer this fall with a weekend getaway or evening along the Everett waterfront. Located just minutes from downtown, the waterfront boasts beautiful sunsets over the marina with a view of Jetty Island and the Olympic mountains. Relax and unwind at Hotel Indigo and take a sunset stroll along the pier while you soak in the cool, crisp fall air.

EVERETT, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO