Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Former Patriots great rips dysfunctional offense: 'Josh McDaniels' team look more like the Patriots'
New England Patriots great Ted Johnson is stunned by how dysfunctional the team’s offense has been this summer as they try to get on track without former coordinator, and new Las Vegas Raiders, coach Josh McDaniels. The Patriots surprised many NFL pundits last year when they finished second in...
Top 13 NFL free agents remaining prior to Week 1
With eight days remaining before the start of the 2022 season, teams are putting the final touches on their rosters. Many franchises are looking to add a few key players to their teams that could serve as major role players for their squads. Some players may finally get the chance to prove themselves throughout the preseason, while other teams will look for free agents to add before NFL Week 1.
Shannon Sharpe: Aaron Rodgers is a 'horrible person'
Aaron Rodgers has become one of the most polarizing figures in sports over the past few years, and there is no mistaking how Shannon Sharpe feels about the Green Bay Packers star. Sharpe absolutely unloaded on Rodgers during an episode of FS1’s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” this week. The Hall...
Pat Narduzzi takes shot at ESPN after Pitt win
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi was not happy with some of the ESPN coverage he saw leading up to his team’s big game against West Virginia on Thursday night, and he was quick to let the network know about it after the Panthers came away with a thrilling win.
Report: Bill Belichick had key reason for passing over Bill O’Brien
The New England Patriots’ rough training camp offensively brought back questions about why coach Bill Belichick did not do more to bring former assistant Bill O’Brien back into the fold. A new report shed some light on why such an arrangement was never seriously considered. According to Albert...
Panthers Sign Free Agent Quarterback
With Sam Darnold expected to miss 4-6 weeks due to an ankle injury, the Panthers need another body in the quarterback room. The team is expected to sign free agent quarterback Jacob Eason, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Eason, 24, was a 4th-round pick of the Indianapolis...
Bengals Insider Has A Warning About O.J. Howard
Last season, tight end C.J. Uzomah established career highs in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns for the Cincinnati Bengals. Everyone thought that they would have their guy at the position moving forward. However, he signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the New York Jets. It could be said that...
New York Giants bringing in stud return man for visit, ex-Lions camp star
The New York Giants are doing everything they can to bolster the roster given their severe lack of depth at multiple positions. After claiming four players off the waiver wire on Wednesday, heavily addressing the secondary, they are still looking for more talent. One position Big Blue could use a...
The Bills Cut A Handful Of Notable Veterans
The Buffalo Bills have gone through the difficult task of reducing their active roster for the 2022 NFL season from 80 to 53. It is one of the toughest days for NFL coaches and front office personnel, especially if many players deserve to be in. Buffalo won’t have problems with...
Neal Brown costs West Virginia with decision to punt
Pitt beat West Virginia 38-31 in the Backyard Brawl matchup between the rivals on Thursday, and Neal Brown sure didn’t help matters later in the game. West Virginia took a 31-24 lead early in the fourth quarter and then got a stop. The Mountaineers got the ball back and moved to midfield. Rather than go for it on 4th-and-1 at the Pitt 48 with 6:17 left, Brown chose to punt.
Insider links Jets' Denzel Mims to Cowboys following trade request
The agent for New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims confirmed ahead of this past weekend that the 24-year-old was requesting a trade coming off a season that he finished with a paltry eight catches for 133 yards and zero touchdowns across 11 games. Jets head coach Robert Saleh later...
Baker Mayfield denies making profane quote about Browns
The Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on Sept. 11 received even more juice when it was reported that Carolina quarterback and former Cleveland starter Baker Mayfield allegedly told NFL Network personality Cynthia Frelund that he was "gonna f--- them up." The "them" in this instance is, of course, the Browns.
Cardinals Fans Have A Fun Cheer For A Rising Talent
Outfielder Lars Nootbaar has captured the hearts of St. Louis Cardinals fans everywhere. His youthful energy, sense of humor, knack for clutch hits, and some truly great defense has put him on a high pedestal in St. Louis. Last night in Cincinnati, he hit a two-run homer that proved to...
Panthers Received Trade Calls For WRs Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall
However, Person says the Panthers don’t have any plans to trade either player, although GM Scott Fitterer in the past has said they’ll always keep an open mind and listen to offers. Marshall was a second-round pick just last season and Anderson is still the team’s No. 2...
With Roster Cuts Made, 5 Questions Remain For The Raiders
On Tuesday afternoon, the Raiders officially trimmed their roster down to 53 names — a move that feels moderately official, albeit there will likely be more changes thanks to the 1,147 other names that hit free agency or the waiver wire around the league. As for the decisions the Raiders made, the surprises were minimal.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson signs massive contract extension
Russell Wilson has a new five-year, $245-million extension that includes $165 million guaranteed. This is the No. 3 contract in NFL history for guaranteed money behind Deshaun Watson ($230 million) and Kyler Murray ($189.5 million). Wilson is 33 and this extension takes him through his late thirties. According to NFL...
Attorney: Saints safety Marcus Maye 'vehemently denies' allegation following aggravated assault arrest
The New Orleans Saints surprised many earlier this week when they shipped off starting DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles. With free agency acquisitions Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye joining the team's secondary this summer though, perhaps fans in the "Big Easy" felt the group could sustain the loss of Gardner-Johnson.
Questionable video surfaces of on field incident with new Packers lineman
The Green Bay Packers initial 53 man roster was finalized on Tuesday. The cut down every year is certainly intense. Every year we see late round picks and un-drafted free agents make the team. This year was certainly no different as all four of Green Bay’s seventh round picks made the team. Among those was OL Rasheed Walker out of Penn State. Even as recent as February / March of 2022, Walker was projected by some as a second or third round draft pick. Green Bay got him in the seventh, pick number 249 to be exact. While there is no proof, this antic could have been one reason for his fall.
Media personality blasts Cleveland fans for not supporting, respecting Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians easily defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 at Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland on Tuesday evening to improve to 68-59 overall. Heading into Wednesday's MLB action, the first-place Guardians held a slim one-and-a-half game lead over the second-place Minnesota Twins in the American League Central standings. That's quite an impressive feat so late into the season considering Spotrac notes that the Guardians are currently 27th out of 30 clubs in payroll totals.
